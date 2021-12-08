Google's Year in Search 2021 was dominated by sports and 'Squid Game'

While people around the world still searched for information about the COVID-19 pandemic, other topics dominated Google's Year in Search for 2021 — like cricket and Squid Game. Matches for the T20 World Cup are at the top of this year's global searches, along with other sporting events, such as the UEFA Euro 2021 and the NBA, and the hit Netlix Korean series Squid Game. DMX, who passed away this year, was also one of the most popular searches.

Afghanistan, which was taken over by the Taliban, was the top trending news for the year. COVID remains a hot topic, as you'd expect, with COVID vaccines, stimulus checks and the virus itself joining Afghanistan in the top trending news list. It seems like more and more people are getting into cryptocurrency, as well — or at least getting curious about it — and showed special interest in Dogecoin and Ethereum prices. Current events, including Hurricane Ida and the Georgia Senate race, and meme stocks (AMC and GME) round up the list.

When it comes to the top trending people of the year, Alec Baldwin holds the top spot, followed by Kyle Rittenhouse. President Biden and athletes Tiger Woods and Simone Biles made waves this year, as well. Meanwhile, Pete Davison, Armie Hammer, Elliott Page and Dave Chappelle were some of the most searched celebrities. Marvel movies were as popular as ever, with Eternals holding the top spot for trending films, followed by Black Widow. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings are also in the list, along with other hits for the year, such as Dune and Red Notice.

Squid Game captured the attention of people everywhere, and it's joined by Bridgerton, WandaVision, Cobra Kai and Loki in the top trending TV shows list. Olivia Rodrigo's drivers license, Lil Nas X's Montero (Call Me by Your Name) and Industry Baby, as well as Walker Hayes' Fancy Like are some of the most popular songs this year. PopCat, FIFA 22, Battlefield 2042, Monster Hunter Rise, Resident Evil Village and Genshin Impact make up part of the top gaming list. Finally, people around the world apparently had cravings for Birria tacos, nasi goreng, feta pasta, shōgayaki and charcuterie boards this year.

You can check out the whole Year in Search results across various categories right here.