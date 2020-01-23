Google's latest user-hostile design change makes ads and search results look identical

Did you notice a recent change to how Google search results are displayed on the desktop?

I noticed something last week -- thinking there must be some kind of weird bug messing up the browser's page rendering because suddenly everything looked similar: A homogenous sea of blue text links and favicons that, on such a large expanse of screen, come across as one block of background noise.

I found myself clicking on an ad link -- rather than the organic search result I was looking for.

Here, for example, are the top two results for a Google search for flight search engine 'Kayak' -- with just a tiny 'Ad' label to distinguish the click that will make Google money from the click that won't...

Turns out this is Google's latest dark pattern: The adtech giant has made organic results even more closely resemble the ads it serves against keyword searches, as writer Craig Mod was quick to highlight in a tweet this week.

There's something strange about the recent design change to google search results, favicons and extra header text: they all look like ads, which is perhaps the point? pic.twitter.com/TlIvegRct1 — Craig Mod (@craigmod) January 21, 2020





Last week, in its own breezy tweet, Google sought to spin the shift as quite the opposite -- saying the "new look" presents "site domain names and brand icons prominently, along with a bolded 'Ad' label for ads":

Last year, our search results on mobile gained a new look. That’s now rolling out to desktop results this week, presenting site domain names and brand icons prominently, along with a bolded “Ad” label for ads. Here’s a mockup: pic.twitter.com/aM9UAbSKtv — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) January 13, 2020





But Google's explainer is almost a dark pattern in itself.

If you read the text quickly you'd likely come away with the impression that it has made organic search results easier to spot since it's claiming components of these results now appear more "prominently" in results.

Yet, read it again, and Google is essentially admitting that a parallel emphasis is being placed -- one which, when you actually look at the thing, has the effect of flattening the visual distinction between organic search results (which consumers are looking for) and ads (which Google monetizes).

Another eagle-eyed user Twitter, going by the name Luca Masters, chipped into the discussion generated by Mod's tweet -- to point out that the tech giant is "finally coming at this from the other direction".

They're finally coming at this from the other direction:https://t.co/XYkHjVrE8X — Luca K. B. Masters (@lkbm) January 21, 2020





'This' being deceptive changes to ad labelling; and 'other direction' being a reference to how now it's organic search results being visually tweaked to shrink their difference vs ads.

Google previously laid the groundwork for this latest visual trickery by spending earlier years amending the look of ads to bring them closer in line with the steadfast, cleaner appearance of genuine search results.

Except now it's fiddling with those too. Hence 'other direction'.

Masters helpfully quote-tweeted this vintage tweet (from 2016), by journalist Ginny Marvin -- which presents a visual history of Google ad labelling in search results that's aptly titled "color fade"; a reference to the gradual demise of the color-shaded box Google used to apply to clearly distinguish ads in search results.

Those days are long gone now, though.

Color fade: A history of Google ad labeling in search results https://t.co/guo3jc4kwz pic.twitter.com/LMYqhmgfyE — Ginny Marvin (@GinnyMarvin) July 25, 2016





Now a user of Google's search engine has -- essentially -- only a favicon between them and an unintended ad click. Squint or you'll click it.

