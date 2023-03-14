U.S. markets close in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,930.22
    +74.46 (+1.93%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,254.13
    +434.99 (+1.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,451.12
    +262.28 (+2.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.04
    +54.74 (+3.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.13
    -0.67 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.20
    -5.30 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    22.04
    +0.12 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0730
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6210
    +0.1060 (+3.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2143
    -0.0042 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2510
    +1.0530 (+0.79%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,229.82
    +3,185.53 (+15.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    581.49
    +32.47 (+5.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,632.24
    +83.61 (+1.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,222.04
    -610.92 (-2.19%)
     
CATCH UP:

Inflation rises at slowest annual pace since late 2021

Google's health updates include an easier way to see if a clinic offers free or low-cost care

The company will also help people find Medicaid info ahead of the re-enrollment deadline.

Kris Holt
·Contributing Reporter
·2 min read
ASSOCIATED PRESS

At its annual health event, The Check Up, Google announced a slew of updates for Search, Fitbit and developers. On the Search front, the company says it will soon identify community health centers and make it clear whether those facilities have free or low-cost care options. It seems there will be a label that reads, "offers free or low-cost care based on individual circumstances."

In addition, Google says it has employed Duplex to call hundreds of thousands of US healthcare providers and verify their information. The conversational AI has also been used to check whether providers accept various state Medicaid plans.

After several pauses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Medicaid will have a re-enrollment deadline this year. If folks in the US who are currently enrolled in the program fail to sign back up by March 31st, they'll lose their healthcare coverage. To help ensure people maintain their coverage, Google says it will make it easier for everyone to find re-enrollment information on Search.

Medicaid registration links in Google Search results.
Medicaid registration links in Google Search results.

To assist those seeking help in a crisis, Google has teamed up with ThroughLine, which it says is the "largest verified network of mental health and crisis helplines around the world." As a result of the partnership, Google will expand the number of crisis helplines it displays at the top of Search results in more languages and countries for queries related to personal crisis situations, such as suicide and domestic violence.

Google search page showing suicide and crisis lifeline results for the query
Google search page showing suicide and crisis lifeline results for the query

As for Fitbit, Google is opening up more of the Health Metrics Dashboard features available to users who don't have a subscription. The company says that, for instance, users will be able to view trends for metrics such as breathing rate, skin temperature and blood oxygen levels over longer periods of time.

Meanwhile, Google touched on some health-focused updates for developers. It discussed a suite of development tools called Open Health Stack, which it described as "open-source building blocks built on an interoperable data standard." In other words, Open Health Stack is designed to help developers build apps for healthcare workers to access key data and insights, such as population health data.

Google says the suite is based on Fast Healthcare Interoperability Standards and can be used to build apps that keep data secure for offline use in areas without internet connectivity or cell coverage. For instance, a developer in Kenya called Intellisoft Consulting is building a maternal health app designed to help community health volunteers and pregnant women in rural communities.

Recommended Stories

  • TikTok now offers a feed dedicated to science and tech

    TikTok now has a feed devoted to STEM videos, but it comes as politicians want to ban the service.

  • Google is working on AI for ultrasound diagnosis and cancer therapy

    AI isn’t just good for writing term papers or clickbait financial explainers; it could help save lives in the medical field. At Google’s annual The Check Up healthcare event, it announced AI-related partnerships for ultrasound readings, medical language models and cancer treatments — areas where the technology could someday serve as a force for good.

  • Cowboy’s ‘Adaptive Power’ update breathes new life into its flagship bike

    Cowboy is updating new and existing e-bikes with a new feature called Adaptive Power. It works by tapping into the e-bike’s accelerometer and other sensors based on the rider’s weight, momentum and other factors – even wind. The new feature adjusts the motor’s power without the need for gears or tapping a boost button. But where's the new bike?

  • Google goes all-in on bringing AI to Workspace

    Google and Microsoft are locked in a head-to-head competition to bring as much generative AI to their productivity services as possible. Only days ahead of Microsoft's "Future of Work" event, Google today announced a sweeping update to Workspace that will bring its generative AI models to virtually every part of its productivity suite, in addition to new developer solutions that will make Google's foundation models, including its 540 billion-parameter PaLM large language model for multiturn chats, available to developers through an API and new low-code tools. The caveats worth mentioning up front: For the time being, these new features will only be available for what Google calls "Trusted Testers."

  • SpaceX’s Crew-5 mission safely returns to Earth after five months in space

    SpaceX’s Crew-5 mission safely splashed down on Saturday evening, bringing home four astronauts.

  • Netgear's first WiFi 7 router offers extra-low latency for gaming

    Netgear has unveiled its first WiFI 7 router, and raw speed isn't the only hook — it also promises extremely low latency.

  • Mozilla brings its cookie protection tool to Firefox for Android

    Total Cookie Protection prevents companies from sharing your cookies across their sites. Instead, the cookies you make stay on the site they were created.

  • Google's upcoming Pixel 7a is already in someone's hand

    Vietnamese website Zing News has shared photos of what it says is a prototype of the upcoming midrange phone that programmers were using as a test device.

  • It took a TikToker barely 30 minutes to doxx me

    In 30 minutes or less, TikToker and Chicago-based server Kristen Sotakoun can probably find your birth date. She’s not a cybersecurity expert, despite what some of her followers suspect, but has found a hobby in what she calls “consensual doxxing.”

  • As China embraces electric cars, this start-up is trying to profit from a 60-year-old smart glass technology

    He Jiazhi, a Purdue University chemistry PhD graduate, is on a mission to bring electrochromic (EC) technology for glass out of the research lab and into the hands of thousands of consumers. The explosive growth of China's new energy vehicle industry and recent breakthroughs in lab research have offered fresh hope that the technology is ready to be widely adopted. "When we were doing early experiments, we were only able to make it the size of a fingernail ... But if we can make it into a technol

  • How to clean your AirPods

    Here is everything you need to know about how to clean your AirPods, and any other true wireless earbuds you have.

  • Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapse may lower mortgage rates, helping the housing market

    The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank will likely help push mortgage rates down further, experts say. The collapse of SVB (SIVB) as well as Signature Bank (SBNY) is spooking investors. The U.S. Treasury, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. announced measures so that depositors will be able to get all of their money back.

  • U.S. stocks could revisit the S&P 500’s October 2022 low, and not because of SVB’s failure or a banking crisis.

    Over the final three months of past bear markets, there was a distinct pattern to those rankings. This puts the drama surrounding the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) in a different light. If the bear market does continue, many will be inclined to blame the banking crisis.

  • Mortgage Rates Retreat. CPI Could Help Them Move Lower.

    The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.57% on Monday—a 0.19 percentage point fall from Friday, according to Mortgage News Daily.

  • Honda to move Accord production to Indiana as part of EV shift

    Honda Motor Co's U.S. unit said on Tuesday it would move production of its Accord sedan to Indiana in 2025 after assembling the model in Marysville, Ohio for more than 40 years, as part of its shift to electric vehicle (EV) production.Marysville will be Honda's first U.S. auto plant to transition to making EVs. The move comes after Honda and South Korea's LG Energy Solution Ltd in October announced they would build planned $4.4 billion joint-venture battery plant at a site near Jeffersonville, Ohio and broke ground earlier this month. The battery plant, to be completed by the end of 2024, will cover more than 2 million square feet (185,806 square meters) and aims for about 40 Gigawatt hours (GWh) of annual production capacity.

  • Kopin Clocks 8% Revenue Decline In Q4 Amid Weaker Defense, Industrial Segment Results; Updates On AR, VR, MR Opportunities

    Kopin Corp (NASDAQ: KOPN) reported a fourth-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 8% year-on-year to $12.18 million, beating the consensus of $11.18 million. Revenues from Defense Applications grew by 19.6% Y/Y to $ 7.1 million, while Industrial Applications decreased by 46% Y/Y to $1.2 million. Product revenues declined 1.6% Y/Y to $8.7 million, while R&D revenues fell 24.1% Y/Y to $3.3 million. EPS loss of $(0.07) missed the consensus loss of $(0.03). The company held $12.6 million in cash and equiv

  • Radix’s Babylon Mainnet Shows Promise as more than 50 Projects Prepare to Go Live

    The only smart contract platform built for mainstream Web3, Radix, has announced that more than 50 projects are actively developing applications and tools for the Radix Public Network ahead of the ...

  • The Greatest Hedge Fund Manager of All Time Says to Get Your Kids This to Get Them Started Investing

    Looking for the perfect way to get your kids or grandkids on the path of smart investing? Ray Dalio, the legendary hedge fund manager, has shared that he gives his kids and grandkids gold coins as gifts to start them on their investment journey. Dalio founded Bridgewater Associates, the largest hedge fund in the world by a mile. According to Dalio, this lustrous metal is the best way to get kids excited about investing. He gives his grandkids a gold coin every holiday and birthday celebration. W

  • Microsoft Strung Together Tens of Thousands of Chips in a Pricey Supercomputer for OpenAI

    (Bloomberg) -- When Microsoft Corp. invested $1 billion in OpenAI in 2019, it agreed to build a massive, cutting-edge supercomputer for the artificial intelligence research startup. The only problem: Microsoft didn’t have anything like what OpenAI needed and wasn’t totally sure it could build something that big in its Azure cloud service without it breaking.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weigh

  • Spain may cancel remaining Airbus A400M orders -sources

    MADRID/PARIS (Reuters) -Doubts are growing over the future of Madrid's remaining orders for the Airbus A400M airlifter, European defence sources said on Monday, raising the stakes of talks over the planemaker's future investment in one of its founder nations. The A400M is one of Europe's core defence projects and a focal point for aerospace investment in Spain, which has ordered 27 of the troop planes and is responsible for final assembly. But after several months of uncertainty, European defence sources said Madrid was leaning towards cancelling the remaining 13 or so aircraft in Spain's quota that have not been delivered, after its air force indicated it did not need the extra planes.