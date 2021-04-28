U.S. markets close in 2 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,189.65
    +2.93 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,871.06
    -113.87 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,077.58
    -12.64 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,302.03
    +0.76 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.09
    +1.15 (+1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.40
    -4.40 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    26.12
    -0.28 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2088
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6430
    +0.0210 (+1.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3904
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8610
    +0.1710 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,678.27
    -173.88 (-0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,285.44
    +4.18 (+0.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.67
    +18.70 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Google's YouTube is really proving it's this generation's TV: analyst

Brian Sozzi
·Editor-at-Large
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

YouTube is the early star of Google parent company Alphabet's 2021 financial performance. 

Alphabet reported Tuesday after the close that YouTube advertising sales surged 49% year-over-year to $6 billion as people continued to consume large amounts of content at home during the pandemic. The sales gain marked an impressive acceleration in growth for YouTube — fourth quarter sales in 2020 rose 46% and improved 32% in the third quarter.

"YouTube is the new TV," Jefferies tech analyst Brent Thill wrote in a new research note on Wednesday. "It's ironic that the name "YouTube" refers to bulbous TVs that existed before flatscreens. YouTube on connected TV is now the go-to video viewing experience instead of linear TVs, and ad budgets are following quickly."

Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 2/3/21 Google stock price soars on strong earnings from YouTube Ad revenue. STAR MAX Photo: Google and Youtube logos photographed on Apple devices.
Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 2/3/21 Google stock price soars on strong earnings from YouTube Ad revenue. STAR MAX Photo: Google and Youtube logos photographed on Apple devices.

While YouTube shined in the quarter, Alphabet overall turned in an impressive start to the year. Operating profit margins rose 230 basis points from the fourth quarter to 36%. Sales for Google Cloud increased 45.6%, Search rose 30.1% and Google Network improved 30.1%. 

Here is how Google performed compared to Wall Street estimates for the first quarter:

  • Revenue, excluding traffic acquisitions costs: $45.6 billion vs. $42.6 billion expected and $33.71 billion year-over-year

  • Q1 GAAP earnings per share: $26.29 vs. $15.64 expected and $10.79 year-over-year

To cap off the upbeat earnings release, Google revealed a new $50 billion stock buyback.

Shares of Alphabet rose 4% in Wednesday trading

"Alphabet further strengthened its case among the most compelling ideas in our coverage," Guggenheim Securities analyst Michael Morris said in a client note. Morris lifted his price target on Alphabt to $2,850 from $2,400 maintained a Buy rating. 

The takes on Alphabet's quarter and outlook from analysts Thill and Morris were echoed by others on the Street.

"We come away from the 1Q print more bullish on the medium term revenue AND margin outlook for Alphabet, across both the core Google services business as well as Cloud," said Deutsche Bank analyst Lloyd Walmsley, who now has a $3,050 price target on the stock go along with a Buy rating. 

Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick contributed to this story.

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

What’s hot from Sozzi:

Watch Yahoo Finance’s live programming on Verizon FIOS channel 604, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, Pluto TV, and YouTube. Online catch Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, and LinkedIn.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple earnings on tap: Here's what to expect

    Apple is set to report earnings after the bell today. Tech Analyst Rene Ritchie joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks trade mixed, Microsoft and Boeing shares weigh on Dow

    Stocks were mixed Wednesday, with each of the three major indexes trading close to the flat line as investors digested an onslaught of corporate earnings results and looked ahead to a monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve.

  • Biden unveils $1.8 trillion American Families Plan

    On Wednesday, President Joe Biden plans to pitch a $1.8 trillion plan to&nbsp;a joint session of Congress. Rick Newman breaks down the details of the “American Families Plan.

  • Consumers haven't felt this good since the pandemic started: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

  • Samsung's Lee family to pay more than $10.8 billion inheritance tax

    The family of late Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Chairman Lee Kun-hee said on Wednesday they will pay over 12 trillion won ($10.8 billion) in inheritance tax for his estate and donate his vast private art collection to state curators. Lee, who is credited with transforming Samsung into the world's largest smartphone and memory chip maker, died on Oct. 25 with an estate local media valued at around 26 trillion won. The inheritance tax bill - one of the largest-ever in South Korea and globally - has been closely watched due to its potential to dilute the family's controlling stake in Samsung.

  • Lumber prices are up 232% and ‘could spiral out of control in the next few months’

    Lumber supply, which is already backlogged, simply can't catch up as demand continues to grow.

  • Fed to announce policy decision today at 2 p.m ET

    The Federal Reserve is set to release its latest policy decision this afternoon.

  • Capital Gains Tax: Are You Exempt From New Top Rate That Biden Wants?

    OK, Joe Biden's proposal would nearly double the top long-term capital gains tax for the wealthiest Americans. But here are five reasons not to panic.

  • Apple Earnings Will Blow Past Expectations. What That Means for the Stock.

    The tech giant reports results Wednesday, and Wall Street is expecting double-digit sales increases in all five product categories.

  • Is Coinbase Stock A Buy Right Now As Bitcoin Falls And Ethereum Hits Record Highs?

    Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase debuted on April 14, but is sharply off its post-IPO highs. Is Coinbase stock a buy or sell in the current stock market rally?

  • Newest Reddit sensation MicroVision is living both sides of that meme-stock life

    Redditors are pointing fingers at each other as MicroVision takes a Tuesday haircut after a manic Monday.

  • GrubHub Q1 results likely to show ongoing food delivery strength before in-person dining picks up

    Grubhub is poised to report first-quarter results after market close, with investors set to closely watch the report for any signs of slowing momentum after a pandemic-related jump in food deliveries.

  • Psychedelic drugmaker MindMed stumbles in Nasdaq debut, CEO says 'still very early innings'

    MindMed’s Nasdaq debut Tuesday made it the second psychedelic drug developer to be listed on a major U.S. stock exchange.

  • Biden’s plan to raise capital-gains taxes on the rich is good politics but bad economics

    For an administration that wants to rebuild an economy with 21st century priorities, increasing investment should be at the top of the list

  • Google owner sees record profits as lockdown boom continues

    Alphabet sees earnings soar as people stuck at home in the pandemic used more of its services.

  • No more kebabs for bitcoins as Turkey's crypto-payment ban looms

    Kebab chef Kadir Oner hoped to boost his new business by accepting payment in cryptocurrencies, but a ban by Turkish authorities will force him next month to fall back on payment methods as traditional as his spit-roasted meat. Interest in cryptocurrencies has boomed in Turkey, where double digit inflation and a tumbling lira make them an attractive alternative investment, and Oner says that customers used them to settle between 5% and 10% of their bills. But Turkey's Central Bank sees dangers in the new practice, and on April 16 banned the use of cryptocurrencies and crypto assets for purchases from April 30, citing "irreparable" damage and transaction risks.

  • Macklem Stresses Bank of Canada’s Commitment to 2% Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said he remains committed to the central bank’s 2% inflation target, even as price pressures are expected to temporarily overshoot that goal.Macklem, in parliamentary testimony on Tuesday, cited the central bank’s long history of hitting that objective, and said he needs to worry about both upside and downside risks to its inflation outlook.The comments come after the Bank of Canada released new forecasts on April 21 that show the biggest persistent overshoot of its 2% target in at least two decades.“What can we do to assure Canadians that we will control inflation? We have a very clear mandate -- we have a strong record now of 30 years of inflation targeting and we have consistently realized that objective,” Macklem told the House of Commons finance committee.At the same time, a full recovery will take time time to complete, and that will keep downward pressure on price gains, he said.Last week, Macklem justified his tolerance for above-target inflation by citing the central bank’s decision not to preemptively raise rates until the economy’s recovery from Covid-19 is complete. Consumer price gains are expected to be at or above 2% for more than 70% of its forecast horizon, according to Bloomberg calculations on Bank of Canada data. In coming months, inflation is expected to accelerate to near 3%. The central bank does have latitude to allow inflation to temporarily stray from its target, within a range of 1% to 3% -- room to maneuver that Macklem said Wednesday he intends to utilize given the extraordinary nature of the pandemic.Still, that didn’t stop the Bank of Canada last week from paring back its bond purchase program and accelerating the timetable for a possible interest-rate increase. Those moves made Canada the first major economy to signal its intent to reduce emergency levels of monetary stimulus.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Malaysian Delivery App Bungkusit to Use Blockchain to Avoid Customer Disputes

    A delivery photo, as well as other details such as the order, location and drop off are recorded and stored on a blockchain.

  • Eczema treatment and vaccines lift Sanofi first quarter results

    Sanofi confirmed its 2021 targets after it posted stronger-than-expected first quarter results as sales of its star eczema treatment as well as flu and polio vaccines helped offset a dip in cough and cold treatments dented by lockdowns. Sanofi has since tried to appease critics with deals to fill and pack millions of doses of vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech, Johnson and Johnson and Moderna. It is also teaming up with U.S. company Translate Bio to bring a second COVID-19 vaccine of its own to the market that it hopes will be ready next year.

  • SoftBank to retire treasury shares after group's largest-ever buyback

    SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it would retire treasury shares worth 16.3% of its outstanding stock after the group's largest-ever buyback swelled its holdings. The cancellation will leave the investment conglomerate holding as treasury stock 0.6% of total shares issued. SoftBank has spent more than 2.2 trillion yen ($20 billion) on buybacks since March last year, largely completing its buyback programme.