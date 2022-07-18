Google's Nest WiFi router 3-pack falls to a new all-time low

Google is having a sale on Nest products at Amazon right now, with strong discounts on the Nest Doorbell (battery), Nest Security Cam (wired) and Nest Cam Outdoor or Indoor (battery). However, the standout deal is on the Nest WiFi Router (2nd generation), available in a 3-pack for just $199 (57 percent off) — the lowest price we've seen yet.

The 3-pack setup will let you cover up to 6,600 square feet, enough for even large homes. We gave the Google Nest WiFi router a score of 84 in our review for its installation simplicity and ease of use. Setup is easy to do, and its wireless radios are twice as powerful as the ones inside the old Google WiFi router. We also praised both the router and the access points for having unobtrusive designs that will fit nicely into most homes.

The access points also work as speakers with built-in Google Assistant that you can use to issue voice commands. They can't quite replace a proper speaker, but sound quality is the same as a standalone Google Home Mini. The biggest drawback is a lack of support for WiFi 6, but these are otherwise some of the best mesh routers available.

Meanwhile, the Nest Video Doorbell (battery) is on sale for $120, or $60 off the regular price. The battery makes installation easy and possible to use with any door, and it offers features like visitor alerts, along with a built-in speaker and microphone.

And finally, both the wired and battery Nest Security Camera's are also marked down. The wired model (2nd generation) is on sale for $79, or 21 percent off the regular $99 price, while the Nest Cam Outdoor or Indoor (2nd gen) with battery is marked down 33 percent to $120. Both record at 1080p and they'll send alerts to your phone when motion is detected in their line of site. They also have built in speakers and microphones, so you can hear what's going on and speak to people on the other end of the camera.

