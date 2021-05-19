U.S. markets open in 6 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,106.75
    -16.25 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,879.00
    -117.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,138.75
    -73.25 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,199.80
    -8.10 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.92
    -0.57 (-0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.60
    +4.60 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    28.25
    -0.08 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2244
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.34
    +1.62 (+8.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4186
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9960
    +0.1060 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,514.21
    -5,715.05 (-12.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,080.92
    -172.22 (-13.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.24
    +1.39 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,044.45
    -362.39 (-1.28%)
     

Google is finally bringing YouTube Music to Wear OS

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Big changes are coming to the Wear OS platform. Google announced that it developed the next version of Wear OS with Samsung at its I/O developer conference, where it also revealed that it's (finally!) launching a YouTube Music app for the operating system. The tech giant started shutting down the Play Music app back in September in favor of YouTube Music, but Wear OS users lost access to it on their devices weeks earlier than that

Google provided people a transfer tool to move their tracks from the old app to the new one months before the shutdown. However, it killed off Play Music arguably before its replacement was ready for the masses, even though it's been out for years. Wear OS owners had to wait almost eight months for this announcement, after all, and the app doesn't even have an exact release date yet. Google only said that it's coming out later this year. Meanwhile, Apple Watch users have had access to a YouTube Music app since October 2020, shortly after Play Music's shutdown. 

When YouTube Music does come out for Wear OS, people will be able to take advantage of the service's features on their smartwatches. One of those is being able to download music on their devices, enabling playback without WiFi or data connection. 

Recommended Stories

  • Google is simplifying how developers build Android for Cars apps

    There’s a simpler way to make apps work on both Android Auto and Android Automotive.

  • Google and Samsung joined forces on the new Wear OS

    The new Wear OS is the product of Google working with Samsung and Fitbit. Also, goodbye to Tizen OS.

  • Amazon's Echo Frames will soon come with blue-light filtering lenses

    You'll soon be able to get Amazon's Echo Frames with blue-light-filtering lenses.

  • Fitbit's Sense smartwatch falls to a new low of $240 at Amazon

    This is your chance to grab Fitbit's Sense smartwatch for $90 less than its original price: It's now available for $240 on Amazon.

  • Google plans to build a commercial quantum computer by 2029

    The company has a new quantum AI campus in Santa Barbara.

  • Google explains how it will run on completely carbon-free energy by 2030

    CEO Sundar Pichai called the ambitious goal a 'moonshot.'

  • Google is building a more racially inclusive Android camera

    Today at Google I/O, Android VP Sameer Samat revealed that Google is also working to make its Android camera more inclusive, with support for a variety of darker skin tones and different types of hair.

  • Google’s Project Starline is a ‘magic window’ for 3D telepresence

    Google's Project Starline uses a combination of specialized hardware and computer vision technology to create a “magic window” for immersive video chat without a headset.

  • Material You is a colorful, personalized redesign for Android and more

    Google just started talking about Android 12 at the Google I/O developer event, and Matias Duarte just introduced a new way to personalize its products called Material You (a riff on Material Design, which Duarte introduced for Android back in 2014).

  • President Biden reveals Ford's electric F-150 a day early in factory speech

    The US President delivered remarks with the F-150 Lightning creepin' over his shoulder.

  • Here's why AirPods Max don't support Apple Music Lossless

    Apple Music's entire library will be available in lossless soon, but it won't work with AirPods Max. Here's why that's the case.

  • The Morning After: Tesla Model S prototype with retractable spoiler spotted

    Today’s headlines: Amazon debuts another free video streaming service in India, Sharp is still making smartphones and its latest device has a huge one-inch camera sensor and Tesla's Model S Plaid may pack a retractable spoiler.

  • Google will let you delete the last 15 minutes of your search history

    Android 12 is in line for some useful privacy upgrades.

  • Google Chrome now helps you change compromised passwords

    Google Chrome now has a feature that guide you through the process of changing compromised passwords across the web.

  • Bitcoin Chartists See Rout Worsening With $40,000 in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- A cohort of chart watchers on Wall Street say Bitcoin’s deepest selloff since crypto mania kicked off last year looks set to intensify.Evercore ISI’s Rich Ross reckons prices are destined to fall back to the 200-day moving average, following a path of other speculative assets, which would put Bitcoin back at $40,000, compared with around $42,600 in early Asian trading Wednesday.Others are watching for a pattern of “lower highs and lower lows” and say Elon Musk’s unpredictable tweets will keep traditional investors on the sidelines. There’s also speculation that gold is starting to draw money away from crypto.“The momentum has now quite decisively shifted to the bears,” said Tallbacken Capital Advisors LLC Chief Executive Officer Michael Purves, who correctly predicted last month that Bitcoin would decline.Elon Musk Is Now Blowing Up the Wall Street Case for BitcoinBitcoin is still up more than 300% since last May, but the speed of the recent rout has shaken crypto’s new believers and cast doubt on the idea that it’s maturing into a more stable asset class. Prices have fallen about 30% from intraday highs in April, when they topped $64,000.Purves says the next important level for Bitcoin is $42,000 because it roughly equates to where the rally topped out in January and a 50% retracement from December 2020 levels. If Bitcoin breaks through that level, more losses are ahead, but if prices can hold above the support, then it might be the beginning of a new rally, Purves predicted.“A pullback was bound to happen,” said Justin Chuh, a senior trader at Wave Financial, which invests in crypto assets. “This is healthy, but I think we all wish this didn’t happen.”The counterpoint comes from Fundstrat Global Advisors. In a note on Monday, strategist David Grider laid out nine reasons explaining why he thinks prices are primed to bounce, including high levels of short interest and the fact that corrections like this tend to be normal in a crypto bull market.“We don’t know the future, but we think odds are we’re close to the bottom and don’t want investors to ‘panic sell’ here,” Grider wrote.Anchorage Digital, which runs a digital asset platform for institutional investors, said it’s seeing clients maintain or increase crypto holdings. “They’re looking at this as good entry point,” said Diogo Monica, president and co-founder of the California-based company.Other chart watchers are turning to ETFs as a proxy for where the crypto market is headed. SentimenTrader’s Dean Christians is monitoring a blockchain-focused fund called Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF.“I would watch the breakdown pivot point at $48.75,” he wrote in a note Monday. “If it fails to recover above that level, take note.”(Updates markets starting in second paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Volocopter shows off its vision for a commuter drone taxi

    Or, crazy thought, you could just take a bus.

  • Lamborghini plans to launch its first fully electric car before 2030

    Lamborghini stands out from other supercar makers for a lack of EVs or hybrids, but the Italian automaker has finally unveiled its electrification plans.

  • Bombardier Finds White Knight to Fend Off Debt Breach Challenge

    (Bloomberg) -- Bombardier Inc. sold an additional $260 million of its 7.45% bonds due 2034 to an unidentified party in a move that will make it more difficult for creditors to trigger a default by arguing that the company’s divestitures ran afoul of investor debt protections.The buyer of the new notes owns a majority of the $510 million of 2034 securities and has agreed to approve certain covenant changes tied to the bonds, Bombardier said in an statement Tuesday. Bombardier is in the process of getting investor approvals to amend terms of eight bonds after it received a letter from a holder of the 2034 notes that argued sales of assets including its transportation business, regional jet program and aerostructures division constituted a breach of certain covenants.“The new investor is acting as a white knight here,” Covenant Review analyst Alexander Diaz-Matos said in emailed reply to questions. “It does look like that the new majority investor giving consent should address possible default claims.”Bombardier said in a May 3 statement that it believes the covenant violation accusation is “without merit” but “determined that initiating the consent solicitations is the most expedient and efficient path to maintain value and protect the corporation and its stakeholders.”The aircraft maker needs approval from holders of more than 50% of each of its U.S. dollar bonds. The Canadian-dollar issue requires a two-thirds majority, a representative for Bombardier previously told Bloomberg.Bombardier extended the deadline for holders of the 2034 bonds to approve the changes to 5 p.m. in New York on Friday and is asking investors in those notes who previously consented to the new terms to resubmit their approvals. The deadline to agree to changes for investors in Bombardier’s C$135 million ($112 million) of 7.35% bonds due 2026 was also moved to Friday.If bondholders approve the changes, Bombardier will pay investors who agreed to the amendment a fee of $1.25 per $1,000 in bond principal held. Holders of the company’s Canadian-dollar bonds will receive C$1.25 per C$1,000 in principal, the company said in the May 3 statement.Bombardier completed the sale of its transportation business to Alstom in January in a deal that produced net proceeds of approximately $3.6 billion.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla already 'biggest short in the market' as Burry piles on: S3 Partners

    Tesla has the highest short interest of any company, according to S3 Partners.

  • China Puts Australia on Notice With Push to Diversify Iron Ore

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing threw the spotlight on trade tensions with its top commodities supplier, Australia, after the government’s economic planning agency said it’s looking to diversify China’s supply of iron ore.Chinese firms should boost domestic exploration for the steel-making input, widen their sources of imports, and explore overseas ore resources, the National Development and Reform Commission said at its monthly briefing.The NDRC also said Australia should stop damaging economic and trade cooperation with China and take measures to promote the healthy development of bilateral ties.Iron ore is Australia’s biggest export earner, and relations with Canberra have taken a turn for the worse in recent weeks. But adding the mineral to a raft of curbs already in place on Australian commodities would be a risky move given near-record prices and China’s dependence on Australia’s high-quality supply for about two-thirds of its imports.“While an outright ban would be almost unimaginable, various forms of restrictions, delays or increased administrative burdens on Australian iron ore imports could yet happen,” Wood Mackenzie said in a recent note.Chinese industrial commodities prices powered on, meanwhile, recovering much of their poise after last week’s pullback.Citigroup said further gains for markets like steel, aluminum and coal are supported by solid demand and a policy agenda that includes “domestic production crackdowns for environmental, energy and safety control purposes,” according to a note from the bank.At the same time, an acceleration in credit tightening is unlikely in the foreseeable future after the central bank expressed only limited concern about the surge in commodities prices feeding through into CPI, Citigroup said.Otherwise, the day’s agenda is led by China’s agricultural imports for April. Purchases of corn, wheat and sorghum are likely to stay elevated, as China’s buying binge continues to help fuel a global grains rally.Events Today(All times Beijing unless noted otherwise.)China’s 2nd batch of April trade data, incl. agricultural imports; LNG & pipeline gas imports; oil products trade breakdown; alumina and rare-earth product exports; bauxite, steel & aluminum product importsLONGi Green, Goldwind execs among speakers at Macquarie Group conference in Hong KongEARNINGS: Daqo New EnergyToday’s ChartChina’s data dump for April suggests the economy’s expansion may have plateaued as policy makers seek to rein in commodities-intensive spending on real estate and infrastructure before new growth drivers of consumer spending and manufacturing investment have recovered.On the WireShaanxi province, China’s third-biggest coal producing region, hit a clean energy milestone last month when generation from renewables briefly topped thermal power for the first time.In a town on the edge of the Gobi desert is a sign in English and Chinese that reads “Oil Holy Land.” Nearby, a preserved drilling rig marks the spot of China’s first commercial oil well.JinkoSolar Announces Change to Senior ManagementChina Is Drafting Carbon Peaking Plans for Steel, Power SectorsAsian Copper Stocks Rise on Top Producer Chile’s Election ResultHuadian Power Downgraded to Sell by Citi on Rising Coal CostsBank of China, Citigroup, BNP Lead Green Bond Offshore MarketCGN Wind Energy Adds Zhejiang Province’s Largest Offshore FarmGCL-Poly Energy Says Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Resigns as AuditorBrazil Iron Ore Miners Seen Lifting Output Coming Months: IbramChina’s Tapering of Monetary Stimulus Could Pop Oil Price BubbleThe Week AheadWednesday, May 19China’s monthly loan primes rates, 09:30China’s April output data for base metals and oil productsHOLIDAY: Hong KongThursday, May 20China’s 3rd batch of April trade data, including country breakdowns for energy and commoditiesSMM battery materials conference in Changsha, Hunan, day 1USDA weekly crop export sales, 08:30 ESTFriday, May 21Ganfeng Lithium, EVE Energy, Huayou Cobalt execs among speakers at Macquarie Group conference in Hong KongChina weekly iron ore port stockpilesShanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, 15:30SMM battery materials conference in Changsha, Hunan, day 2AGMs: Cnooc, Tianqi Lithium, CATLMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.