Google Docs and Slides get better Adobe Creative Cloud integration

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Adobe and Google Workspace are making it easier for users to access Creative Cloud libraries directly from Docs and Slides. Through an add-on, you’ll have access to assets and elements from libraries — such as graphics, brand colors and videos — without having to leave the Google apps.

It could prove a handy integration for creatives and teams who prefer to use Docs and Slides for their work, particularly those who collaborate on documents and slideshows. It could make it much easier for creatives to share their work with clients and receive feedback as well.

The add-on, which Adobe and Google rolled out last year, has only worked with Gmail until now. Google Workspace users and admins can activate the add-on for Docs and Slides now.

