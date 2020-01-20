Google's Sundar Pichai doesn't want you to be clear-eyed about AI's dangers

Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Google Inc., sits before the start of a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. Pichai backed privacy legislation and denied the company is politically biased, according to a transcript of testimony he plans to deliver. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Alphabet and Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, is the latest tech giant kingpin to make a public call for AI to be regulated while simultaneously encouraging lawmakers towards a dilute enabling framework that does not put any hard limits on what can be done with AI technologies.

In an op-ed published in today's Financial Times, Pichai makes a headline-grabbing call for artificial intelligence to be regulated. But his pitch injects a suggestive undercurrent that puffs up the risk for humanity of not letting technologists get on with business as usual and apply AI at population-scale -- with the Google chief claiming: "AI has the potential to improve billions of lives, and the biggest risk may be failing to do so" -- thereby seeking to frame 'no hard limits' as actually the safest option for humanity.

Simultaneously the pitch downplays any negatives that might cloud the greater good that Pichai implies AI will unlock -- presenting "potential negative consequences" as simply the inevitable and necessary price of technological progress.

It's all about managing the level of risk, is the leading suggestion, rather than questioning outright whether the use of a hugely risk-laden technology such as facial recognition should actually be viable in a democratic society.

"Internal combustion engines allowed people to travel beyond their own areas but also caused more accidents," Pichai writes, raiding history for a self-serving example while ignoring the vast climate costs of combustion engines (and the resulting threat now posed to the survival of countless species on Earth).

"The internet made it possible to connect with anyone and get information from anywhere, but also easier for misinformation to spread," he goes on. "These lessons teach us that we need to be clear-eyed about what could go wrong."

For "clear-eyed" read: Accepting of the technology-industry's interpretation of 'collateral damage'. (Which, in the case of misinformation and Facebook, appears to run to feeding democracy itself into the ad-targeting meat-grinder.)

Meanwhile, not at all mentioned in Pichai's discussion of AI risks: The concentration of monopoly power that artificial intelligence appears to be very good at supercharging.

Funny that.

Of course it's hardly surprising a tech giant that, in recent years, rebranded an entire research division to 'Google AI' -- and has previously been called out by some of its own workforce over a project involving applying AI to military weapons technology -- should be lobbying lawmakers to set AI 'limits' that are as dilute and abstract as possible.

The only thing that's better than zero regulation are laws made by useful idiots who've fallen hook, line and sinker for industry-expounded false dichotomies -- such as those claiming it's 'innovation or privacy'.

Pichai's intervention also comes at a strategic moment, with US lawmakers eyeing AI regulation and the White House seemingly throwing itself into alignment with tech giants' desires for 'innovation-friendly' rules which make their business easier. (To wit: This month White House CTO Michael Kratsios warned in a Bloomberg op-ed against "preemptive, burdensome or duplicative rules that would needlessly hamper AI innovation and growth".)

The new European Commission, meanwhile, has been sounding a firmer line on both AI and big tech.

It has made tech-driven change a key policy priority, with president Ursula von der Leyen making public noises about reining in tech giants. She has also committed to publish “a coordinated European approach on the human and ethical implications of Artificial Intelligence” within her first 100 days in office. (She took up the post on December 1, 2019 so the clock is ticking.)

Last week a leaked draft of the Commission proposals for pan-EU AI regulation suggest it's leaning towards a relatively light touch approach (albeit, the European version of light touch is considerably more involved and interventionist than anything born in a Trump White House, clearly) -- although the paper does float the idea of a temporary ban on the use of facial recognition technology in public places.

The paper notes that such a ban would "safeguard the rights of individuals, in particular against any possible abuse of the technology" -- before arguing against such a “far-reaching measure that might hamper the development and uptake of this technology”, in favor of relying on provisions in existing EU law (such as the EU data protection framework, GDPR), in addition to relevant tweaks to current product safety and liability laws.

