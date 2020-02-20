Google's new T&Cs include a Brexit 'easter egg' for UK users

Google has buried a major change in legal jurisdiction for its UK users as part of a wider update to its terms and conditions that's been announced today and which it says is intended to make its conditions of use clearer for all users.

It says the update to its T&Cs is the first major revision since 2012 -- with Google saying it wanted to ensure the policy reflects its current products and applicable laws.

Google says it undertook a major review of the terms, similar to the revision of its privacy policy in 2018, when the EU's General Data Protection Regulation started being applied. But while it claims the new T&Cs are easier for users to understand -- rewritten using simpler language and a clearer structure -- there are no other changes involved, such as to how it handles people's data.

“We’ve updated our Terms of Service to make them easier for people around the world to read and understand -- with clearer language, improved organization, and greater transparency about changes we make to our services and products. We’re not changing the way our products work, or how we collect or process data,” Google spokesperson Shannon Newberry said in a statement.

Users of Google products are being asked to review and accept the new terms before March 31 when they are due to take effect.

Reuters reported on the move late yesterday -- citing sources familiar with the update who suggested the change of jurisdiction for UK users will weaken legal protections around their data.

However Google disputes there will be any change in privacy standards for UK users as a result of the shift. it told us there will be no change to how it process UK users’ data; no change to their privacy settings; and no change to the way it treats their information as a result of the move.

We asked the company for further comment on this -- including why it chose not to make a UK subsidiary the legal base for UK users -- and a spokesperson told us it is making the change as part of its preparations for the UK to leave the European Union (aka Brexit).

“Like many companies, we have to prepare for Brexit," Google said. "Nothing about our services or our approach to privacy will change, including how we collect or process data, and how we respond to law enforcement demands for users' information. The protections of the UK GDPR will still apply to these users."

Heather Burns, a tech policy specialist based in Glasgow, Scotland -- who runs a website dedicated to tracking UK policy shifts around the Brexit process -- also believes Google has essentially been forced to make the move because the UK government has recently signalled its intent to diverge from European Union standards in future, including on data protection.

"What has changed since January 31 has been [UK prime minister] Boris Johnson making a unilateral statement that the UK will go its own way on data protection, in direct contrast to everything the UK's data protection regulator and government has said since the referendum," she told us. "These bombastic, off-the-cuff statements play to his anti-EU base but businesses act on them. They have to."

"Google's transfer of UK accounts from the EU to the US is an indication that they do not believe the UK will either seek or receive a data protection adequacy agreement at the end of the transition period. They are choosing to deal with that headache now rather than later. We shouldn't underestimate how strong a statement this is from the tech sector regarding its confidence in the Johnson premiership," she added.

Asked whether she believes there will be a reduction in protections for UK users in future as a result of the shift Burns suggested that will largely depend on Google.

So -- in other words -- Brexit means, er, trust Google to look after your data.

"The European data protection framework is based around a set of fundamental user rights and controls over the uses of personal data -- the everyday data flows to and from all of our accounts. Those fundamental rights have been transposed into UK domestic law through the Data Protection Act 2018, and they will stay, for now. But with the Johnson premiership clearly ready to jettison the European-derived system of user rights for the US-style anything goes model," Burns suggested.

