Google is adding a Maps widget to Calendar in Workspace

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Travel and in-person meetings are slowly opening up, and Google wants to be ready for when it's safe to conduct business face-to-face. The internet giant has added a Google Maps side panel in Workspace that lets you research locations for Calendar events without opening new browser tabs. You can make sure you're pointing people to the right place, or get travel times to be sure you'll be punctual.

The feature is rolling out over the next two weeks for companies using Workspace, G Suite Basic and G Suite Business with a Rapid Release domain. More cautious companies on the Scheduled Release track will start seeing the feature over the course of 15 days starting on May 3rd. It's a seemingly simple addition, but it could be extremely helpful for the day when remote work is merely optional.

