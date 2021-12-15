U.S. markets close in 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,674.92
    +40.83 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,731.31
    +187.13 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,400.68
    +163.04 (+1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,161.85
    +2.20 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.09
    +0.36 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.30
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.84
    -0.08 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1278
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    +0.0220 (+1.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3248
    +0.0018 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0620
    +0.3320 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,995.02
    +1,868.65 (+3.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,246.54
    +29.09 (+2.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,170.75
    -47.89 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,459.72
    +27.08 (+0.10%)
     

Google's Area 120 launches Qaya, a service offering web storefronts for digital creators

Sarah Perez
·3 min read

A team at Google is today launching a new service called Qaya, which will allow creators to easily set up new web storefronts where they can sell their products and services directly to their audiences. The project is the latest to emerge from Google's in-house project incubator, Area 120, which was recently a part of a broader reorganization at the company that elevated its status after many of its earlier projects exited to different parts of Google, including its Cloud, Search, Shopping and Commerce divisions.

The new project, Qaya, was co-founded by Nathaniel Naddaff-Hafrey, a founder-in-residence at Area 120 who previously worked on jobs marketplace Kormo aimed at the "next billion" internet users, specifically those in markets like India, Indonesia, and Bangladesh.

After hearing from dozens of creators about how difficult and time-consuming it is to build their digital businesses, he got the idea for Qaya, a service that would allow them to sell directly to fans.

The solution allows creators to build personalized web storefronts featuring their products and services, and other digital downloads, which can then be linked to their YouTube Merch Shelf, and integrated with Google Search and Google Shopping. Through these stores, creators could include things like photos, files or ebooks, digital art, photo filters and presets, productivity templates, knitting patterns, fitness videos and much more.

Image Credits: Google

In addition, if the creator sells physical goods or services on other platforms, an import function will allow them to feature these items on their Qaya page, complete with their own personal branding.

Each store also gets its own custom URL in the form of qaya.store/your-name or yourname.channel, which could be used in place of the links they place on social media sites created with the "link in bio" solutions available today like Linktree or Beacons.

These services let creators build micro-websites pointing to their various online presences, including social media channels, shops, blogs, music or podcasts, and more.

And like those services, the Qaya stores also allow creators to feature links to their other online profiles, which sit at the top of the page underneath the creator's name and bio. But the larger purpose of the site is to connect fans directly to the content the creator has for sale, not just as a landing page to connect fans to the creator's profile on other services.

Payment functionality is built into Qaya, as are insights and analytics about how the creators' products are performing in terms of sales.

Image Credits: Google

The company is now rolling out the YouTube Merch Shelf integrations for eligible YouTube creators who join Qaya's beta, and in time, hints that Qaya aims to allow creators to sell even more products, including "other types of digital goods," which sounds like a veiled reference to NFTs, though Google isn't yet saying if that's the case.

Image Credits: Google

Google says the new service is launching today into beta testing in the U.S., though non-U.S. users can join a waitlist while they wait for Qaya to roll out to their country. Creators who want to gain access to Qaya's beta can request an invitation from the Qaya website.

Recommended Stories

  • 4 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), the company formerly known as Facebook, adopted its new name to reflect its long-term focus on the metaverse. It already has many of the building blocks to construct that virtual world. It's reportedly sold over 10 million Quest 2 VR headsets over the past year, and it just launched Horizon Worlds -- a VR world that will enable those headset users to interact with each other. Roblox's (NYSE: RBLX) ambitions aren't as grand as Meta's, but they're easier to understand.

  • Phone batteries could last a week with new chip, IBM and Samsung says

    The chip could also reduce the carbon footprint of technologies that use huge amounts of electricity, such as crypto mining

  • Where Will Intel Stock Be in 10 Years?

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock has lagged the broader market by a huge margin over the past decade, and its woes have been accelerated by the loss of its manufacturing and technology lead to rival foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) in 2018. TSMC leapfrogged Intel when it started the mass production of chips based on the 7 nanometer (nm) manufacturing process. Chipzilla, meanwhile, failed to make the jump to the competing 10 nm process, triggering a downfall in its fortunes on the stock market as rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) started eating its cake. The bad news is that AMD seems in no mood to take its foot off the gas -- but that doesn't necessarily mean that Intel can't fight back.

  • Bitcoin at $850 Billion Was Another Crypto Joke. Here’s Why That Matters.

    Coinbase and CoinMarketCap briefly displayed wildly inflated prices on Tuesday, highlighting the haywire nature of crypto.

  • BlackBerry QNX to be used for future BMW Group driver assistance systems

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB), today announced it has entered into a multi-year agreement with BMW Group to collaborate and develop technology for the automotive manufacturer's next-generation vehicles.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Generally speaking, organizations that hope to remain relevant need to keep pace with technology. Cutting-edge software and cloud services can drive efficiency, boost productivity, and even improve the customer experience, all of which can increase profitability.

  • Blackstone’s Annual Holiday Video Is Out And Reese Witherspoon Is in It

    (Bloomberg) -- Since the first Monday of lockdown in New York, a weekly company-wide Zoom has marked business milestones and built personal ties at Blackstone: President Jon Gray has talked about his Covid puppy Luna. Chief Executive Officer Steve Schwarzman recently told of outdoor adventures with his grandkids, all while wearing a blue Santa hat. Most Read from BloombergCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?Zero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseChina Is Building t

  • Zendaya's Legs Are Next-Level Toned In This Nude Dress With A Thigh-High Slit

    Zendaya, 25, and her toned legs made waves on the red carpet at the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' premiere. She rocked a sparkly, nude dress with a thigh-high slit.

  • Apple’s augmented-reality ambitions could be a ‘game changer,’ Bank of America says in upgrade

    Apple Inc. may be planning to add to its product arsenal with a device for augmented reality, and that could help its stock, in the view of one analyst.

  • UPS delivers 1 billionth COVID-19 vaccine dose

    UPS is a key player in global COVID-19 vaccine delivers, and announced its 1 billionth dose delivery on the 1 year anniversary of the first shipment of dose shipments in the U.S.

  • Facebook Metaverse FACEMETA Token Rallies by Over 50%

    A token named after Facebook’s entry into the metaverse space is one of the top performers in the market in the past few hours.

  • 2 Top Software Stocks To Buy for the Long Haul

    Superior margins allow software companies to expand quickly and return significant capital to shareholders once the market has been developed and profits optimized. Two software companies to buy for the long haul are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Procore Technologies (NYSE: PCOR). As the business grows, Shopify offers more advanced tools to fit its evolving needs, like marketing and order fulfillment. More than $162 billion in gross merchandise volume (GMV) was processed by Shopify over the last 12 months.

  • Facebook down: Messenger, website and app not working properly, users say

    Facebook has stopped working properly, users say. Facebook outages are usually resolved more quickly than that. Unusually, Instagram and WhatsApp – which are all owned by new Facebook parent company Meta, and run using the same underlying infrastructure – were all functioning as normal.

  • These 2 High-Growth Stocks Could Power the Bull Market's Next Record Run

    Growth stocks have fallen out of favor over the past month; many have dropped noticeably off highs, and investors are trying to figure out when there might be a rebound. Cash App is also aggressively marketed to millennials in an attempt to build a money relationship with individuals earlier on, so that it can pay off when they enter their prime earning years.

  • This Woman Was Degraded By A Man During A Business Meeting And People Are Praising Her For How She Handled The Situation

    "No, please keep yourself on mute."View Entire Post ›

  • Disney Plus Now Supports Apple SharePlay, Letting You Watch Shows and Movies With up to 32 People

    Disney Plus has updated its suite of Apple apps to add support for the tech giant’s SharePlay feature, letting subscribers watch TV shows and movies with friends and family while connected on a FaceTime video-chat call. With support for SharePlay, Disney Plus subscribers with an iPhone, iPad or Apple TV can watch content together with […]

  • Citi Expects Intel, AMD To Beat Q4 Guidance - Read Why

    Citi analyst Christopher Danely noted that notebook shipments were up 10% month-over-month in November due to improved enterprise demand, beating the firm's forecast for a 6% month-over-month increase. Based on the better than expected notebooks data, overall PC strength, and demand for servers, Danely said he expects both Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) to beat Q4 guidance. Danely maintains Neutral ratings on both Intel and AMD, however, as he expects down

  • Chipotle customer sparks debate after sharing employee’s ‘disgusting’ burrito-wrapping attempt: ‘That’s your fault’

    The Chipotle shared a clip of an employee's attempt to wrap their burrito.

  • Keira Knightley's Dress Once Split in Half Before Hitting a Red Carpet: 'Just Full-On Naked Body'

    The actress recalls the time her Hervé Léger dress "split from the bottom to the top" as she was getting ready to attend the British Independent Film Awards

  • Samsung Gets Competition in Foldables From a $1,250 China Phone

    (Bloomberg) -- Oppo took the wraps off a foldable smartphone that’s more than $500 cheaper than Samsung Electronics Co.’s Galaxy Fold, launching its maiden attempt to stake out a spot in the nascent category.Most Read from BloombergCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?Zero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe Oppo Find N sports a 7.1-inch