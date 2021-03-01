Google's Pixel 4a 5G drops to an all-time low at Amazon and B&H

At $499, Google's Pixel 4a 5G was already a pretty good deal if you wanted a pure Android experience, excellent cameras and, of course, 5G connectivity. If even that's too much, however, you can now pick up one for just $449 at Amazon and B&H (in "Just Black" with 128GB of storage) — the cheapest price we've seen so far.

Buy the Pixel 4a 5G at Amazon - $449 Buy the Pixel 4a 5G at B&H - $449

The Pixel 4a won a solid 86 score in our review, impressing us with the smooth performance and awesome 17.5-hour battery life. It can match that on the spec sheet as well, with a manageable 6.2-inch 1,080 x 2,340 OLED display, Snapdragon 765G CPU, 6GB of RAM and an actual headphone jack. As you'd expect from a Pixel device, it offers impressive camera performance, especially with the addition of an ultrawide-angle camera at the rear. You also get Google's Night Sight for low-light images, along with portrait modes and video stabilization, among other cool camera features.

We were less crazy about the bland design and unlike the Pixel 5, it lacks wireless charging, water resistance and sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G modes. As we mentioned in our review, though, you get most of the Pixel 5's features in the Pixel 4a 5G, and right now, you'll pay $250 less.

