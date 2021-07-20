U.S. markets open in 2 hours 29 minutes

Google's Wear OS update makes apps easier to find and download

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Google has been giving Wear OS some much needed attention of late. In the lead up to the launch of its new smartwatch software collab with Samsung, Google has been focusing on apps. First it made YouTube Music available on Wear OS and now it's making apps easier to find and download. 

As part of a new Play Store update for Android phones and smartwatches, users will see new search filters and category pages on handsets that highlight "watch" apps or "watch faces." You'll also be able to remotely install your chosen software or visuals. 

Meanwhile, the Play Store on Wear OS is getting a new look in keeping with Google's Material You design. The aim is to make navigation more simple in the display's restricted surface area. As a result, Google is placing important info in cards to make it easier to read and make a selection. If you decide to buy, the Play Store will also prompt you to open a purchase page on your Android phone or the web to complete the purchase.

Google said the updates will roll out in the coming weeks to Android phones and watches running Wear OS version 2.x and up.

