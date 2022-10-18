Goosehead Insurance, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

WESTLAKE, Texas, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), announced today that it will report its third quarter 2022 results after the market close on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.



The company will hold a conference call to discuss results at 4:30 PM ET on October 26th. The dial-in number for the conference call is (855) 327-6837 (toll-free) or (631) 891-4304 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Goosehead’s investor relations website at http://ir.gooseheadinsurance.com.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at http://ir.gooseheadinsurance.com for one year following the call.

About Goosehead

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 140 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of 15 corporate sales offices and over 2,341 operating and contracted franchise locations. For more information, please visit goosehead.com

