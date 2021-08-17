U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

Gooten Earns Place on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in America

·3 min read

The print-on-demand company's impressive growth recognized for second consecutive year

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gooten, an eCommerce technology company that combines print-on-demand manufacturing with a robust logistics platform to fulfill and deliver orders on time, today announced it is ranked No. 703 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

Gooten logo (PRNewsfoto/Gooten)
Gooten logo (PRNewsfoto/Gooten)

Founded in 2015, Gooten operates a smart supply chain for brands looking to optimize their eCommerce business with print-on-demand manufacturing. Now over 100 employees strong, Gooten has grown 200% over the past two years. It processed over 2.1 million orders in 2020 alone.

"It's an honor to be included in the Inc. 5000 once again, and recognized alongside so many remarkably innovative businesses," said Gooten CEO Brian Rainey. "This distinction is further validation of Gooten as an industry leader as we transform the world of eCommerce with a smarter supply chain"

Gooten combines proprietary technology, data analytics and operational expertise with a global network of 30+ best-in-class manufacturing partners. This infrastructure allows Gooten to fulfill orders more efficiently, sustainably, and at a competitive rate. Gooten's on-demand manufacturing model makes it possible for eCommerce brands to sell high-quality products without holding any inventory.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

About Gooten
Gooten operates a smart supply chain for brands looking to optimize their eCommerce business with print-on-demand manufacturing. It combines proprietary technology and operational expertise with a global network of 30+ best-in-class manufacturing partners. This infrastructure allows Gooten to fulfill orders more efficiently, sustainably, and at a competitive rate. Gooten's on-demand manufacturing model makes it possible for eCommerce brands to sell high-quality products without holding any inventory. Founded in 2015 and already profitable, Gooten is based in New York City. For more information, please visit http://www.gooten.com

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

Media Contact:
Stephanie Hall
Pitch Public Relations
Stephanie@PitchPublicRelations.com
480.216.5422

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gooten-earns-place-on-inc-5000-list-of-fastest-growing-companies-in-america-301356242.html

SOURCE Gooten

