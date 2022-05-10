YouTube TV adds Spanish-only plans

YouTube TV is adding two new Spanish-language plans, Google announced today. The first of those, the aptly named Spanish Plan, will offer customers access to more than 28 Spanish-language channels, including Univision and ESPN Deportes. Google has priced the package at $25 per month for the first six months, and $35 per month thereafter. New YouTube TV customers can subscribe to the plan without paying for the platform’s base $65 per month package .

Now introducing... our new Spanish Plan! 👏🏾👏🏻🔊👏🏼👏🏿



28+ Spanish channels of live sports, news, telenovelas & more at $24.99/mo for the first 6 months ($34.99/mo after). Tag @ the first person who needs to know. ⬇️ https://t.co/68JUTU6MiO pic.twitter.com/ctIZgpuf1S — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) May 10, 2022

For those who want to add to their existing subscription, Google has also introduced a Spanish Plus add-on. Priced at $10 per month for the first six months and then $15 thereafter, the package comes with access to more than 25 Spanish-language channels, including Cine Latino and Discovery en Español.