U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,306.45
    -42.42 (-0.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,643.40
    -435.78 (-1.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,380.72
    -167.35 (-1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,989.10
    -20.23 (-1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.00
    +1.93 (+2.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,904.80
    +5.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.28
    +0.29 (+1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1342
    +0.0030 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    -0.0030 (-0.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3598
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8970
    +0.1980 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,707.77
    -495.27 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    858.84
    +24.54 (+2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Google's Area 120 debuts Checks, an AI-powered privacy compliance solution for mobile apps

Sarah Perez
·3 min read

A team at Google is today launching a new product for mobile app developers called Checks which leverages A.I. technology to identify possible privacy and compliance issues within apps, amid a rapidly changing regulatory and policy landscape. The freemium solution will be offered to both Android and iOS app developers of all sizes, who will be able to have their apps analyzed then receive a report with actionable insights about how to address the problems that are found.

Checks was co-founded by Fergus Hurley (GM) and Nia Castelly (Legal Lead), who developed the project over the past two years as a part of Google's in-house incubator, Area 120. The Checks team had previously built tools like Android Vitals to address developers' technical challenges, and had the idea to use A.I. to now address privacy compliance challenges, as well.

Today's app developers have to keep up with a number of newer regulations and policies, from Europe's GDPR requirements to new rules implemented by the app stores themselves. Meanwhile, consumers have become savvier about the trade-offs involved in using free software -- they now often want to know to what extent an app respects their privacy, how their data is accessed, stored, or shared, and more. And even if a developer's app plays by all the rules, an SDK the developer uses may not -- or the SDK's data-sharing behavior may change over time -- presenting another compliance challenge.

Image Credits: Google

With Checks, the idea is to make achieving compliance an easier process than it is today. To use Checks, developers submit their app for a privacy compliance analysis, which involves both an automated review, and, on some tiers of service, a human review, as well.

To get started, Android app developers can log in using their Google account, then provide their Google Play app ID. They'll then answer a few questions and verify their access. Checks will scan across multiple sources of information, including the app's privacy policy, SDK information, and network traffic, to generate its report. The solution also takes advantage of advances the team made with using Natural Language Processing to scan an app's privacy disclosures. After the scan completes, developers are presented with a report that provides clear, actionable insights about the problems found and lists of resources.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=58MfbbVIqP4?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

The free tier can be used for completing Google Play's new Data safety section, while paid tiers -- Core, Premium, and Enterprise -- are designed to meet the needs of professional developers and larger businesses, including those who develop on iOS.

There are no technical requirements or prerequisites for using Checks, which runs its analysis on both physical and virtual devices.

The $249/month Core offering adds compliance monitoring for regulations like GDPR and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and proactive notifications about upcoming compliance requirements. Premium users ($499/month) can automate the monitoring of their app's data-sharing practices and gain an understanding of SDKs, permissions, and where app data-sharing is taking place, among other things. Enterprise users (5+ apps and custom pricing) receive more frequent, advanced, and in-depth privacy checks, which include access to a compliance review team, plus custom analysis and testing flows, and more.

Checks says the data and reports it generates are not shared with the Google Play team.

The team gathered feedback from hundreds of app developers to build Checks then worked with 40 early adopters to test the product ahead of its launch. Testers included Headspace, Sesame Workshop, StoryToys, Carb Manager, Homer, and Lose It, among others.

Now, Checks is opening to a wider audience -- interested developers can fill out the online form to register their interest on the Checks website.

Recommended Stories

  • This Foldable Mini Drone Is Marked Down to $75

    The Foldable HD Dual Camera Drone is a compact drone that is an excellent time for long-time flyers and new pilots alike. It's on sale for $74.99. The post This Foldable Mini Drone Is Marked Down to $75 appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Alloy Automation raises $20M to scale its e-commerce automation tech

    Alloy Automation, a Y Combinator graduate focused on connecting different e-commerce tools, announced this morning that it has closed a $20 million Series A led by a16z. TechCrunch covered Alloy's seed round just over a year ago, when the startup raised a $4 million round at a $16 million pre-, and $20 million post-money valuation. More simply, Alloy just raised as much capital as it was worth a year ago.

  • Wisconsin Senate seeks to give judges more leeway in setting bail amounts

    Republicans in the state Senate plan to advance a proposal Tuesday that would let judges set higher bail amounts.

  • Hagerstown Police seek suspect in apparent targeted shooting that grazed victim

    Hagerstown Police are searching for a suspect in what they believe was a targeted shooting that grazed a city man's leg.

  • Aberdeen man receives 20 years on federal child pornography possession charge

    An Aberdeen man, charged with accessing child pornography using a KIK messenger account was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

  • Michigan basketball coach suspended after on-court brawl

    Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard has been suspended for the final five games of the regular season and fined $40,000 after reaching over and hitting Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft.

  • Facebook launches Reels globally, betting on 'fastest growing' format

    Facebook is launching its short video feature Reels to more than 150 countries, its owner Meta Platforms said on Tuesday, in a move to expand its fastest growing content format. The social media giant, which recently lost a third of its market value after a dismal earnings report, has highlighted Reels as a key priority. Meta launched Reels on Instagram in 2020 and on Facebook in 2021 as its answer to the explosively popular short-video app TikTok, which is owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance.

  • Catsuits, Puffers, and Glam: Dua Lipa's Hottest Tour Looks

    So far during her Future Nostalgia Tour, Dua Lipa has worn custom looks by Balenciaga, Mugler, and more. Whether onstage or off, Dua Lipa knows how to make a statement through clothes. Since the Grammy-winning singer embarked on her worldwide Future Nostalgia Tour on February 9, she's been showing up in a variety of fun and daring looks, whether outfitted in custom Balenciaga during shows or wearing deadstock leather in between performances.

  • House candidate apologies for behavior at sleepover

    A Democratic House candidate is apologizing for drunkenly using profane language toward young girls at a sleepover during Valentine's Day weekend. Oklahoma candidate Abby Broyles reportedly accosted the girls during a sleepover she was invited to by a friend, journalism nonprofit NonDoc first reported. Parents of the 12- and 13-years-olds told the outlet Broyles got drunk and called one young girl an "acne f---er," another a "Hispanic f---er"...

  • SoFi to buy Technisys, Volkswagen considering IPO for Porsche, AT&T shuts down 3G network

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down today's trending business headlines, involving SoFi, Technisys, Volkswagen, Porsche, and AT&T.

  • Truth Social Surges Past Wordle On Apple App Store, DWAC Stock Leaps

    Former President Donald Trump's 'Truth Social' is the top download on Apple's App Store.

  • Could Burger King or McDonald's Ditch Human Labor for Robots?

    Automation has loomed over all sorts of American jobs for decades. Amazon uses robots in its warehouses as does Fedex. In both cases, however, the robot workers haven't really replaced humans. In fact, while robots and automation have been used by all sorts of businesses, they have not led to widespread job loss.

  • Your Android phone could have stalkerware, here's how to remove it

    A security vulnerability in one of the biggest consumer-grade spyware operations today is putting at risk the private phone data of about 400,000 people, a number that's growing daily. The operation, identified by TechCrunch, is run by a small crew of developers in Vietnam but has yet to fix the security issue. It's an entire fleet of apps — Copy9, MxSpy, TheTruthSpy, iSpyoo, SecondClone, TheSpyApp, ExactSpy, FoneTracker, and GuestSpy — that share the same security vulnerability.

  • Trump’s Truth Social Comes to App Store, Doesn’t Work

    New users weren't able to use the app, but instead were immediately added to a waitlist. Trump’s Truth Social Comes to App Store, Doesn’t Work Wren Graves

  • Trump-linked SPAC's shares surge as Truth Social app tops Apple downloads

    (Reuters) -Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check company behind former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture, Truth Social, rose about 14% on Tuesday as the app topped downloads on Apple's App Store after its launch late on Sunday. Truth Social was downloaded 170,000 times since its launch, according to research firm Apptopia. The app's launch could mark Trump's return to social media after he was banned from Twitter Inc, Facebook and Google following an attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters last year.

  • Spotify's Car Thing is now available in the US, no invite required

    You no longer need an invite to purchase Spotify's Car Thing in the US.

  • Donald Trump's new Truth app released and soars to top-download spot in Apple store

    Donald Trump’s social app Truth became the top-downloaded free Apple store app after launching Monday.

  • 5 Google docs shortcuts that will make you more productive

    Far from just being a search engine, Google has spent the past decade and a half building its productivity software suite, Google Workspace, to keep users in its ecosystem. One indicator that the approach is working: More than three-quarters of global internet users now use Google Chrome as their desktop browser. A fresh, new Google Doc should be open on your screen.

  • iPhone 14 design locked in as Apple begins trial production

    In the coming weeks, Apple will host its first event of 2022 to announce the iPhone SE 3. That seems to be the consensus among those in the know, and there will likely be a new Mac or two at the event as well. Meanwhile, we’re still seven months away from the launch of the … The post iPhone 14 design locked in as Apple begins trial production appeared first on BGR.

  • With ETH-BTC Correlation High, Where Can Ethereum be Headed?

    With the market looking choppy, Ethereum’s price declined for five continuous days. So, what were the catalysts behind the recent 10% ETH weekly losses?