Google Workspace individual plans jump from 15GB to 1TB of storage

Google has some good news for folks who are on the Workspace individual plan. Those who use the service, such as self-employed people and entrepreneurs, will soon get a significant storage upgrade from 15GB to 1TB at no extra cost. Most Workspace individual users won't need to worry about running out of storage space in Gmail and Drive anymore.

Until now, Google has only offered Workspace individual users the same amount of storage that you'd get with a free Gmail account. To increase that capacity, you'd need to buy more storage through Google One. Google says it will users won't need to do anything as it will upgrade their storage automatically.