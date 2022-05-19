U.S. markets open in 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,878.50
    -44.25 (-1.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,096.00
    -344.00 (-1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,796.75
    -138.75 (-1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,756.00
    -16.80 (-0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.30
    -3.29 (-3.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.50
    +20.60 (+1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.77
    +0.23 (+1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0540
    +0.0074 (+0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7990
    -0.0870 (-3.01%)
     

  • Vix

    32.25
    +6.15 (+23.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2424
    +0.0082 (+0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.1700
    -1.1270 (-0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,449.69
    -188.67 (-0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    654.69
    -15.99 (-2.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,260.81
    -177.28 (-2.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

Google's Russian unit will file for bankruptcy after authorities seized its bank account, reports say

Urooba Jamal
·2 min read
Google on phone in front of Russia flag background
Google logo displayed on a phone screen and Russian flag displayed on a screen in the background.Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  • Google said the seizure of its bank account made it impossible for it to pay vendors and employees, the FT reported.

  • The company will still run its free services such as search, Youtube, and Gmail for its Russian users.

  • Relations between Google and Russian authorities had deteriorated following the invasion of Ukraine.

Google's Russian unit will file for bankruptcy after authorities seized the tech firm's bank account, according to media reports.

Google's local unit is unable to pay its employees, suppliers and vendors in Russia as a result of the seizure, the company told the Financial Times, and had published a notice of its intention to file for bankruptcy.  The firm will continue to offer its search, YouTube and other free services in Russia, it told the paper.

Relations between Google and Russian authorities, already strained prior to the Kremlin's order to invade Ukraine, deteriorated after the company declined to bow to pressure from Moscow to remove content related to the conflict. Google's local unit was fined 11 mn roubles ($173,000) in April for not deleting Ukraine videos from YouTube, which Moscow deemed "banned content", according to the FT.

"The Russian authorities' seizure of Google Russia's bank account has made it untenable for our Russia office to function, including employing and paying Russia-based employees, paying suppliers and vendors, and meeting other financial obligations," a Google spokesperson told the FT.

Google did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

According to Reuters, Russia's Federal Bailiffs Service database shows two seizures linked to Google since mid-March. The service confirmed to the newswire that it had seized Google's assets and property.

Russia's official registry, Fedresurs, said that Google had foreseen filing for bankruptcy as early as March 22, due to the "the impossibility of fulfilling monetary obligations."

Google shut most of its operations in Russia following the start of the invasion, and moved many of its employees out of the country, it confirmed to Reuters. It had already stopped selling advertising in Russia, including search and YouTube ads, and banned Russian state-sponsored media from YouTube in Europe, including channels RT and Sputnik.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Latest: China in Talks to Buy Russian Oil for Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- China is in talks to buy cheap Russian oil to replenish its strategic crude oil stockpiles as Beijing strengthens energy ties with Moscow just as Europe works towards a ban. Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackMusk Loses $12 Billion in a Day as He Tweets Politics

  • Google's Russian subsidiary to file for bankruptcy

    STORY: Google’s Russian subsidiary plans to file for bankruptcy.The U.S. tech firm said Wednesday (May 18) that Russian authorities had seized the unit's bank account.Alphabet’s Google has been under pressure in Russia for months as Moscow wanted it to delete content it viewed as illegal.It was also criticized in the country for restricting access to some Russian media on YouTube.The Kremlin has so far stopped short of blocking access to its platforms.Google said that by seizing its bank account authorities had made it impossible for its Russian office to function.It also published a notice of the unit's intention to file for bankruptcy.Google has stopped the majority of its commercial operations in Russia since February.Western countries have left the country en masse since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine - which it calls a ‘special military operation’.

  • Amber Heard's Friend Testified That He Called 911 After Overhearing Johnny Depp Get Violent

    iO Tillett Wright said he overheard the altercation after Depp accused him and Heard of defecating in the actor's bed.View Entire Post ›

  • 'Low risk' registered sex offender arrested after San Angelo child makes outcry of abuse

    A registered child sex offender in San Angelo has been arrested on new charges after a child made an outcry of sexual abuse.

  • What Is the BRAT Diet, and Does It Really Solve an Upset Stomach?

    People tend to reach for the BRAT diet when they have diarrhea, but what is it, exactly? Here’s what you need to know.

  • JPMorgan shareholders vote disapproval of CEO Dimon's special payout

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -In an unusual rebuke for Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co, shareholders on Tuesday clearly disapproved of the special $52.6 million stock option award directors gave him last year to stay on the job for at least five more years. In an advisory say-on-pay referendum, only 31% of votes cast endorsed JPMorgan executive payments for 2021, according to a preliminary count announced at the company's annual meeting. Because of the special award this year two major advisory firms, from which investors take their cue when voting, had recommended "no" votes on pay.

  • Russian commandant's office rocked by grenade blast in occupied Melitopol, says Zaporizhzhya administration

    A grenade exploded near the Russian commandant's office in occupied Melitopol on May 18, Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration has reported on Telegram, referring to reports by local residents.

  • Fidelity Legend Peter Lynch Acquires 5.2% Stake in Penny Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Peter Lynch is still searching for bargains on Wall Street at age 78, even if it involves a penny stock.Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackMusk Loses $12 Billion in a Day as He Tweets Politics, Slams ESGThe former Fidelity Magellan fund manager acquired a 5.2% s

  • This is how much money Americans think they need to be considered wealthy

    Charles Schwab's annual Modern Wealth Survey also asked 1,000 Americans how much they needed in order to live comfortably.

  • Will the stock market drop 20% or 48% from the peak? Here’s the key factor, says this strategist.

    The volatility for stocks is heating up, but how likely is it that we'll actually get a 40% plus drop as some think? It all depends on this, says Evercore.

  • Tesla cut from S&P 500 ESG Index, and Elon Musk tweets his fury

    (Reuters) -An S&P Dow Jones Indices executive told Reuters on Wednesday it has removed electric carmaker Tesla Inc from the widely followed S&P 500 ESG Index because of issues including claims of racial discrimination and crashes linked to its autopilot vehicles, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded with harsh tweets including that "ESG is a scam". In it changes, effective May 2, the sustainability index also added soon-to-be-Musk-controlled Twitter Inc and oil refiner Phillips 66 while dropping Delta Air Lines and Chevron Corp, according to an announcement. The back-and-forth over the index changes reflects a wider debate about the metrics used to judge corporate performance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, a growing area of investing.

  • Will Novavax Stock Ever Reach Its All-Time High Again?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors are no strangers to tragedy. On Feb. 9 in 2021, shares of the coronavirus vaccine developer hit their all-time high of $331.68. Are longtime shareholders doomed to heavy losses forever, or will Novavax return to its glory days?

  • The Dow Tumbled to Its Worst Day Since 2020. How One Stock Made It Happen.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 1,164 points, while the Nasdaq lost 4.7%. They remain above their lows for the year.

  • ‘Crashes are the best times to get rich’ — here’s why Robert Kiyosaki thinks bitcoin’s plunge is great news and how you can take advantage of it

    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ is looking to back up the truck.

  • Down Almost 70%, SoFi Technologies' CEO Keeps Buying Shares

    Investor sentiment has cratered in recent times in the wake of 40-year-high inflation, the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates in response, and prolonged concerns in connection to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With investors flocking to value stocks and safer assets for protection, shares of fast-growing technology companies have been especially crushed. The company's pullback has attracted the attention of CEO Anthony Noto.

  • Better Buy: Palantir Technologies vs. Amazon

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) both burned the bulls after their stocks hit all-time highs last year. Palantir's stock started trading at $10 after the data-mining firm went public via a direct listing in September 2020. Amazon's stock closed at an all-time high of $3,731.41 last July, but it subsequently tumbled to about $2,200 as investors fretted over its slowing e-commerce growth and rising expenses.

  • Worried about your investments? Here’s how the smart money made 100% when market gloom was this bad.

    The best news for investors that I’ve heard in a long time is that the M.B.A. geniuses who manage the world’s pension funds now hate the stock market with a vengeance. According to the latest comprehensive survey by BofA Securities, global investment managers are now at historic, generational levels of bearishness and gloom. Bank of America surveyed around 300 money managers around the world handling about $900 billion in assets.

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Continued to Plummet Today

    Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) is a biotech stock that's having an absolutely awful week. On Wednesday, the company's shares fell sharply for a third straight day, closing more than 13% lower. Investors are clearly shaken by Tonix's current attempt at financial engineering.

  • Warren Buffett Is Holding These 10 Tech Stocks Despite Selloff

    In this article, we discuss 10 tech stocks Warren Buffett is holding despite selloff. If you want to see more tech stocks held by the billionaire amid the broader market selloff, click Warren Buffett Is Holding These 5 Tech Stocks Despite Selloff. Warren Buffett’s portfolio is often replicated by aspiring retail investors, as well as […]

  • Billionaire George Soros Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Keeping up the returns would be a neat trick in today’s market, as the main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 15% on the S&P 500 and 24% on the NASDAQ. For investors, then, the best strategy may just be to follow a winner. Billionaire investing legend George Soros is most definitely a winner. He’s built a portfolio worth billions, and had possibly the greatest bull run in hedge fund history, averaging 30% annualized returns for 30 years. Starting in 1992, when he