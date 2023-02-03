U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,168.25
    -23.25 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,094.00
    -3.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,639.00
    -207.75 (-1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,007.20
    -0.70 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.95
    +0.07 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.80
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    23.63
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0894
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3960
    -0.0010 (-0.03%)
     

  • Vix

    18.73
    +0.86 (+4.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2204
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6840
    +0.0800 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,498.90
    -424.20 (-1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.66
    -9.65 (-1.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,820.16
    +59.05 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,560.42
    +158.37 (+0.58%)
     
RECAP:

What you need to know from Apple's earnings call

Google Workers Stage Rallies Against Job Cuts, Low Wages

25
Lucy Papachristou and Davey Alba
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Google employees staged protests on both US coasts this week to call attention to labor conditions for subcontracted workers and support thousands of co-workers who were recently laid off.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Rallies, one held on Wednesday at Google headquarters in Mountain View, California, and another Thursday near Google’s corporate offices in New York City, came after the company announced the largest reduction in its history — 12,000 positions, or 6% of its global workforce. Other major tech firms including Microsoft Corp., Salesforce Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. have also recently announced layoffs.

The protest in New York, which drew about 50 employees outside a Google store on Ninth Avenue, began just minutes after parent company Alphabet Inc. reported fourth-quarter results, including $13.6 billion in profit.

“Today, Google has debunked its own rationale for laying off 12,000 of our co-workers,” said Alberta Devor, a software engineer. “It is clear that the menial savings the company is pocketing from laying off workers is nothing in comparison to the billions spent on stock buybacks or the billions made in profit last quarter.”

Both demonstrations were organized by the labor group Alphabet Workers Union — a “minority union” that doesn’t have collective bargaining rights, and whose members include Google subcontractors as well as employees.

“Today shows that some of the issues we’re talking about affect all workers regardless of what their actual job title or job status is,” Devor, who has worked at Google for more than three years and is an AWU member, said in an interview.

At Wednesday’s rally in California, dozens of subcontractors spoke out against what they called substandard conditions, including what they said were “poverty wages and no benefits.” Their tasks include reviewing content to help train the company’s AI-powered algorithms, as well as screening YouTube clips and searching ads for offensive or sensitive material. But the workers say their pay and benefits fall far below Google’s own minimum standards and benefits for its direct contract workers.

“We would like to at least be able to have some chance of survivability with this job,” Zai Snell, one of the subcontractors at the protest in California, said in a phone interview.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon stock drops after revenue beat, EPS miss

    Amazon reported its Q4 2022 earnings on Feb. 2.

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Amazon, Alphabet, Apple

    Stocks moving in after hours: Amazon, Alphabet, Apple

  • Google Shares Slip after Sales Miss as Advertising Demand Slows

    (Bloomberg) -- Google parent Alphabet Inc. reported fourth-quarter results that narrowly missed analysts’ expectations, signaling lower demand for its search advertising during an economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Hong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismHow Extreme Bets Fueled an $11.4 Billion For

  • Dollar climbs as central banks see inflation risks unwind

    The euro and sterling slipped against the dollar on Friday as markets took a dovish cue from policymakers at the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, who said inflationary pressures in their economies have become more manageable. On Thursday, the ECB and BoE each raised interest rates by 50 basis points as expected, with the latter signalling the tide was turning in its battle against high inflation. While the ECB explicitly alluded to at least one more hike of the same magnitude next month and reaffirmed its commitment in battling high inflation, President Christine Lagarde acknowledged the euro zone outlook had become less worrisome for growth and inflation.

  • Apple misses Q1 earnings expectations as iPhone sales fall short

    Apple's iPhone sales fell short of analysts' expectations in Q1.

  • Google exec claims he was fired for not being 'inclusive,' denying Asian female colleague's sexual advances

    Ryan Olohan, a married dad of seven, was fired from Google after 15 years allegedly for not being "inclusive" after a female exec retaliated against him for denying her sexual advances.

  • Google Parent Alphabet Posts Drop in Ad Revenue Amid Slowdown

    CEO Sundar Pichai said the search giant would release some AI models in coming months as the technology hits an “inflection point.”

  • COVID is 'pretty much out of the models' for pharma companies: Wells Fargo analyst

    Companies whose businesses were buoyed or boosted by Covid product demand are facing a cliff in 2023, and will have to pivot to more traditional strategies.

  • Qualcomm sees earnings below Street as smartphone market sags

    Qualcomm Inc forecast second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street estimates on Thursday as the chipmaker grapples with the combined toll of weak demand for smartphones and a supply glut, a situation that is expected to persist into the first-half of this year. Inflation and macroeconomic uncertainty have hurt consumer electronics sales, and while Qualcomm has been somewhat buffered by its focus on premium smartphones, analysts said even that market has been hit. "The handset industry continues to experience reduced demand, and we are now expecting elevated channel inventory levels to persist at least through the first half of calendar 2023," Cristiano Amon, Qualcomm CEO told investors.

  • Apple earnings: What to watch from the iPhone maker in the quarter ahead

    In the latest “After the Call,” Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi and Brad Smith discuss where Apple — and the stock — goes from here after the tech giant reported weaker-than-expected Q1 earnings.

  • Stock Buybacks Race to Record $132 Billion Start as Companies Snub All Warnings

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden dislikes them. The taxman is coming after them. And Wall Street strategists warn the boom won’t last. Yet against all odds, Corporate America continues to splurge on its own shares — a force that has fueled the new year rally. Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Hong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Ticke

  • Ford left '$2B of profits on the table' in 2022

    Ford reported Thursday it earned $10.4 billion in net income last year, falling well below its own guidance and missing Wall Street's expectations as the U.S. automaker struggled with supply chain issues and production instability that drove down sales and pushed operating costs higher. Ford shares are $14.32, down 6.15% at 6:07 pm ET in after-market trading. Ford CEO Jim Farley said in the earnings report, and in a call with analysts, that many of its misses were in the company's control and are being addressed.

  • Stock market news live updates: Tech leads post-Fed rally as Nasdaq surges 3%

    U.S. stocks were mixed Thursday, highlighted by a vault upward by tech stocks following the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate hike and ahead of another batch of earnings from the tech industry's biggest players.

  • Cathie Wood on Tesla price cuts: Rival EV makers will 'have trouble keeping up'

    Tesla's price cuts will make it harder for everyone else in EVs, says longtime bull Cathie Wood.

  • No Silver Lining In Amazon's Cloud Business As Results Fail To Excite

    Amazon stock fell after the e-commerce giant reported fourth-quarter results late Thursday that beat on revenue but missed on earnings.

  • Russia to Press Assault in Ukraine’s East as Kyiv Waits for More Weapons

    (Bloomberg) -- A Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine appears imminent even as Kyiv holds out for more weapons deliveries for its own push in the south in the spring, according to assessments from US and European officials.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000How Extreme Bets Fueled an $11.4 Billion FortuneHong Kong to Give Away 500,000

  • Federal Reserve raises interest rates another 0.25% to highest since October 2007

    The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.25% on Wednesday, bringing its benchmark interest rate to the highest level since October 2007 as the central bank continues its efforts to slow inflation.

  • 5 Momentum Stocks for February After a Strong January

    We have narrowed our search to five momentum stocks. These are: URI, NUE, AMP, STLD and ADM.

  • ChatGPT on track to surpass 100 million users faster than TikTok or Instagram: UBS

    ChatGPT is on track to surpass 100 million monthly active users, according to data compiled by UBS.

  • Apple, Alphabet and Amazon Hurt as Economic Slump Crimps Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc., technology bellwethers with a combined market value approaching $5 trillion, posted results Thursday that show an economic slowdown is throttling demand for electronics, e-commerce, cloud computing and digital advertising — mainstays of the global tech economy.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on