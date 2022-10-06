U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,768.31
    -14.97 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,129.90
    -143.97 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,131.89
    -16.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,751.86
    -10.84 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.50
    +0.74 (+0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,720.00
    -0.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    20.52
    -0.02 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9843
    -0.0041 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8380
    +0.0790 (+2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1189
    -0.0133 (-1.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8910
    +0.2810 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,079.83
    +182.74 (+0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.40
    -5.72 (-1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,985.64
    -66.98 (-0.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,311.30
    +190.77 (+0.70%)
     

Google's latest Pixel devices feature more recycled materials than ever

Mat Smith
·Bureau Chief, UK
·1 min read
Google

As Google details all the camera, processor and security updates coming to its new Pixel 7 phones and its very first smartwatch, it also noted that more recycled materials have been used in its latest hardware. With the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro the frames are now made of 100-percent-recycled aluminum, while the Pixel Watch housing uses 80-percent-recycled steel. (Google clarified on Twitter that recycled aluminum apparently makes up to 11 percent of the product, based on weight.)

It goes a little further, too, with Pixel Watch fabric bands made from 100-percent-recycled yarn. According to Google's visualization, the company has folded in some recycled plastics.

Follow all of the news from Google's Pixel 7 event right here!

Recommended Stories

  • Pixel 7's Google Assistant updates let you silence calls with your voice

    Google is giving the Pixel 7 some Assistant upgrades, including a way to silence incoming calls with your voice.

  • Google's 'Guided Frame' helps visually impaired users shoot better pictures

    It'll tell you when to shoot a selfie if you can't see the frame.

  • The Pixel 7 packs Google's Tensor G2 chip and starts at just $599

    After being teased back at I/O 2022, today Google announced the new Pixel 7 starting at just $599 and featuring a refreshed design, a Tensor G2 chip and a bunch of new photo and video enhancements.

  • How to pre-order the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

    Here's how to pre-order Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, plus all you need to know about the new Pixel Watch.

  • Uniswap leads way as most big cryptocurrencies post advances

    CRYPTO UPDATE Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Thursday, with Uniswap (UNIUSD) seeing the biggest change, climbing 1.90% to $6.87. Seven additional currencies posted raises Thursday.

  • Bengals kicker Evan McPherson named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

    Evan McPherson, who made two field goals during the Cincinnati Bengals' game against the Miami Dolphins, is the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

  • Watch Google's Pixel Event here at 10AM ET

    It's time to find out much more about the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch.

  • Silent films to live on in movie theater lobby card project

    CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — “Missing Millions" is a 1922 silent film with a darkly prescient title — like the vast majority from that era, the movie all but vanished in the ensuing century, survived mostly by lobby cards. More than 10,000 of the images once hung in movie theater foyers are now being digitized for preservation and publication, thanks to an agreement between Chicago-based collector Dwight Cleveland and Dartmouth College that all started when he ran into a film professor at an academic conference in New York. “Ninety percent of all silent films have been lost because they were made on nitrate film, which is flammable and explodable,” Cleveland told The Associated Press.

  • Kashkari Says Fed Is ‘Quite a Ways Away’ From Pausing Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- The US central bank has not finished the task of bringing inflation down and is “quite a ways away” from pausing its campaign of interest-rate increases, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said.“We have more work to do,” Kashkari said Thursday during a talk hosted by Bremer Financial Corporation. “Until I see some evidence that underlying inflation has solidly peaked and is hopefully headed back down, I’m not ready to declare a pause. I think we’re quite a ways away from a pa

  • Ford Maverick Rental Trucks Are Showing Up on U-Haul Lots

    With order books backed up months, U-Haul rentals like this one could be your path to a nice long test drive before you get yours.

  • Amid end to COVID help, homelessness surging in many cities

    In California's capital, massive tent encampments have risen along the American River and highway overpasses have become havens for homeless people, whose numbers have jumped a staggering nearly 70% over two years. Among the 9,300 without a home is Eric Santos, who lost his job at a brewery and was evicted from his apartment in July. Cities big and small around the country are facing a similar experience to Sacramento.

  • Arthur Smith: Tom Brady doesn’t get enough credit for his sustained success

    The Falcons are playing the Buccaneers this week, which means there’s another opportunity for head coach Arthur Smith to coach against quarterback Tom Brady. Tampa Bay defeated Atlanta in both matchups last year, Smith’s first with the Falcons. Brady completed 71 percent of his passes for 644 yards with nine touchdowns and one interception — the [more]

  • Seagate's 1TB Xbox Series X/S storage card is back on sale for $200

    Seagate's 1TB Xbox Series X/S expansion card is down to $200, making it easier to add room for games.

  • EU’s Russian Crypto Ban Confirmed as Bloc Tightens Sanctions

    All crypto payments from Russians to European wallet providers will be forbidden under the measures.

  • Brazil's Embraer gets fresh E195-E2 orders from Oman's SalamAir

    Embraer SA said on Thursday that Oman's low-cost carrier SalamAir has signed a firm order for six E195-E2 jets, with options for a further six aircraft, an announcement that sent shares in the Brazilian planemaker higher. The deal was valued at $934.6 million with all options exercised and will be added to Embraer's third quarter backlog, the company said in a statement. The chief executive of Embraer Commercial Aviation, Arjan Meijer, said the move highlights the company's growth in the Middle East, "a region that has often focused on long-haul travel".

  • The Morning After: Our verdict on the Apple Watch Ultra

    Spotify's latest acquisition is a company that detects harmful content in podcasts, Someone made a NES operating system, Amazon is killing its interactive Glow video device for kids.

  • Apple Watch Ultra review: A big smartwatch with some little quirks

    The Apple Watch Ultra is surprisingly comfortable for its size, and costs less than expected. It offers many impressive specialized features for outdoor adventurers and lasts longer than other Apple Watches.

  • A Timeline of Elon Musk’s Takeover of Twitter: The Deal Is On

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter users woke up April 4 and found the words “Elon” and “Elon Musk” trending on the site — not because the world’s richest, most-followed businessman had caused a stir with his futuristic companies, but because he’d disclosed a major stake in Twitter Inc.Suddenly, Musk was Twitter’s largest individual shareholder, with more than 9% of the company, and speculation swirled about how he would influence the network’s future. He’d been frequently tweeting ideas for revamping the s

  • Siemens Gamesa to replace head of struggling onshore wind unit - memo

    Struggling wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa will replace the head of its onshore unit due to recent financial losses that have piled pressure on the business, an internal memo seen by Reuters showed. Chief Executive Jochen Eickholt said in an emailed internal memo seen by Reuters that Lars Bondo Krogsgaard, chief executive of the Spanish-listed company's onshore unit, "will not be with Siemens Gamesa any longer". "This decision is driven by a need for change due to the losses in the onshore business and the continuous underperformance that has triggered several profit warnings and massive deviations from budgets, forecasts, market plans and non-conformance costs," Eickholt said in the email.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for October 5th

    AVNS, NKE and PLAB have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on October 5, 2022.