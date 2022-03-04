U.S. markets close in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,325.13
    -38.36 (-0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,409.10
    -385.56 (-1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,468.91
    -69.03 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,032.41
    -26.46 (-1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.88
    +4.21 (+3.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.80
    +14.90 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    25.38
    +0.16 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0912
    -0.0158 (-1.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7550
    -0.0890 (-4.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3223
    -0.0123 (-0.92%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3680
    -0.0930 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,369.25
    -2,454.43 (-5.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.10
    -2.59 (-0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,043.69
    -195.16 (-2.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
JOBS:

February report: U.S. employers added more jobs than expected

The unemployment rate fell to 3.8%

Google's Nest Thermostat is on sale for $93 right now

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·2 min read
Google

If you missed the sale last month on the Nest Thermostat, you have another chance to grab the smart home gadget for even less now. Amazon has the snow colored WiFi thermostat for $93, or 29 percent off its normal price. This isn't an all-time low — the device briefly dropped to $80 during Black Friday weekend last year — but this is the best price we've seen since then.

Buy Nest Thermostat at Amazon - $93

Google debuted the Nest Thermostat in 2020 as an affordable alternative to the Nest Learning Thermostat. You'll notice a big difference in the design of the two gadgets: the Nest Thermostat is slimmer than its Learning counterpart and has a mirrored display, along with a touch-sensitive bezel that you can use to manually adjust temperature settings. You could shell out more money for the higher-quality display and better materials in the Learning Thermostat, but ultimately both gadgets are designed to do the same thing: help you save money on energy costs.

The Nest Thermostat is Energy Star-certified and uses a feature called Savings Finder to learn about your home system and suggest ways to conserve energy. Using the Google Home app, you can create schedules for your home that optimize energy usage, like turning the temperature down when you're out of the house and turning it up when you come back. The app also lets you remotely control your home's environment, making it easy to adjust temperatures when you're away. And you can use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa voice commands to adjust settings when you're home, too. An IoT gadget like this is a good one to build your smart home ecosystem around if you're new to the space, and a good one to add to an existing system if you already use a lot of Google devices.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Recommended Stories

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Jump 15% to 24%, According to Wall Street

    Yes or no. Some investors might put high dividend yields or strong share-price appreciation into the mix, as well. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks that could jump 15% to 24%, according to Wall Street. You probably won't be surprised that AT&T (NYSE: T) offers an especially juicy dividend.

  • Russian investment expert drinks to ‘death’ of markets, says he’ll go back to being a Santa Claus

    "Dear stock market," Alex Butmanov toasted on a live broadcast, "you were close to us and interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade.” The anchor was caught off-guard.

  • Why Are Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Falling?

    As of 3:10 p.m. ET, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have lost 2.6% of their value, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is down 4.5%, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is leading the whole pack lower -- down 5.2%. The only real "news," so far as I can tell, is good news for Micron: the announcement that Fitch is upgrading Micron's debt rating to BBB, which moves the company's debt out of the "speculative" category and makes it "investment grade" -- indeed, a "good credit quality."

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis: What can prevent $150 oil prices

    This is the only thing that could prevent oil prices from surging to $150 soon, explains one top energy trader.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were tumbling again Thursday after sliding Wednesday. Traders are likely reacting to recent news about supply chain problems at Ford and Rivian Automotive. The Chinese electric vehicle company's stock price was down by 8.6% as of 2:22 p.m. ET.

  • JPMorgan Warns Russia Faces 1998-Like Collapse in Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is on course for an economic collapse that will rival or even eclipse the size of the 1998 slump which followed its debt default, although the financial fallout may be less than then.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their N

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Rocketed 33% Higher Today

    A big regulatory win was reaping huge prizes for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) on Thursday. Following a new nod from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for one of its leading pipeline drugs, the biotech's shares went on a quick trip skyward, rising 33% in price on the day. With obvious pride and satisfaction, Tonix announced that the FDA has granted its TNX-2900 orphan drug designation for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome.

  • Why Alibaba Is the ‘Cheapest Company in the World’ Outside Russia

    Alibaba Group Holding is probably “the cheapest company in the world” outside of Russia as investors put a high China risk premium on the e-commerce giant, according to Daniel O’Keefe, a managing director and portfolio manager at Artisan Partners. Speaking at a roundtable group discussion Tuesday with other value-oriented portfolio managers, O’Keefe said that Alibaba (ticker: BABA) is “one of the cheapest stocks I’ve ever seen, especially for a business of that quality with that financial strength.” The discussion, called Invaluable Insights, was sponsored by Ariel Investments and included John Rogers of Ariel, Bill Miller of Miller Value Partners, David Herro of Oakmark Funds, and Barron’s Roundtable member Mario Gabelli.

  • As Russia presses its war with Ukraine, here are 10 aerospace and defense stocks expected to rise up to 39%

    A screen of U.S. and European stocks produces a list of favored companies as NATO countries gear up to increase defense spending.

  • Unsurprisingly, Costco's (NASDAQ: COST) Insiders are Selling Their Shares

    "Nomen est omen" (the name is a sign), says an old Latin proverb. There are few companies that better fit this description than Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) This company does everything in its power to pass the cost-saving benefits onto its customers. Yet, while it controls the price of the products it sells, it doesn't control the stock price, which has soared to a hefty valuation.

  • These 10 dividend-paying stocks show why cash isn’t trash in a brutal market

    The best shareholders love dividend stocks —and anyone concerned about the current global financial market turmoil should consider them. Dividend stocks give shareholders regular cash payouts year after year. For investors, cash dividends put money in your pocket.

  • The Smart Strategy Behind Devon's (NYSE:DVN) 6.8% Dividend Yield

    Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is a lesser known stock to retail investors, judging from the fact that 87% of shares are held by institutions. However, it seems that this US$39b market cap oil company could be very interesting for investors, especially given the rise in energy prices, the company's dedication to returning cash to investors and their latest 6.8% dividend yield.

  • Better Buy Now: Lithium Stocks or EV Charging Stocks?

    Both lithium and charging stocks give you exposure to the electric vehicle industry, but one faces stiffer competition than the other.

  • India is exploring a rupee-ruble arrangement for smooth bilateral trade with Russia

    India is looking to strengthen its rupee-ruble arrangement to ensure seamless trade with Russia amid disruptions caused by Western sanctions following the Ukraine war. Indian banks rely on The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, or SWIFT, to settle international transactions related to trade and remittances. Indian traders have naturally raised concerns.

  • Biden Called to Unleash Shale to Counter Deepening Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The chorus is growing from America’s oil executives for President Joe Biden to throw the federal government’s weight behind an industry he once deliberately shunned: U.S. shale.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic R

  • ETFs are becoming Russia's 'entire market' as Moscow exchange remains closed: Strategist

    ETF Trends CIO and Director of Research Dave Nadig joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russian ETFs and energy ETFs as MOEX remains closed and the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

  • These 2 Metrics Drove a Strong Quarter for SoFi

    The one-stop-shop financial services platform SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) recently turned in strong earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021. In Q4, SoFi saw the number of members on its platform grow by 523,000 and jump to 3.46 million overall.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • Tesla Stock Slides As Musk Invites Union Vote in California; Berlin Gigafactory Decision Looms

    With officials in Germany reportedly set to approve Tesla's $5.5 billion gigafactory in Berlin, founder and CEO Elon Musk is easing his opposition to unionization in the carmaker's California factory.