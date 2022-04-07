U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,487.38
    +6.23 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,414.76
    -81.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,943.04
    +54.22 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,016.94
    -29.11 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.26
    +1.03 (+1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.60
    +7.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    24.38
    -0.08 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0936
    +0.0035 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6300
    +0.0210 (+0.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3075
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9130
    +0.1130 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,511.56
    -1,319.44 (-2.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.56
    +5.89 (+0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,569.16
    -18.54 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     
JOBS:

Another 166,000 Americans likely filed new weekly jobless claims

Number of claims falls to the lowest level since 1968

Google's latest tool lets you search using both images and text

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·1 min read
The Google multisearch option combines images and text.
The Google multisearch option combines images and text.

Google is rolling out a new feature where users can search with both images and text together.

The company announced Thursday a multisearch feature, available using its Google Lens tool on its iPhone and Android app.

Here's how it works: smartphone owners pull up Lens through their Chrome app or the primary Google app. Then, they tap on the Lens icon to pull up an image or snap one with their camera.

The new multisearch will allow users to swipe up to add text to the search if they're seeking more specific details.

In one sample search shown by Google, shoppers can search for a type of dress using an image. They could then add text such as the color "green," which would then turn up types of dresses in that color.

HAVE YOU BEEN HACKED?: Here's how to determine that and how to fix it.

FEELING STRESSED?: These gadgets can help you relax, focus, meditate, and sleep.

Users could also pull up instructions with multisearch. For example, a user could snap a picture of a plant with the text "care instructions" to learn how to take care of the plant.

"We’re always dreaming up new ways to help you uncover the information you’re looking for – no matter how tricky it might be to express what you need," said Belinda Zeng, product manager for search at Google, in a statement.

Google indicated the tool, available starting Thursday, will be most helpful in shopping searches.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Google mulitsearch helps users find items with images and text

Recommended Stories

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Was Plunging Again Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC), the special-purpose acquisition company that's merging with Trump Media and Technology Group, were falling for the second day in a row as investors responded to resignations in key positions and further signs of disarray. The news comes just weeks after the former president launched the new Truth Social media network. Yesterday, Truth Social's heads of technology and product development both resigned from their positions, following the much-maligned Feb. 20 launch of the app on iOS.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Until You Retire

    Digital transformation (DX) is a somewhat nebulous term that refers to the ongoing need to keep pace with technology. Organizations are constantly under pressure to operate more efficiently, work more productively, and provide a better customer experience. Companies like Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) are well-positioned to benefit from that DX tailwind, and both stocks could make you richer by retirement, whether that's in five years or a few decades.

  • Peloton's Latest $300 Connected Fitness Device Is Still a Miss

    Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) just released its latest piece of connected fitness hardware, and it looks as though the equipment maker is stumbling yet again. The new strength training Guide is a camera that connects to your TV to allow users to see themselves follow along with a fitness instructor and better compare their form, while their movements and progress are tracked by a machine learning-powered feature. Previously Peloton lowered prices on its connected treadmill and stationary bike to try to break the perception that its equipment was just luxury items, and at just under $300, the Guide marks yet another attempt to attract consumers with a low-cost device.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Tencent Shuts Videogame Streaming App Amid China Tech Crackdown

    The Chinese tech giant said the decision was due to “the change of business development strategy".

  • 13 Most Ambitious Metaverse Companies in the World

    In this article, we will discuss the 13 most ambitious metaverse companies in the world. You can skip our detailed discussion regarding the metaverse industry, its dynamics, and its future outlook, and go directly to the 5 Most Ambitious Metaverse Companies in the World. Imagine being able to jump from one concert to another in […]

  • Facebook is working on ‘Zuck Bucks’, a virtual coin for the metaverse

    ‘Social tokens’ or ‘reputation tokens’ could be awarded by the company for contributions in the metaverse

  • Boeing Splits Cloud Computing Contracts Among Amazon, Microsoft, Google

    Boeing will split a huge cloud computing project among the three biggest service providers — Amazon, Microsoft and Google.

  • Apple WWDC: What iPhone, Mac and other updates could be announced at major live event

    Apple is gearing up for its Worldwide Developers Conference, one of its biggest events of the year. The week-long conference usually sees the release of software updates for every big Apple product, as well as sometimes playing host to other surprises. As with the previous Apple events since the pandemic began, it will be virtual, though Apple will hold a special event for some people to watch the opening keynote.

  • HBO Max Is Rolling Out an Updated Apple TV App That Promises Better Stability, New Features

    Frustrated HBO Max customers who use Apple TV devices to access the streaming service should be getting a welcome upgrade. Amid user complaints about the app’s performance and stability woes, WarnerMedia is deploying a new version of the HBO Max app for Apple TV and Apple TV 4K boxes, which will roll out slowly through […]

  • Should Okta Shareholders Sell After the Recent Cyberattack?

    The hacker team stole, and in some cases leaked, proprietary information, including source code, from Microsoft's Bing search engine and the credentials of Nvidia employees. A successful data breach is never good news for any business, but it's an especially bad look for a cybersecurity company. Should Okta shareholders sell?

  • Xbox controllers can now switch TV input back to your console

    Xbox controllers can now flip TV input to your console — helpful if you want to watch shows during downloads.

  • Solana Makes Another Leap

    OpenSea, the world's largest non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, announced that it will list Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) based NFTs on the site this April. Currently only NFTs on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain are available on OpenSea. To date, this will be the most significant utility Solana has supported in the NFT marketplace.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As U.S. Wireless Capital Spending Booms

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Boeing Taps Amazon, Microsoft and Google for Cloud Mega-Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is hiring the three biggest U.S. cloud-computing companies -- Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google -- to help with a digital makeover aimed at giving its airplane designers and software developers more tools.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dol

  • Dogecoin and THORChain Lead Rallies Despite Market Losing $30B

    Even though the rest of the market is busy looking at consolidation for the next few days, DOGE and RUNE managed to move against the market trend.

  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals Is Not Playing My Song

    Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was cut to a "neutral" rating by Goldman Sachs, with a price target of $196. In our last review of JAZZ back on May 14 we wrote that "Traders could go long JAZZ at current levels and on strength above $180.

  • Roomba vacuum deals start at just $199 for best-selling models

    Robot vacuums have become so popular over the last few years, and that’s fantastic. And right now, Roomba vacuum deals on Amazon are down to the lowest prices of the season. The high demand for autonomous vacuum cleaners means that there is tons of variety. So many different brands have popped up with new offerings. … The post Roomba vacuum deals start at just $199 for best-selling models appeared first on BGR.

  • Community Gaming Raises $16M in SoftBank-Led Round to Expand Crypto Esports

    The competitive gaming platform is expanding into Latin America and Southeast Asia.

  • Mark Zuckerberg thinks this looks like a home office

    The Meta CEO’s vision of a VR home office leaves a little to be desired.