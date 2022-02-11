U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,505.25
    +7.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,188.00
    +49.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,729.00
    +28.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,056.10
    +7.60 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.94
    +1.06 (+1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.20
    -9.20 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    23.07
    -0.45 (-1.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1395
    -0.0036 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0100
    -0.0210 (-1.03%)
     

  • Vix

    23.69
    +3.73 (+18.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3570
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8600
    -0.1700 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,810.17
    +299.64 (+0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.00
    -5.18 (-0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,632.97
    -39.43 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Google's Nest Thermostat drops to $99 at Amazon

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·2 min read
Google

While we saw Amazon's new smart thermostat go on sale earlier this week, now you can get the more advanced Google Nest Thermostat for less, too. The smart home gadget is down to $99 at Amazon right now, which is 24 percent off its normal price and close to its all-time low. All colors have been discounted and you can get the device with a trim kit for only $114, or 21 percent less than usual.

Buy Nest Thermostat at Amazon - $99 Buy Nest Thermostat + trim kit at Amazon - $114

Normally $130, the Energy Star-certified Nest Thermostat came out in 2020 as an affordable alternative to Google's Nest Learning Thermostat. The standard model doesn't have the luxury materials or the hi-res display that the Learning model does, but the biggest selling points remain the same. A device like the Nest Thermostat can help you save on energy costs by optimizing the temperature in your home. Google's device has a feature called Savings Finder that learns about your home system and offers suggestions to conserve energy. You can also set your own schedule so you can, for example, keep your home warmer when you're there and cooler when you're out.

You can control the Nest Thermostat through the Google Home app, making it easy to make adjustments on the fly and even when you're away from home. The device also works with the Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa, so you can control it with your voice, too. Depending on your style, you may prefer the look of the Nest Thermostat to that of its Learning cousin, too. It's slimmer with a mirrored display and it has a touch-sensitive edge that you can use to adjust temperatures manually. Amazon's sale is one to consider if you've been itching to make your home a bit smarter without spending too much money.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Recommended Stories

  • Best Buy limits sales of NVIDIA RTX-Series GPUs to Totaltech subscribers

    Best Buy restricted sales of NVIDIA RTX 3000-series GPUs, including the RTX 3080 and 3090 models, to members of its $199 per year subscription program.

  • Samsung unveils 3 new Galaxy S phones as premium market share shrinks

    Samsung is trying to reclaim lost ground in the coveted high end of the smartphone market with a new lineup of Galaxy S models designed to appeal to consumers who are increasingly sharing videos of their antics on TikTok, Facebook, YouTube and other popular apps.

  • Apple Finally Cracks the Code in This Massive Market

    The tech giant is on its way to clock another strong year in the world's second-largest smartphone market.

  • Samsung unveils new phones as premium market share shrinks

    Samsung is trying to reclaim lost ground in the coveted high end of the smartphone market with a new lineup of Galaxy S models designed to appeal to consumers who are increasingly sharing videos of their antics on TikTok, Facebook, YouTube and other popular apps. Although the Galaxy S22 phones unveiled Wednesday feature some improvements from last year's models, the differences aren't dramatic. Samsung is emphasizing new features on the phones that are supposed to produce more vibrant and more stable videos.

  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: Battle of the Ultra Premiums

    Two ultra premium phones, one can only come out on top.

  • Samsung Galaxy S22 hands-on: It's more interesting on the inside

    For the brand new Galaxy S22 and S22+ Samsung is keeping a familiar design while adding major display, performance and camera upgrades.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Canopy Growth Stock Jumps After Earnings, Despite Slowing Marijuana Sales

    Canopy's BioSteel sports-hydration business and Storz & Bickel, its medical vaporizer arm, generated record quarterly revenue.

  • Bitcoin Regains $43.5K as Funds Predict Bullish Month for Crypto

    Major cryptocurrencies nevertheless remained lower as global markets extended Thursday's slide.

  • Vale Is Getting Back on Top of the Iron Industry as Rio Stumbles

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA has closed the iron-ore production gap with its main rival Rio Tinto Group, and is even expected to report slightly higher output in the fourth quarter.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosRio Tinto’s Au

  • iRobot loses $35M in sales due to chip shortages, shipping delays

    iRobot has been grappling with a significant impact of the semiconductor chip shortage on its business since at least 2021, but the amount of missed revenue due to supply chain issues is on the rise.

  • BAT sales jump on vaping, oral nicotine; announces 2 billion stg buyback

    LONDON (Reuters) -British American Tobacco on Friday reported a 7% rise in full-year adjusted revenue to 25.7 billion pounds ($34.8 billion), helped by sales of e-cigarettes and oral nicotine. The world’s second-largest tobacco company also announced a dividend increase of 1.0% to 217.8 pence and a 2 billion pound share repurchase programme for 2022. It posted a 51% rise to 2.05 billion pounds in adjusted sales of its “new categories” product line which includes e-cigarettes, heated tobacco and oral nicotine.

  • More Unwelcome Surprises at Credit Suisse

    After a profit warning only last month, Credit Suisse’s full-year results should have been boring. Instead, the beleaguered Swiss bank had more bad news.

  • Even If This Is a Bond Bear Market, Things May Not End Badly

    (Bloomberg) -- The question of the day is whether we’re in a bond bear market. After all, we don’t even know what one looks like. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000I was on record a month ago saying 2022 would see a prolonge

  • Auto parts maker Magna sees industry recovery in 2022

    The company, which lost a bid to bolster its advanced driver assistance systems business through an acquisition of Sweden's Veoneer Inc, is now looking to capitalize on soaring demand in the areas of electrification and autonomous cars. "We expect improved operating results in 2022 as the industry recovers and production schedules normalize," Chief Executive Officer Swamy Kotagiri said in a statement. American peer Aptiv Plc last week said it expects the flow of semiconductors and other commodities to automakers to stabilize this year allowing for vehicle production to rise in the second half of the year.

  • Under Armour Earnings Beat Expectations. The Stock Is Falling.

    Under Armour stock slumped in premarket trading after the company posted strong fiscal fourth-quarter earnings, but said supply-chain issues could have a bigger impact than previously expected. Under Armour posted revenue of $1.5 billion for the quarter ending Dec. 31, up 8% from last year, narrowly beating the FactSet consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The forecast includes about 10 percentage points of issues tied to reductions in its spring and summer order book from ongoing supply chain constraints, the company said.

  • How to Get Wealth Management Without Comissions or Kickbacks

    Financial advisors who are wealth management experts can earn fees in different ways. Fee-only wealth management firms charge clients a flat fee for services with no commissions. Clients pay for financial planning and investment management services. These firms have a … Continue reading → The post How to Get Wealth Management Without Comissions or Kickbacks appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warning Indians against cryptocurrencies, RBI chief says tulips have more value

    India's central bank chief delivered a stark warning against investing in cryptocurrencies, saying they lacked the underlying value of even a tulip - in a reference to a speculative bubble that gripped the Netherlands in the 17th Century. Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das gave his withering assessment of the digital currency craze just days after the Indian government established a taxation framework for cryptocurrencies. Advocates who had feared New Delhi might even ban digital currencies took the imposition of a tax as a sign of official acceptance, despite the grave reservations held by the country's central bank.

  • Mercedes-Benz beats profit forecast, sees supply chain headwinds in 2022

    Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans expects an adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 14 billion euros ($15.9 billion) in 2021 and sees supply chain headwinds persisting into 2022, it said on Friday. The luxury carmaker predicted an adjusted return on sales of 12.7% in the full year, beating its own guidance of 10%-12% as the jump in electric vehicle sales made up for supply chain troubles, it said as it released preliminary results. But it expects high raw material prices and semiconductor shortages to prevent it meeting strong demand for its products this year, Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm told a call with analysts.

  • Algorand Foundation Appoints JPMorgan, Nasdaq Alum Staci Warden as CEO

    Algorand is a layer 1 blockchain that’s designed to provide payment solutions.