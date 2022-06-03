Google's Nest Learning Thermostat is back on sale for $199

Outfitting your home with smart devices can get expensive quickly, but now you can grab some Google Nest devices for less. The Nest Learning Thermostat is $50 off at Wellbots when you use the code ENGDT50 at checkout, so you'll get it for $199. That's close to the device's record-low price and a decent discount on Google's most capable smart thermostat. You can also pick up the battery-powered Nest Doorbell for $130 using the same code to knock $50 off its usual price, or the wired version for $149 with the code ENGDT80 at checkout, which will discount it by $80.

Buy Nest Learning Thermostat at Wellbots - $199 Buy Nest Doorbell (battery) at Wellbots - $130 Buy Nest Doorbell (wired) at Wellbots - $149

A smart thermostat is a good way to keep track of how you use energy in your home and hopefully save money in the long run. Google's Energy Star-certified device learns your preferences over time and will build an energy schedule around your routines. It'll learn how warm or cool you like to keep your home so it can automatically adjust temperatures depending on the time of day or even when you're home or away. You could leave the Learning Thermostat to do its thing, or you can customize temperatures, schedules and more using the Nest mobile app.

The Nest Learning Thermostat also has a few extra perks that the standard thermostat does not have. It has a sleeker design with metal details and a high-res display, plus it works with Nest Temperature Sensors that let you adjust the climate in your home on a room-by-room basis.

Google's smart doorbells do exactly what you think: let you see who's at your front door before you answer it. The device can send you alerts when you have visitors and you can chat with them from the companion smartphone app and the device's built-in mic and speakers. These gadgets also have "intelligent alerts," which just means they'll be able to differentiate when you have a visitor, a delivered package or an animal sighting outside your home. You can either opt for the hardwired version or the battery-operated model, the latter of which runs on a rechargeable battery that should last up to six months before it need more juice.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.