U.S. markets close in 3 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,837.45
    -18.65 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,607.34
    -45.86 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,787.57
    -103.27 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,828.32
    -23.07 (-1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.20
    +1.83 (+2.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,649.50
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.58
    -0.09 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9876
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0420
    -0.0100 (-0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1465
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.0800
    -1.1520 (-0.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,419.48
    -20.61 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.02
    -6.13 (-1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,156.43
    -29.73 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Google wants robots to generate their own code

Brian Heater
·2 min read

There are countless big problems left to solve in the world of automation, and robotic learning sits somewhere near the top. While it’s true that humans have gotten pretty good at programming systems for specific tasks, there’s a big, open-ended question of: and then what?

New research demonstrated at Google’s AI event in New York City this morning proposes the notion of letting robotic systems effectively write their own code. The concept is designed to save human developers the hassle of having to go in and reprogram things as new information arises.

Image Credits: Google

The company notes that existing research and trained models can be effective in implementing the concept. All of that work can prove foundational in developing systems that can continue to generate their own code based on objects and scenarios encountered in the real world. The new work on display today is Code as Policies (CaP).

Image Credits: Google

Google Research Intern Jacky Liang and Robotics Research Scientist Andy Zeng note in a blog post:

With CaP, we propose using language models to directly write robot code through few-shot prompting. Our experiments demonstrate that outputting code led to improved generalization and task performance over directly learning robot tasks and outputting natural language actions. CaP allows a single system to perform a variety of complex and varied robotic tasks without task-specific training.

The system, as described, also relies on third-party libraries and APIs to best generate the code suited to a specific scenario -- as well as support for languages and (why not?) emojis. The information accessible in those APIs are one of the existing limitations at present. The researchers note, “These limitations point to avenues for future work, including extending visual language models to describe low-level robot behaviors (e.g., trajectories) or combining CaPs with exploration algorithms that can autonomously add to the set of control primitives.”

As part of today’s announcement, Google is releasing open source versions of the code accessible through its GitHub site to build on the research it’s thus far presented. So, you know, all of the caveats about early-stage research stuff here.

Recommended Stories

  • Trio of Brown University grads think elder care needs a helping hand with data

    As a young boy growing up in Michigan, Robbie Felton went on home visits with his geriatric social worker mother. As a student at Brown University, he became interested in how Medicare and Medicaid integrate to take care of these patient populations -- so much so that he even left school for a while to work full time across the long-term care continuum and learn as much as he could about "very integrated high-touch models of care for seniors.” Serendipitously, while studying at Brown, he realized he wasn't alone in his desire to help this population when he, Evan Jackson and Alex Rothberg wound up in the same class pitching the same idea -- separately -- to their teacher.

  • Xata gives Jamstack developers access to a serverless data platform with an API call

    A couple of years ago, Xata founder Monica Sarbu was putting together a passion project called Tupu.io, a platform she was building to help women in tech find mentors. As she looked for a serverless database, she realized that there was nothing really out there that met her requirements, and like any good entrepreneur, she started building it. The platform is built from several open source components, including a Postgres database with Kafka for data streaming and Elastic for search.

  • Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

    To avoid investing in a business that's in decline, there's a few financial metrics that can provide early indications...

  • Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (AMS:CCEP) Investors Are Less Pessimistic Than Expected

    With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 14x in the Netherlands, you could be forgiven for feeling...

  • Binance CEO sees no threat to crypto from central banks' digital currencies

    Plans by central banks to launch digital currencies are not a threat to other cryptocurrencies as they would validate blockchain technology and build trust among sceptics, the CEO of the world's largest crypto exchange, Binance, said on Wednesday. Most major central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, are studying the potential launch of a digital version of their currencies, dubbed CBDC.

  • Investors are either ghosting, quiet quitting or rewriting their entire playbook

    This week, Natasha and Alex interviewed one of their favorite reporters, Business Insider's Melia Russell! The trio chatted through how the role of a venture capitalist is changing. For one, apparently, no one thinks that venture firm M&A is a thing other than us.

  • UFC Vegas 64 odds, betting: Here are a few options for an under-the-radar card

    The Marina Rodriguez-Amanda Lemos main event holds some value for bettors.

  • The New Apple TV 4K Is Cheaper, Faster, and Perfect For Your Living Room

    The brand-new third-generation Apple TV 4K will officially launch on Nov. 4, but I've spent five days using the $149.99 Wi-Fi + Ethernet model. It's powered by a faster and more efficient processor built in-house by Apple , boosts the storage, and engineers the internal components. The latest generation Apple TV 4K doesn't diverge that far from the previous generation.

  • Surprise! It Isn't Just Meta Investing Heavily in the Metaverse.

    In the wake of the Great Recession back in 2008, the stock market got hooked on cloud computing. Cloud computing growth is still alive and well and should continue expanding for the foreseeable future. Often referred to as "the metaverse," data traveling across the web and into and out of the cloud is booming.

  • Is Apple Stock a Buy Now?

    Big technology companies, such as Meta Platforms and Microsoft, are having a horrid time on the stock market this earnings season thanks to the macroeconomic slowdown, but Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) dodged a bullet and avoided a big sell-off when on Oct. 27 it released its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter results (for the three months ended Sept. 24). The technology giant's revenue and earnings beat Wall Street's estimates despite what Apple's CFO termed  "a challenging and volatile macroeconomic backdrop." Analysts would have settled for $1.27 per share in earnings on $88.7 billion in revenue, but the healthy demand for iPhones, MacBooks, and wearable devices, along with the growth in Apple's services business, helped it post stronger results.

  • 2 Nasdaq Growth Stocks Down 44% and 85% to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These are the two fastest-growing software companies in history, but both stocks have fallen sharply from their highs.

  • What to Expect From Ethereum’s Next Big Upgrade

    “Shanghai” will make it possible to withdraw staked ETH, but a long-wished-for pathway to lower gas fees might be missing from the update. Valid Points is CoinDesk’s weekly newsletter that breaks down Ethereum’s evolution and its impact on crypto markets.

  • U.S. memory chip maker Micron ships latest DRAM chip to smartphone partners

    The latest DRAM chip was made using Micron’s most cutting-edge manufacturing technology, referred to as 1-beta. The company ships its LPDDR5X DRAM chip manufactured with its 1-alpha technology in volume currently, and said the new 1-beta chip has 15% better power efficiency over the older version as well as a 35% improvement on the number of bits stored per area. DRAM chips are memory chips that lose the memory when the power is off, while NAND chips store memory regardless of power.

  • Why a Recession Won't Slow Down Meta Platforms

    Technology conglomerate Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) continues investing heavily in the metaverse. The stock has fallen roughly 68% since Mark Zuckerberg announced the rebranding of his company to Meta Platforms. Long-term investors must understand why Reality Labs has become so important, so here is what it could mean for your investment thesis and why Zuckerberg will probably keep spending that money.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Cloud Computing Plays Bigger Role

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Wall Street Eyes 2023 Corporate Budgets

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Microsoft Wants AI To Change Your Job—If It Can Work Out the Kinks

    (Bloomberg) -- The most hyped words in tech today may be “generative AI.” The term describes artificially intelligent technology that can generate art, or text or code, directed by prompts from a user. The concept was made famous this year by Dall-E, a program capable of creating a fantastic range of artistic images on command. Now a new program from Microsoft Corp., GitHub Copilot, seeks to transform the technology from internet sensation into something broadly useful.Most Read from BloombergCh

  • Elon Musk Begins to Shake Up Product Leadership at Twitter

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk is expected to appoint new product leadership inside Twitter, and met over the weekend with close friends and advisors on how best to change the service he just bought for $44 billion. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Locks Down Area A

  • Is Google Actually Winning the Cloud Wars?

    While investors were hand-wringing over a slowdown in digital ads, Google Cloud Platform delivered some eye-opening results.

  • GameStop NFT Marketplace Goes Live on ImmutableX

    The marketplace’s official release is a result of a partnership that’s been months in the making.