Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) pulls back 8.0% this week, but still delivers shareholders notable 14% CAGR over 5 years

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 12% in the last month. On the bright side the returns have been quite good over the last half decade. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 81% in that time. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for five years, so spare a thought for those caught in the 47% decline over the last three years: that's a long time to wait for profits.

Although Goosehead Insurance has shed US$134m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last half decade, Goosehead Insurance became profitable. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. We can see that the Goosehead Insurance share price is down 47% in the last three years. During the same period, EPS grew by 8.6% each year. It would appear there's a real mismatch between the increasing EPS and the share price, which has declined -19% a year for three years.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Goosehead Insurance's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Goosehead Insurance shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 89%, over the last 5 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Goosehead Insurance shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 66% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 14% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Goosehead Insurance is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

