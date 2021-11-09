Google's Pixelbook Go falls to an all-time low at Amazon

Google's Pixelbook Go i5 offers very solid performance and battery life, with the major drawback being that it's pricey for a Chromebook. Now, Amazon is offering the 8GB and 16GB models at the lowest prices we've seen at $749 and $849, respectively — $100 and $150 off the regular prices.

Buy Pixelbook Go i5 8GB at Amazon - $749 Buy Pixelbook Go i5 16GB at Amazon - $849

Most of Google's past Pixelbooks offered bleeding edge design and performance at a price of $1,000 or more, at a time when most Chromebook's cost under $100. The company changed that equation with the current Pixelbook Go, a premium yet affordable Chromebook with performance to spare.

The design is more basic than the sophisticated glass-and-aluminum designs that came before it. While it's around the same weight as the previous Pixelbook, it's considerably thicker and more rounded. It's arguably more practical, though, thanks to the easy-to-grip ridged base and display that you can open with just one hand.

More importantly, it shines where it counts. In our Engadget review, we noted that the Pixelbook Go delivered good performance and battery life, outshining most Chromebook models out there. That's helped by the Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB or 16GB of RAM, which is more than enough to power Chrome OS. It also comes with an excellent keyboard that offers plenty of travel.

The only drawbacks are a 1080p display that's not quite as good as the original and a trackpad that isn't the smoothest. Still, for the sale price of $749, the Pixel Go i5 is easily one of the best Chromebooks you can get.