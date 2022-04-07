U.S. markets open in 1 hour 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,483.25
    +7.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,400.00
    +1.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,555.50
    +50.25 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,019.90
    +5.80 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.26
    +2.03 (+2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.50
    +12.10 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.58
    +0.13 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0916
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.98
    +0.95 (+4.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3083
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9750
    +0.1750 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,807.49
    -1,014.30 (-2.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,023.18
    -33.17 (-3.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,582.74
    -4.96 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 200,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Google is clamping down on out-of-date Android apps

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read
Google

Google has unveiled new policies for the Play Store that will effectively bar any existing Android Apps that are significantly out of date. All apps in the Store must target an API level within two years of the latest major Android release, or they won't be available for discovery or installation, it announced on its Android Developer blog. The aim is to "protect users from installing older apps that may not have these protections in place," the company said. The changes will go into effect on November 1st, 2022.

Currently, Google requires new apps and app updates to target an Android API level within just one year of the latest Android OS version release. The new changes, by contrast, target existing apps that may not have been updated in a while. Google notes that if you're running an older device, you'll "continue to be able to discover, re-install, and use the app on any device running any Android OS version that the app supports."

Google said the "vast majority" of apps already follow the incoming standard. While that may be true, the Play Store has around 2.87 million apps in total, so there are a no doubt a huge number that need attention. For those that don't conform, it's notifying developers and giving them any resources needed to update.

Play has seen a lot of new security measures over the last few years. The most significant came in 2017 when Google launched Play Protect designed to scan for rogue apps with help from machine learning. However, some still get through that pose security risks and violate user privacy. The new policy may help stop a good chunk of those, but as we all know by now, it will never catch them all.

Recommended Stories

  • The FBI silently removed Russian malware to thwart global cyberattacks

    Sometimes even without the network owner's knowledge.

  • Robert Kraft: We’re making changes to take advantage of what Nelson Agholor, Jonnu Smith do best

    The Patriots were one of the busiest teams in free agency last year and their activity included signing wide receiver Nelson Agholor and tight end Jonnu Smith to contracts. Neither player produced at the level the team was likely hoping to see when the deals were struck. Agholor posted 896 yards on 48 catches with [more]

  • Volvo says all its new vehicles now support over-the-air updates

    Volvo now offers over-the-air (OTA) software updates across its entire vehicle lineup, it announced.

  • Dr. Ruth is still talking about sex at 93: 'I tell other people not to retire, but to rewire'

    Sex therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer shares how early inspirations led her to become a pioneer in sexual education.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Apple WWDC: What iPhone, Mac and other updates could be announced at major live event

    Apple is gearing up for its Worldwide Developers Conference, one of its biggest events of the year. The week-long conference usually sees the release of software updates for every big Apple product, as well as sometimes playing host to other surprises. As with the previous Apple events since the pandemic began, it will be virtual, though Apple will hold a special event for some people to watch the opening keynote.

  • Peloton's Latest $300 Connected Fitness Device Is Still a Miss

    Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) just released its latest piece of connected fitness hardware, and it looks as though the equipment maker is stumbling yet again. The new strength training Guide is a camera that connects to your TV to allow users to see themselves follow along with a fitness instructor and better compare their form, while their movements and progress are tracked by a machine learning-powered feature. Previously Peloton lowered prices on its connected treadmill and stationary bike to try to break the perception that its equipment was just luxury items, and at just under $300, the Guide marks yet another attempt to attract consumers with a low-cost device.

  • 13 Most Ambitious Metaverse Companies in the World

    In this article, we will discuss the 13 most ambitious metaverse companies in the world. You can skip our detailed discussion regarding the metaverse industry, its dynamics, and its future outlook, and go directly to the 5 Most Ambitious Metaverse Companies in the World. Imagine being able to jump from one concert to another in […]

  • Boeing Splits Cloud Computing Contracts Among Amazon, Microsoft, Google

    Boeing will split a huge cloud computing project among the three biggest service providers — Amazon, Microsoft and Google.

  • It's All About These 2 Charts for Pinterest

    Over the last two decades, social media has captured the attention of millions of people around the world. When it comes to social media stocks, there are two metrics you need to know: monthly active users (MAUs) and average revenue per user (ARPU). Bearing that in mind, let's see how well Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) is performing.

  • Apple Developer Event to Be Online-Only for Third Year in a Row

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. will hold its annual Worldwide Developers Conference virtually for the third year in a row, a sign that major tech events are still a ways off from returning to pre-pandemic norms. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Droppin

  • Xbox controllers can now switch TV input back to your console

    Xbox controllers can now flip TV input to your console — helpful if you want to watch shows during downloads.

  • iPhone Has Never Been More Popular With Teens. That’s Good for Apple Stock.

    Research from Piper Sandler shows that the number of teenagers with an iPhone is near record highs, and many young people intend to make the iPhone their next smartphone purchase.

  • Boeing picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google to provide cloud infrastructure

    Last year it was reported that three top cloud providers were bidding on a billion-dollar contract from Boeing. Now they've all been picked for a share of the work.

  • Microsoft unveils system-wide video call upgrades for Windows 11

    Live captions for all audio and an AI-powered feature that improves eye contact are on the way.

  • Samsung Electronics Q1 profit tops market expectations on solid chip demand

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Samsung Electronics Co Ltd reported on Thursday an estimated 50% jump in quarterly operating earnings to post its highest first-quarter profit since 2018, beating expectations as solid demand underpinned prices for memory chips. Earnings at the world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker were also supported by brisk smartphone sales in the quarter, along with a disruption at a rival NAND Flash chip plant, analysts said. Samsung put its first-quarter profit at 14.1 trillion won ($11.6 billion) in a preliminary earnings release, versus a Refinitiv SmartEstimate of 13.3 trillion won.

  • Should Okta Shareholders Sell After the Recent Cyberattack?

    The hacker team stole, and in some cases leaked, proprietary information, including source code, from Microsoft's Bing search engine and the credentials of Nvidia employees. A successful data breach is never good news for any business, but it's an especially bad look for a cybersecurity company. Should Okta shareholders sell?

  • Qualcomm bets big on in-house self-driving tech with Arriver deal

    U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm is staking more of its future on automotive technologies as it wraps up a deal to buy Arriver, a company that specializes in self-driving software.

  • AMD Uses Old Tech to Battle Intel's Alder Lake

    When Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) launched its Ryzen 5000 series of desktop CPUs toward the end of 2020, budget chips were conspicuously absent. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) took advantage of this situation with its Alder Lake chips, the bulk of which launched earlier this year. Not only did Intel make strides in the high end of the market, but the company also offered multiple options below $200.

  • The Important Role Of Blockchain For Web3 Development

    As a self-proclaimed evolution of the internet, it is only right to expect that Web3 will be an improvement on what we have today.