Google's AI Revolutionizing Healthcare: Mayo Clinic Leaps Ahead With AI Chatbots!

It sounds like a far-fetched reality, but the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is developing at a rapid pace.

The most recent development is Google Cloud's announcement that Mayo Clinic is using a new service — Enterprise Search on Generative AI App Builder — that allows users to employ Google's technology to create chatbots to quickly and efficiently review massive amounts of internal data.

What Does This Mean In The Healthcare Space?

In the context of healthcare, this translates to healthcare professionals being able to rapidly interpret data such as a patient’s health history, imaging records, genomics or lab results via a simple query, irrespective of the data’s format or storage location.

Mayo Clinic is among the first to adopt this technology, which Google sees as a step toward enhancing the use of generative AI across healthcare.

"Mayo Clinic is a world leader in leveraging AI for good, and they are a critical partner as we identify responsible ways to bring this transformative technology to healthcare," said Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian.

Generative AI has been a dominant theme in technology circles since the end of 2022, when OpenAI, backed by Microsoft Corp., made the chatbot ChatGPT publicly accessible.

Google quickly responded by launching its own AI chat service Bard earlier this year and is making concerted efforts to integrate the foundational technology into as many products as feasible. The healthcare industry poses a unique challenge, as the scope for errors or “hallucinations” — situations where AI models entirely fabricate information — is minimal.

The search giant has assured that its privacy approach allows customers to maintain control over their data and has emphasized that the new service complies with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

Google Cloud and Mayo Clinic formalized a decade-long partnership in 2019. At that time, Mayo Clinic recognized Google Cloud as the foundation of its digital transition. The recently announced partnership marks the commencement of an expanded alliance between the two entities centered on the development of AI applications in healthcare.

