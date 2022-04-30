U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,131.93
    -155.57 (-3.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,977.21
    -939.18 (-2.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,334.64
    -536.89 (-4.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,864.10
    -53.84 (-2.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.11
    -1.25 (-1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.90
    +5.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.78
    -0.40 (-1.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0549
    +0.0047 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8870
    +0.0240 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2570
    +0.0111 (+0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8300
    -1.0070 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,333.93
    -328.78 (-0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.12
    -27.23 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

If you use Google's Chrome browser, you will want to make this software update

Mike Snider, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Google wants you to update your Chrome browser to deploy a new wave of software fixes to patch some security flaws.

A software update is being rolled out over the coming days and weeks for Chrome on PCs, Macs and Linux, and other browsers that use Google code such as Microsoft Edge, Google said in a blog post dated April 26.

Among the 30 security fixes are seven deemed high level threats. Google doesn't break out specifics on the details of the software bugs being addressed – or potential hackers using them – until most users have updated the fixes.

Such software updates happen regularly, but this one is alarming enough to warrant users' immediate attention, says Lotem Finkelstein, director of cyber intelligence and research for Check Point Software Technologies, headquartered in San Carlos, California and Tel Aviv, Israel.

Google: Users can remove phone numbers, addresses from search results

Apple earnings: Tech giant reports strong earnings but warns of supply shortages and COVID shutdowns ahead

"Overall, Google keeps high standards for security and the safety of its users, but that alone is not enough and we, the end users, need to make sure we are using their most updated fixes," he told USA TODAY.

Security professionals – and even President Biden – have recommended Americans be on alert for an increase in cyberattacks, some coming from Russian retaliation for U.S. assistance to Ukraine. That means being on alert for phishing attempts, which try to get you to click on links that could steal personal data or install malware, and using strong passwords.

Google also recently noted an increase in zero-day attacks – software weaknesses spread among hackers before developers can create a fix – in another blog post from March 10.

In addition to keeping your browser software up to date, Check Point Software recommends you avoid unfamiliar websites and clicking on links from unknown sources. Especially look for links that may have a company name you recognize, but have a suspicious URL or end with something other than .com.

“The cyber threat landscape expends all the time, new threat actors join constantly and hackers acquire new skills as we speak," Finkelstein said. "We see an all-time high in cyber attacks, more than 50% vs. last year, so it is only natural that we see an increase in zero-days. We expect it to keep on growing."

How to update your Chrome browser

  • On your computer, open Chrome.

  • At the top right, click the three vertical dots

  • Click Help >About Google Chrome.

  • Click Update Google Chrome.

  • Click Relaunch.

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @mikesnider.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Google Chrome users will want to update browser to fix security flaws

Recommended Stories

  • Signs You Should Not Trust Your Doctor

    Trust is an essential part of the doctor-patient relationship, and crucial when asking for help, advice, or treatment. "In addition to inflicting the most widespread and devastating medical harm of the past century, the COVID-19 pandemic has also damaged a less tangible aspect of our well-being: our trust," says Adrienne Boissy, MD, MA, Chief Experience Officer at Cleveland Clinic Health System. "Trust in institutions and their leaders, trust in strangers we meet, trust in healthcare providers –

  • 5 Ways Your Hands Are Telling You That Your Heart's in Trouble

    It's easy to overlook issues with your hands—they may be useful, but they're not exactly vital organs. If you're someone who doesn't pay much attention to these appendages, though, you may want to start. Whether there's an issue with your nails, fingers, palms, or beyond, your hands can display symptoms that serve as serious warnings signs of heart trouble. Read on to learn what you should watch out for in your hands, and what it could mean for your heart.READ THIS NEXT: 3 Ways Your Stomach Is T

  • Musk's Tesla-Stock Sales Double to $8.5 Billion in Latest Tally

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk disclosed an additional $4.5 billion worth of Tesla Inc. stock sales in new regulatory filings Friday, bringing the total he’s disposed of in the wake of his deal to buy Twitter Inc. to more than $8.5 billion.Most Read from BloombergMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezBiden Eyes Student-Loan Forgiveness Starting at $10,000China Calls Russia Relationship a ‘New Model’ for the WorldBiden Seeks to Rob Putin of His Top Scientists With Visa LureU.S.

  • Apple's services revenue hits a record $19.8B in Q2, reaches 825M paid subscriptions

    Amid a record-breaking fiscal second quarter, Apple also delivered record-breaking services revenue up 17% year over year to reach $19.8 billion. The category -- which includes businesses like the App Store, Apple TV+, Apple Music, cloud services and others -- also grew to reach 825 million paid subscriptions on Apple's platform. This figure is up more than 165 million in the last 12 months alone, Apple said.

  • Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville Takes On Royal Caribbean, Carnival

    A new Margaritaville cruise ship relying heavily on the Jimmy Buffett lifestyle experience starts sailing May 14.

  • California Sunshine Could be Key to Combating Drought

    Meet the engineer calling for solar panels to be installed over canals to save billions of gallons of water a year

  • Tarte’s TikTok-Viral Cheek Stain Sold Out at Sephora—Here’s Where to Shop It RN

    It’s limited-edition, so get shopping!

  • Intel CEO says chip shortage could continue until 2024

    Pat Gelsinger said the issue now affects equipment manufacturing.

  • Proposed China investment curb by U.S. sparks debate among chipmakers

    Chipmakers are divided over how aggressively to oppose a legislative proposal that would give the U.S. government sweeping new powers to block billions in U.S. investment into China, according to documents seen by Reuters. The measure is part of the House version of a bill that would also grant $52 billion to chipmakers to expand operations, a boon to the industry that has made some companies loath to forcefully oppose the package's China investment controls. But the "outbound investment" proposal could hamper those companies' investments abroad, leading some chipmakers to advocate for aggressive opposition to its inclusion in the chips bill being hammered out by Senate and House lawmakers.

  • Sony closes a PS Plus loophole by pausing subscription extensions

    It's stopping users from getting years of access to the new PS Plus Premium tier on the cheap.

  • Ukraine says Russian strike knocks out Odesa airport

    DOBROPILLIA, Ukraine/KYIV (Reuters) -A Russian missile strike at the airport in the southwestern port of Odesa - a city that has so far been relatively unscathed in the war - has damaged the runway and it can no longer be used, the Ukrainian military said on Saturday. Russia has sporadically targetted Odesa, a Black Sea port, and a week ago, Ukraine said at least eight people were killed in a strike on the city. There was no immediate word on the strike from the Russian military.

  • Patriots trade down, take Chattanooga's Strange in 1st round

    The Patriots made a move down the board, then another to replenish their offensive line, selecting guard Cole Strange with the 29th pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night. New England entered the night with needs to fill at linebacker and in its secondary, but chose to first fortify the protection up front around second-year quarterback Mac Jones. Patience paid off for New England last year when it opted not to trade up during a quarterback-rich draft and still ended up getting its top target in Jones.

  • Snap is the next Apple, its selfie drone is the biggest clue

    Snapchat doesn't really care if you buy its new selfie drone, it's more focused on becoming the next Apple

  • Cable stocks continue slide as threat of wireless encroachment causes jitters

    After a COVID-fueled hot streak, the cable industry's broadband party is losing steam, and that continues to drag down shares of Comcast Corp., Charter Communications Inc., and Altice USA Inc.

  • Twitter: Why Elon Musk Will Struggle to Fulfill A Big Promise

    Billionaire Elon Musk wants to purge bots on Twitter ( ), making the claim as part of his $44 billion bid for the social media company. Twitter users have complained for several years about the number of bots attacking accounts for economic, political or personal reasons. Bots have been both in favor and against Tesla and shares of the company as well as criticizing Musk.

  • CoinMarketCap Draws XRP Community Condemnation After XRP Jibe

    CoinMarketCap issues an apology after a tweet calling XRP an imposter cryptocurrency. With the SEC case ongoing, XRP now faces sub-$0.60 levels.

  • ApeCoin cracks US$26, now largest metaverse token ahead of Otherside

    ApeCoin (APE) set a new high at US$26.70 on Friday morning Asia time, and is now the largest metaverse token by market cap, ahead of the launch of the Otherside on Saturday. See related article: What is ApeCoin and How It Made The Bored Apes Richer Fast facts The APE ecosystem’s governance token was trading […]

  • Why Atlassian Shares Fell 13.5% Today

    The company beat Wall Street's third-quarter expectations by a wide margin, but the stock plunged anyhow. Here's why.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Qualcomm CFO Sees 'Limitless' Opportunity Ahead In Cloud Connectivity

    The world is in the midst of a digital transformation and Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) is at the center of it. Qualcomm's Role: Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) AWS and Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure are holding down the cloud side of the transformation, but silicon is needed on the device side for connectivity, Qualcomm CFO Akash Palkhiwala explained Friday on "Benzinga Live." "Qualcomm is in this unique position to connect everything to the cloud," he said. The company's technology spans

  • Cash App to bring 100-plus jobs to Atlanta's former Masquerade venue

    A payments processing giant will soon add over 100 jobs to Atlanta. Mobile money transfer and payment service Cash App has leased all 30,000 available square feet at The Mill, Coro Realty’s recently-completed transformation of the former Masquerade venue on North Avenue, sources with knowledge of the deal told Atlanta Business Chronicle. Word of the company’s lease comes after both Nike and Walmart announced they chose Atlanta as a location for their East Coast hubs.