U.S. markets close in 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,460.75
    -2.37 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,544.21
    -210.72 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,835.42
    -58.42 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,058.83
    -27.32 (-1.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.31
    +7.61 (+7.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.50
    +8.20 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    +0.33 (+1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1016
    -0.0045 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3150
    +0.1670 (+7.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3162
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.4810
    +0.3110 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,111.77
    -250.63 (-0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.65
    +12.62 (+1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

Google’s March feature drop finally reaches the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Sam Rutherford
·Senior Writer, Reviews
·1 min read
Sam Rutherford/Engadget

Earlier this month Google released its 10th Pixel feature drop containing new supported languages for Live Translate, Live Sharing in Duo calls and more. And while the latest patch had already rolled out to older devices (from the Pixel 3a to the Pixel 5), today the update began arriving on Google's most recent flagships: the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

First spotted by Android Police, in addition to new software features, the update also brings a number of general performance improvements such as better thermal and battery management and faster fingerprint recognition. But perhaps even more importantly, the patch also contains a handful of bug fixes including a solution for a recent issue that was causing Pixel 6 phones to randomly disconnect from WiFi.

Finally, for Pixel 6 owners on Verizon, Google's March update is also adding support for the carrier's new 5G C-band spectrum, which went live at the beginning of the year on January 19th. Verizon claims its C-Band 5G is up to 10 faster than 4G LTE, and that following its recent deployment, the company's Ultra Wideband 5G now covers more than 100 million people across 1,700 US cities.

While it's a bit frustrating to see Google's latest feature drop arrive last on the company's most recent (and most expensive) phones, considering that the Pixel 6's WiFi woes were caused by the previous January update (which itself was pushed back from December), it makes sense that Google postponed its release a bit. And hopefully, Google used that extra time to iron out any new bugs in the March update. Though based on the company's recent track record, that might be a bit too optimistic.

