U.S. markets close in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,597.04
    +8.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,350.71
    +111.52 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,454.14
    +27.95 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,687.93
    -4.99 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.90
    -2.45 (-2.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,677.40
    -8.60 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    18.94
    -0.54 (-2.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9685
    -0.0021 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9150
    -0.0240 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1064
    +0.0089 (+0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.9390
    +1.1400 (+0.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,103.02
    -39.82 (-0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.26
    +0.54 (+0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,826.15
    -59.08 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Top tier smartphones with tons of Google smarts

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·6 min read

Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are here, and they promise improvements on everything from their security to their looks.

The Pixel 7, which starts at $599, and the Pixel 7 Pro, which starts at $899, pack many of the features you’d expect of top-tier smartphones, with a heaping helping of Google AI smarts packed in.

But it’s the cameras that are the standouts of these smartphones.

We’re talking about a 5x optical zoom on the Pixel 7 Pro, and a cropping capability that simulates a 2x zoom on the Pixel 7. On top of that, there are updates to phones’ low-light settings and improvements to options like Real Tone, which capture photos of people of color more accurately, not to mention an option for individuals with impaired vision that helps them better capture selfies.

That said, if you’re a current Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro user, you can likely hold on to your device a bit longer; ditto if you’ve got a Samsung Galaxy S22 or S22 Ultra. But if you’re in need of a new Android smartphone these two are the ones to go for.

Similar looks, big on camera

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are unmistakably Google phones. Still, there are notable changes to the phones’ designs including new metal frames that cover the camera bump and run all the way around the phones’ edges. The phones also ditch the two-tone look of the prior generation in favor of solid hues like black, white, and yellow green.

The biggest difference, though, is the Pixel 7’s slightly smaller display. Rather than a 6.4-inch panel, Google opted for a 6.3-inch screen, which is a good thing for users who prefer smaller phones. The Pixel 7 Pro is still the same 6.7 inches as the Pixel 6 Pro.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro offer a great Android experience and improved camera capabilities. (Image: Howley)
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro offer a great Android experience and improved camera capabilities. (Image: Howley)

The real changes to the phones come in the form of their updated camera capabilities. Many of the features found on the Pixel 6 are here on the Pixel 7 including the ability to crop images taken with the main camera to produce 2x zoomed shots. There’s also, of course, the phone’s wide-angle camera as well.

On the software side, Google has made improvements to its Real Tone feature that builds on the phone’s ability to more accurately capture skin tones of people of color by upgrading its low-light performance.

The Pixel 7 Pro gets all of those updates, but adds a 5x optical zoom, which means you can capture sharper photos of distant objects without them looking grainy. In fact, I found the 5x zoom helpful in regular photo situations too, making it easier to capture friends’ and family members’ faces.

Google also taps its cropping feature to enable a 10x zoom that’s still impressively clear. You can push that up to 30x, though you start to lose finer details at that point. Despite that, I was still able to see the small Dept. of Transportation signature below a street sign using the 30x zoom from about a half of a city block away.

Outside of zooming, the cameras offer photo performance that’s on a par with both Samsung and Apple (AAPL). A macro photo, a deeper than normal closeup, I took of a bumble bee on a flower looked crisp and clear.

The Pixel 7 gets a slightly smaller 6.3-inch display this year, something people looking for a more petite smartphone should appreciate. (Image: Howley)
The Pixel 7 gets a slightly smaller 6.3-inch display this year, something people looking for a more petite smartphone should appreciate. (Image: Howley)

A more challenging shot of an art installation at a local park also came out wonderfully, with beautiful color saturation and balanced lighting. Low-light shots of my cat, meanwhile, looked excellent on the Pixel Pro 7, beating out the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Pixel was simply able to capture more detail of my cat’s fur, while the fur in photos taken with the Ultra looked blurrier.

All three of those phones, however, take great pictures overall. The main difference between them almost comes down to color saturation, with Samsung sticking to over-saturation, Apple going with a more realistic saturation, and Google sitting right in between.

Google inside

I love Pixel phones because they eschew any third-party bloatware like unwanted games and apps in favor of Google’s own software. It’s a flatter, cleaner experience that focuses on Google’s services first. Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro come with Android 13, which offers better customization by letting you change the colors of app icons to match your wallpaper, security updates including the ability to limit apps’ access to photos and videos, and more.

This macro photograph of a bumble bee looks sharp, with even the small hairs on the insect's back visible. (Image: Howley)
This macro photograph of a bumble bee looks sharp, with even the small hairs on the insect's back visible. (Image: Howley)

As far as services go, there are a handful of upgrades including the option to use TalkBack, an accessibility feature that announces on-screen prompts and commands for users with vision problems, to take selfies.

If you’re multilingual, you can now choose which language you want to use in each app. So now you can use, say, Spanish in one app, and English in another. There are also improvements to the overall calling experience including Direct My Call, which transcribes your calls to select 1-800 numbers and creates tappable buttons for automated call tree options.

That, coupled with call wait times, makes the whole process of calling places like banks or government agencies way less awful by helping you figure out when you should call to avoid busy times—and keeping you from forgetting the call options.

The Pixel Pro 7 can capture photos using its 30x digital zoom, which, while a bit grainy, still offers details like the Dept. of Transportation logo at the bottom of this sign. (Image: Howley)
The Pixel Pro 7 can capture photos using its 30x digital zoom, which, while a bit grainy, still offers details like the Dept. of Transportation logo at the bottom of this sign. (Image: Howley)

As far as performance, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro offer the kind of top-notch speeds you’d expect of flagship smartphones.

I did, however, notice a few hiccups here and there when trying to access the camera app at times, including slowdown while initially capturing photos. Battery life? You’ll get through the day with the 7 Pro easily, though the 7 might need to be topped off if you’re going out on the town after a long day’s work.

Should you get it?

Google’s Pixel lineup are some of my favorite Android smartphones, and the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are no different. The improved optical zoom on the Pro and the tweaks and touches Google made to Android this time around, including the visible phone tree and accessibility updates are welcome changes to the smartphone line.

If you’ve got a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, there’s little reason to make the upgrade, since many of the software improvements found in Android 13 will end up on those phones. As for iPhone owners, well, they’ll likely stick to their Apple smartphones. But if you’re rolling with an older device and are in need of something new, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are excellent options.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance's Tech newsletter

More from Dan

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Click here for the latest technology business news, reviews, and useful articles on tech and gadgets

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft debuts Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and Surface Studio 2+

    Microsoft debuted a litany of new products during its fall hardware showcase.

  • Why Some Quality Chip Companies Now Look Very Oversold

    Based on how many chip stocks have been trading lately, one would think that every chip supplier and equipment maker is poised to see its sales implode due to weak PC/smartphone demand and/or new China export controls. A look at Advanced Micro Devices' Q3 sales warning makes it pretty clear that some chip end-markets remain much stronger than others. Likewise, though I haven't been a big fan of memory stocks due to how much plunging DRAM and NAND flash prices are weighing on industry profitability, Micron's earnings call commentary wasn't entirely bad when it came to end-market demand.

  • Intel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. is planning a major reduction in headcount, likely numbering in the thousands, to cut costs and cope with a sputtering personal-computer market, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpA First Look at the Ritz-Carlton Superyacht: PhotosUS Core Inflation Seen Returning to 40-Year High as Rents RiseHome Flippers Get Burn

  • Apple Earnings Are Soon. Why This Analyst Isn’t Worried About the Stock.

    Wall Street is debating whether strong sales of high-end iPhones will be enough to make up for potential weakness in consumer spending.

  • If You Invested $10,000 In Apple for Its IPO In 1980, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Putting $10,000 to work in Apple on its IPO day nearly 42 years ago would have made you a boatload of money.

  • Intel CEO Pushes to Further Separate Chip-Design, Production Arms

    Intel plans to create greater decision-making separation between its chip designers and chip-making factories as part of Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger’s bid to revamp the company and boost returns. The new structure, which Mr. Gelsinger disclosed in a letter to staff on Tuesday, is designed to let Intel’s network of factories operate like a contract chip-making operation, taking orders from both Intel engineers and external chip companies on an equal footing. Intel has historically used its factories almost exclusively to make its own chips, something Mr. Gelsinger changed when he launched a contract chip-making arm last year.

  • Meta announces new Quest Pro headset, Microsoft partnership

    Tech reporter Allie Garfinkle details Meta's latest VR headset it showcased in its Microsoft partnership, pushing for at-home virtual workspaces.

  • Alphabet and Google Say Yes to Crypto

    Alphabet , through its subsidiary Google, has just offered the crypto industry a dream support for the young industry which has redoubled its efforts in recent months to push for its adoption by the masses. Google now accepts cryptocurrency payments for its cloud computing services. Google Cloud will allow companies, developers of web3 projects to pay with a basket of digital currencies offered by Coinbase via its Coinbase Commerce service.

  • Meta’s Facebook Takes Aim at Workers’ PCs With New VR Headset

    The company also announced partnerships with Microsoft and Zoom to improve hybrid work for professionals.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in October

    Don't knock the potential of the "metaverse." It's already here and doing some interesting things.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy in October That Could Soar 87% to 114%, According to Wall Street

    The S&P 500 last peaked in early January, and the broad-based index has since lost 24% of its value, putting it in a bear market. For instance, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) both have a consensus rating of buy among analysts right now. Better yet, Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth has a price target of $186 per share on Alphabet, which implies 87% upside.

  • 3 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in October

    The cloud and the companies that operate there are alive and well, whether a recession strikes or not.

  • Eight secrets of Apple’s design success: iPhone executives reveal how its devices are really created

    Apple’s Craig Federighi and Alan Dye explain the decisions behind the iPhone 14’s iconic Dynamic Island

  • New Report Shows PC Shipments Down -- Here Are My Thoughts

    Today's video focuses on the preliminary PC shipment results for the third quarter from International Data Corporation (IDC) and what the data could tell us about companies like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC).

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Thoma Bravo Acquires ForgeRock

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Meta’s new VR headset will cost $1,500 as Zuckerberg sets up battle with Apple

    Meta Platforms Inc. introduced a new virtual-reality headset with a price tag more than three times the price of its predecessor, as Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg prepares for a likely donnybrook with nemesis Apple Inc.

  • Intel, Google Cloud Introduce Co-Developed Chip

    Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud launched a co-designed chip that can make data centers more secure and efficient. The E2000 chip, code-named Mount Evans, takes over the work of packaging data for networking from the expensive central processing units (CPU) that do the primary computing, Reuters reports. It also offers better security between different customers that may be sharing CPUs in the cloud, the report quoted Google's VP of enginee

  • Microsoft goes Meta: Here’s what Nadella and Zuckerberg announced for the new Quest Pro

    Microsoft will make Windows, Office, Teams and other programs available for the new Meta Quest Pro and existing Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headsets under an expanded partnership with Facebook’s parent company. Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s CEO, outlined the plans during a surprise appearance with Mark Zuckerberg as part of the Meta CEO’s keynote address at the Meta Connect virtual conference Tuesday morning. Here’s what they announced: Microsoft Teams will be available on Meta Quest devices, lett

  • Dynatrace's Disruptive New Product Threatens Splunk

    Cloud computing is a game changer in software technology. One such niche is data analytics. Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) has been the market share leader in this department for many years, but it was late to make its own transition to the cloud.

  • The best October Prime Day gaming deals you can get

    Here are the best gaming deals we found for the Amazon Prime Early Access sale, including discounts on keyboards, controllers, mice and more.