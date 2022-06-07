U.S. markets closed

Goosehead Insurance to Participate in the 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.
·1 min read
  • GSHD
Goosehead Insurance, Inc.
Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

WESTLAKE, Texas, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, announced today that Mark E. Jones, Chairman and CEO will present at the 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday June 7th at 3:20 PM Central Time. Joining Mr. Jones at the conference will be Mark Colby, Chief Financial Officer; Brian Pattillo, VP Strategy; and Dan Farrell, VP Capital Markets.

A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at ir.gooseheadinsurance.com. A replay of the presentation will be accessible on the website via the same link following the conference.

About Goosehead

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States.   Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 140 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of 15 corporate sales offices and over 2,298 operating and contracted franchise locations. For more information, please visit gooseheadinsurance.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Dan Farrell
Goosehead Insurance - VP Capital Markets
Phone: (214) 838-5290
Email: dan.farrell@goosehead.com; IR@goosehead.com;

PR Contact:

Mission North for Goosehead Insurance
Email: goosehead@missionnorth.com; PR@goosehead.com


