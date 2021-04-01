U.S. markets open in 9 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,967.75
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,858.00
    -40.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,122.00
    +32.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,217.10
    -5.40 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.46
    +0.30 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.90
    -2.70 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.20 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1727
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    +0.0200 (+1.16%)
     

  • Vix

    19.40
    -0.21 (-1.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3780
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6820
    -0.0130 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,446.27
    +496.24 (+0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,205.49
    +21.96 (+1.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,713.63
    -58.49 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,377.35
    +198.55 (+0.68%)
     

Google says it's 'likely' some employees will return to the office in April

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read

Today Google informed employees that it is planning to allow some employees back into offices next month. Axios and the New York Times reported on an email that said "it is likely we’ll begin to welcome Googlers back to some of our U.S. offices on a voluntary basis." 

The company told The Verge that specifics of reopening will depend on "specific criteria that include increases in vaccine availability and downward trends in COVID-19 cases," however it is not requiring employees to get vaccinated. Last spring Google was notable among companies that sent employees home, providing an allowance to buy necessary equipment. At one point it considered reopening offices as early as last July, but the spreading pandemic quickly changed that and largely shuttered them ever since.

Google's return strategy is still timed for September, with obvious hopes that by then widespread vaccinations will make it safe to have more people in the same space. CNBC has more details on what happens after that, with policies detailed in another memo. That report says employees who want to work remotely will have to apply in order to receive a maximum of 14 days per year, with up to 12 months allowed in "the most exceptional circumstances.

Recommended Stories

  • Celonis, IBM and Red Hat Form Strategic Partnership to Help Transform Business Execution

    Celonis, IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Red Hat today announced a global strategic partnership to help accelerate the adoption of the Celonis Execution Management System (EMS) and help deliver more flexibility and choice in how customers deploy the technology. The collaboration seeks to accelerate how customers apply process mining, intelligence and automation to the core enterprise system functions and processes that drive business execution.

  • The airline industry will release a COVID-19 passport for your iPhone next month

    The software allows airline travelers to store verified COVID-19 test results and vaccination certificates on their phones.

  • 'Genshin Impact' heads to PS5 this spring with faster loading times and visual enhancements

    Sony says the game will feature enhanced visuals, faster loading times and DualSense controller support.

  • Siri will no longer have a 'default' voice in iOS 14.5

    For as long as Apple has offered Siri, the digital assistant has defaulted to a female voice in North America. That’s about to change.

  • Spotify's new personalized mixes focus on artists, genres and decades

    Starting today, all free and premium Spotify users will be able access three new personalized mixes inspired by Daily Mix.

  • Porsche will offer Android Auto in new cars beginning with 2022 models

    Porsche is finally offering Android Auto with new cars, starting with 2022 models like the refreshed 911.

  • Hyundai imagines an EV future where cars 'crab drive' sideways to park

    Every urban mobility EV concept needs some kind of fun gimmick, and Hyundai has delivered quite a few with its latest Mobis M.Vision concepts.

  • Microsoft wins 10-year contract supplying AR tech to the US Army

    America's ground-pounders of tomorrow will soon be equipped with custom-built HoloLens headsets as part of a decade-long contract worth nearly $22 billion between the Department of Defense and Microsoft, the Pentagon announced Wednesday.

  • Discord adds audio-only Stage Channels for Clubhouse-like presentations

    Discord is introducing a feature called Stage Channels that allows users to broadcast a live audio conversation to a group of listeners.

  • 'Days Gone' headlines April's batch of free PlayStation Plus games

    PS5 owners already have access to the survival horror game via the PS Plus Collection.

  • The new 'Mortal Kombat' movie has been delayed one more week

    The 'Mortal Kombat' movie premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on April 23rd.

  • Space Tech Firm MDA Raises $320 Million in Canadian IPO Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian space technology firm MDA Ltd. raised C$400 million ($320 million) in its initial public offering, falling roughly 20% below its targeted amount after selling shares for less than expected.The company, best known for developing a giant robotic arm used in space, sold about 28.6 million shares for C$14 each, below its marketed range, according to sale documents. MDA had sought to raise about C$500 million by selling shares for C$16 to C$20 apiece, according to earlier documents.Bank of Montreal, Morgan Stanley and Bank of Nova Scotia led the group of investment banks on the sale. The underwriters have the option to sell an additional 15% of the offering after the close.Brampton, Ontario-based MDA will list on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MDA, marking a return for an iconic Canadian company once known as MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates.MDA specializes in space robotics, satellite systems and satellite imagery analysis. Its products include a global maritime information platform for vessel detection and climate monitoring, sensors for space missions and the robotic Canadarm used in NASA’s Space Shuttle program and later on the International Space Station.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Australia Central Bank Wins Bond Respite, Faces Fiscal Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- The Australian central bank’s policy resolve has won it a reprieve from bond traders, and seen it rewarded with both lower yields and a weaker currency. Now it confronts a fiscal pullback that could complicate its jobs goal.The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to complete its first A$100 billion ($76 billion) of quantitative easing soon after Tuesday’s policy meeting and will immediately follow up with another program of the same amount. Governor Philip Lowe is expected to keep the interest rate and yield target at 0.10%.The Aussie dollar has fallen nearly 5% since it touched 80 U.S. cents in late February. The fortunately timed depreciation helps cushion the expiry of the government’s JobKeeper wage subsidy that was worth about 5% of gross domestic product. The RBA is encouraged by the rapid decline in unemployment as the economy reopened; however, the removal of the subsidy is likely to slow the decline in the coming months. “There is still significant uncertainty around the outlook,” said Chris Read, a strategist at Morgan Stanley. “We continue to see downside risks for the currency and expect curve steepening in Australia.”The RBA aims to drive the jobless rate down to the low 4s to spur the sort of sustained wages growth that will return inflation to target. The bank has adjusted its regime to requires actual -- not forecast -- inflation to be within the 2-3% range before it considers moving rates. It doesn’t see that happening until at least 2024.Money markets and some economists are more optimistic, a quarter-percentage point increase in the cash rate is priced in for 2023 and two more in 2024. Their view is supported by a rapidly recovering U.S. economy turbocharged by a $1.9 trillion stimulus, as well as the vaccine being rolled out across the world.Government data Thursday showed job vacancies surged 13.7% in the three months through February and the trade surplus remained strong in that month, despite exports falling 1% and imports rising 5%.“We expect interest rate hikes to start in 2023, sooner than RBA expectations because of a strong rebound in the domestic and global economy,” said Diana Mousina, senior economist at AMP Capital Investors Ltd. “The U.S. will also start to raise rates in 2023, but with more aggressive hikes than the RBA.”Australia surged out of its first recession in almost 30 years, with the economy growing more than 3% in the third and fourth quarters of 2020; unemployment has fallen steadily and dropped by half a percentage point in February to 5.8%.Market CalmSince the RBA’s March meeting, the sharp rise in bond yields has abated. The 10-year is shy of its year-to-date high of 1.93% in late February. That’s in line with a general cooling in the global selloff, as policy makers from Washington to Frankfurt to Tokyo reinforced their determination to keep stimulus expansionary as economic growth is restored.Importantly for the RBA’s yield curve control policy, the three-year government bond is back in line with its target. The front end of the curve rallied after Lowe last month pushed back on aggressive market expectations for even earlier rate hikes than those currently priced in.Markets are still waiting for the RBA to decide whether it will keep the April 2024 bond as the YCC target, or roll over to the November 2024 maturity. Lowe said last month the board would make a decision later in the year.Lowe and his colleagues have made clear they won’t be using policy to try to cool rising house prices Down Under. They’ve signaled macroprudential tools would be the first choice if regulators decide lending is becoming excessive.House prices surged 2.8% in March, the largest increase since October 1988, private data released Thursday showed. Sydney led the gains, surging 3.7% last month to be up 6.7% over the first quarter.The rapid economic recovery has led some economists to expect a significantly smaller budget deficit. Commonwealth Bank of Australia sees it at A$145 billion this fiscal year, compared with Treasury’s December forecast of A$198 billion. Deutsche Bank AG has a baseline of A$150 billion, but says there’s a case to suggest it could be as small as A$100 billion.(Adds job vacancies, trade in seventh paragraph, house prices in penultimate.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Gaps Higher

    Cleveland-Cliffs gave bullish guidance for 2021 and 2022, sending CLF stock soaring out of a base to its best level in nearly six years.

  • Lloyd's of London sees 'large loss' due to Suez Canal blockage

    LONDON (Reuters) -The blockage of the Suez Canal for nearly a week will result in a "large loss" for Lloyd's of London, its chairman said on Wednesday, as the insurance market recorded a 900 million pound ($1.2 billion) pretax loss in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Canal is working to clear the backlog after the refloating this week of a stranded giant container ship. The blockage threw global supply chains into disarray.

  • Hong Kong Hit by Dozens of Trading Halts After Earnings Deadline

    (Bloomberg) -- Trading in more than 50 Hong Kong-listed companies was suspended on Thursday, after a number of firms failed to report earnings ahead of the March 31 deadline.The mass suspensions come as Wednesday was the last day to report annual results for Hong Kong-listed companies. GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd. and China Huarong Asset Management Co. were among the firms that announced a trading halt. At least nine Hong Kong companies suspended trading on April 1 of last year, versus about 25 on the same day in 2019.“It’s a bit surprising to me that so many firms delayed their earnings and most of their filings didn’t explain very clearly,” said Daniel So, a strategist at CMB International Securities Ltd. “This year surprisingly there are so many delays, much more than last year when the pandemic hit. The longer they delay in reporting earnings, the worse it will be for their share prices.”Trading halts may dampen investor sentiment toward Hong Kong’s stock market, where the benchmark gauge briefly slumped into a technical correction late last month amid setbacks in the city’s vaccine rollout and as traders rushed to sell pricey stocks in the wake of rising bond yields.“Many investors could be worried about their earnings and quality of reports,” So of CMB International said. “If they report quickly and the audit report doesn’t have a negative opinion on those companies, it should be fine.”The trading halts come as the Securities and Futures Commission said in February that it would enhance collaboration with the Financial Reporting Council, which oversees audit activities in Hong Kong, to ensure the quality of financial reporting.Separately, the China Securities Regulatory Commission vowed to advance cooperation on cross-border auditing earlier this year in a statement on its work plan for 2021. The CSRC said it would set up cross-ministry work groups to strengthen crackdowns on illegal behaviors including frauds in IPOs and financial reporting, market manipulation.“The CSRC has had a greater drive over the past years to make sure the financials of Hong Kong firms are sound as domestic investors have a growing rate of participation in Hong Kong, and this is in line with their goal onshore,” said Yu Yingbo, investment director at Shenzhen Qianhai United Fortune Fund Management Co.The CSRC didn’t immediately reply to a fax seeking comment on whether the work plan has had an impact on financial reporting.Strict AuditorChina Huarong said it will delay delivering its earnings as it seeks to complete a transaction. The manager of bad loans said its auditor will need more time as a transaction is still being finalized, according to a company filing. The firm’s bonds slumped.Yuzhou Group Holdings Co., a Chinese real estate firm, said on Tuesday that its auditor Ernst & Young’s “strict” accounting standards were partly behind a collapse in the company’s profit last year. The stock slumped more than 7% in Hong Kong on Thursday, adding to its 7.9% slide from the previous session.Last year, almost all companies listed in Hong Kong were able to provide an earnings update to investors ahead of the March 31 deadline, overcoming difficulties posed by travel restrictions and an economic lockdown following the outbreak of the coronavirus.“It shows that the market has more companies with financial problems,” said Francis Lun, chief executive officer at Geo Securities Ltd. Retail investors should be particularly cautious in current market environment, he added.The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.1% as of mid-day lunch break, tracking a broad rally in Asian stocks stoked by optimism over U.S. President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Blowups and Rotations Making This Market Just as Brutal as 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Outwardly, the U.S. stock market has looked pretty calm of late, with the S&P 500 chugging toward what could easily be another 10% year. Underneath is a very different story.While benchmark indexes glide along, the subsurface churn has been so violent that one measure -- a Bank of America model that plots how much value is being created and destroyed each day in individual stocks -- shows that 2021 has generated more turbulence than virtually any other year. The volatility is just being masked because up-and-down moves in different companies over days and weeks have tended to offset each other.An extreme example of the trend came Friday, a day of historic gyrations in equities when forced selling by a giant investment firm sent shares of almost a dozen companies including ViacomCBS Inc. and Discovery Inc. to double-digit losses. But someone looking only at benchmark indexes would’ve had no idea as the S&P 500 Index had its biggest rally in a month.An even starker illustration came in the first week of March, when the S&P 500 eked out a small gain while the Nasdaq 100 fell almost 2%. The stretch was emblematic of a year of industry rotations gone crazy: While energy stocks surged 10% that week and banks rose more than 4%, large-cap tech companies like Tesla Inc. and Twitter Inc. saw billions of dollars erased.The swings are prevalent among small-cap stocks as well, BofA says, where historically improbable gains are occurring at an unprecedented pace. All in all, it creates “more absolute risk than meets the eye” -- almost as bad as this time last year, when the Covid crash was battering investors, analysts led by Benjamin Bowler wrote in a report.Billions are on the move as investors rotate toward pockets of the market that stand to benefit from a brightening economic outlook. And those trades -- the ones tied to the business cycle -- could have more room to run as additional vaccines are administered and a fresh spending plan is announced by the Biden administration.Meanwhile, the Cboe Volatility Index -- the market’s fear gauge -- has declined to pre-virus levels after a full year of jitters -- even though many investors remain distressed over some of the warning signs still flashing across the stock market’s underbelly.“The market is going through tremendous rotation underneath,” said Stephen Dover, chief market strategist and head of Franklin Templeton Investment Institute. “The top of the market looks quite positive, but underneath we have roiling volatility and a rotation between different sectors.”Much of the under-the-radar volatility can be traced back to the bond market, where benchmark 10-year Treasuries are wrapping up their worst quarter since 2016. The lurch higher in yields has helped fuel sectors such as financials and energy shares higher, while hitting pricey tech shares, whose valuations are harder to justify in a rising-rate environment.And while equity market volatility stagnates, turbulence in the $21 trillion Treasury market has been on the rise. The ICE BofA MOVE Index, a gauge of U.S. bond volatility, has been grinding higher. The measure currently clocks in at 67, higher than its 1-year average of 53 and well above September’s low of 37.Still, many expect the rotation to continue. Shares of energy, financials and industrials have topped the S&P 500’s leaderboard so far this year, with each sector posting double-digit advances. And while larger companies have lost steam compared to the momentum they’d seen last year, smaller firms have stepped into the limelight. The Russell 2000 has gained more than 10% year-to-date, double the returns of the Russell 1000 index made up of relatively larger companies. Stocks in the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 -- 2020’s undisputed leader -- have lagged, though the index is flat for the year.“There are different names under the surface that are dramatically outperforming, and some of the names at the top of the market-cap tables might be seeing their valuations shift,” said Matthew Weller, global head of market research at Forex.com.To JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade, it doesn’t mean that investors will abandon tech stocks like Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. altogether. But “new sectors keep being strong,” he said by phone. “We’re just seeing strength out of different areas that we didn’t necessarily expect to see strength out of. I think that’s really been the story -- hitting new highs while still trying to figure out where to be longer term for most of the market.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Morgan Stanley, ICBC Standard Look to Sell Gupta’s GFG Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley and ICBC Standard Bank are looking to dispose of portions of a loan they made to a key unit of Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance, a sign that lenders may be losing confidence in the embattled metals group.The two banks have started talks with potential buyers of their exposure to debt that financed GFG subsidiary Liberty Industries France’s acquisition of an aluminum smelter from Rio Tinto Plc in 2018, according to people familiar with the matter. The process is at an early stage and may not lead to a sale, they said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.Representatives for GFG, Morgan Stanley and ICBC Standard Bank declined to comment on the transaction.The plant at Dunkirk, northern France, is Europe’s largest aluminum smelter and one of Gupta’s main industrial assets. Commodity trader Trafigura Group participated alongside a syndicate of banks in the $350 million financing.The Dunkirk loan is one of the few credit lines GFG companies raised from lenders other than Greensill Capital.The demise of the trade finance firm earlier this month, which provided around $5 billion to Gupta companies, has left GFG racing to find new backers. However, a sale by lenders of their exposure to hedge funds and distressed-debt investors could complicate talks between GFG and its other creditors.GFG is also negotiating with the French government and lenders over access to a potential loan of about 70 million euros ($82 million) through a state-backed Covid-19 relief program.Gupta’s Aluminum Unit Seeks Support From French GovernmentSeparately, the industrial conglomerate is being investigated by French authorities in relation to the disappearance of a loan provided by Greensill Capital to GFG-owned Liberty Aluminium Poitou, in central France, according to local media. Negotiations with the Spanish government over the takeover of a smelter in the country were put on hold recently over concerns about whether GFG’s aluminum unit had the financial strength to run the plant.Gupta’s Trophy Deal Shows How He Built a Shaky Empire on DebtA Citigroup Inc. subsidiary filed an application to wind up a key GFG commodities-trading unit on behalf of Credit Suisse Group AG late Tuesday, a person familiar with the matter said earlier.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Micron Gives Bullish Sales, Earnings Forecasts; Shares Jump

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the largest U.S. maker of memory chips, gave a bullish forecast, buoyed by demand for semiconductors that store data on computers and smartphones. The stock rose about 2%.Revenue in the current period will be $7.1 billion, plus or minus $200 million, Micron said Wednesday in a statement. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $6.85 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Profit, excluding certain items, will be about $1.62 a share, plus or minus 7 cents, the Boise, Idaho-based company added. Wall Street was looking for $1.34 cents a share.Demand for memory chips, which help process and store data, has been boosted by purchases of computers and other devices needed to work and study from home during the pandemic. Micron and rivals Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. are now rushing to increase supply.The World Is Short of Computer Chips. Here’s Why: QuickTakeCountries are rolling out Covid-19 vaccines at different rates so the economy will recover in stages this year and into 2022, Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Mehrotra said in an interview. That means memory chip demand will remain strong and supply tight into next year, he predicted.Cars, servers and other devices come with more memory than they used to, while companies and consumers are spending on everything from smartphones to networking, Mehrotra said. That is supporting firm, secular demand across the industry, he added. Prices of dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, are rising rapidly amid “severe undersupply,” the company said in a presentation. Supply will fall short of demand this year, it projected. In contrast, the supply of Nand flash, another type of storage chip, will exceed demand, Micron warned. This will require more cuts in capital expenditure to support profitability in this part of the industry, it added.Micron also warned about a drought in Taiwan, which has reduced water supply to one of the company’s DRAM factories. “We are accelerating our water conservation efforts and have secured alternative sources of water,” Mehrotra said during a conference call with analysts. “At this time, we do not see an impact to DRAM production output; however, this is a developing situation that we are monitoring closely for the next several months.”Read more: Taiwan Raises Red Alert Over WaterIn its most recent quarter, DRAM provided 71% of Micron’s sales with most of the balance coming from Nand revenue.In the three months ended March 4, Micron posted a revenue of $6.24 billion, up 30% from a year earlier. Net income was $1.1 billion, or 98 cents a share, excluding certain items.(Updates with CEO comments in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • H&M’s Xinjiang Setback Has Tiny, Loss-Making China Peers Surging

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of some tiny Chinese apparel companies are among the top performers in the country’s stock market over the last three days, as several of their foreign peers face a backlash over their stance on using cotton sourced from the contentious Xinjiang region.Shanghai Metersbonwe Fashion & Accessories Co. and Ribo Fashion Group Co. each surged 33% since Wednesday’s close to feature among the biggest gainers in about 4,000 Chinese A-shares during the period. The stocks jumped after Chinese social-media users last week called for a boycott of Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB, having found an undated company statement about accusations of forced labor in Xinjiang. Those calls quickly spread to other foreign brands including Nike Inc. and Burberry Group Plc.The operating performance of the two Chinese companies speaks to the speculative nature of the recent rally in their stocks.Shanghai Metersbonwe said in October that it will post a loss as much as 820 million yuan ($125 million) for 2020. That would mark a second year of losses, which could trigger a delisting-risk warning from the stock exchange. Ribo Fashion issued a profit warning in January, citing lower sales due to the pandemic and one-off losses from a unit.“It’s easier for short-term investors to trade these two stocks with poor earnings and few institutional investors,” said Zhang Gang, an analyst at Southwest Securities Co. “The speculative buying on nationalist sentiment is irrational and would be unsustainable.”Further, it would be “hard to shake the consumption habits” of customers of foreign brands, he said.Meanwhile, shares of Shanghai Metersbonwe continued their rally on Tuesday, surging by the daily limit. Ribo Fashion climbed as much as 7.7% before paring the bulk of its gains.Cotton producer Xinjiang Sailimu Modern Agriculture Co. has emerged as another big beneficiary as foreign brands grapple with the backlash. Its stock also jumped 10% on Tuesday, adding to a 33% surge in the previous three sessions.Luxury Companies at Risk of New Tensions With China: Bernstein(Updates prices throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.