Google's Pixel 6a drops to a new low of $370 on Amazon

Google's Pixel 6a has hit a new low price after going on sale just a week ago. You can now pick one up for $370 in "charcoal" or "sage" colors for a savings of $79 off the regular price (19 percent off) — $20 cheaper than the previous deal. That's a great price on an already affordable, nearly new handset that offers a lot of bang for the buck.

Buy Pixel 6a at Amazon - $370

The Pixel 6a is a top mid-range smartphone pick, offering the same Tensor chip as the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, while giving you the purest Android experience possible. It offers excellent camera quality for the price, with the two 12-megapixel rear cameras and 8-MP front sensor delivering bright, colorful pictures and video. It also comes with a very distinctive design, along with a sharp 6.1-inch screen, long-lasting battery and more.

You don't get everything available in the flagships, of course. The 60Hz refresh rate isn't as smooth as the higher-end Pixels or Samsung's A53. Storage is limited to 128GB, there's no wireless charging and Google dropped the headphone jack we loved on the Pixel 5a — so you'll need a dongle for wired audio. Still, there aren't many other phones that can match it in this price range, particularly considering the discount.

