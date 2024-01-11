GOP fears swollen budget, as Democrats plan to spend big in New Mexico legislative session

Democrat leaders looked to spend more than $10 billion in recurring expenses in the next fiscal year, proposing budget plans to do so ahead of the financed-focused legislative session starting next week.

This comes as state financial analysts reported a $3.5 billion surge in “new money” largely tied to growing oil and gas production in New Mexico and associated economic growth.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s budget recommendation published Jan. 4 sought to enact $10.5 billion in recuring spending of the total about $13 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2025, while the Legislative Finance Committee opted for $10.1 billion.

Fiscal years are named for the calendar year they end and run from July 1 to June 30 of each year.

While the state’s budget was largely funded by oil and gas, Lujan Grisham’s budget included numerous environmental initiatives in response to the industry’s impacts.

This included a $500 million state appropriation, via severance tax bonds for a “Strategic Water Supply” that would act as a reserve of treated oilfield wastewater for use in “clean energy” projects.

She also called on lawmakers to transfer $250 million from the General Fund in the Land of Enchantment Conservation Fund, feeding into the Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund to support statewide conservation projects. The LFC recommended $300 million.

Another $20 million would go to providing low-interest loans to communities seeking projects to reduce carbon emissions, via the governor’s budget.

Aside from environmental concerns, the governor’s budget also added billions in funding for behavioral health, educational, public safety and infrastructure initiatives.

Concerns arise for overspending from New Mexico leaders

New Mexico oil and industry supporters and Republican leaders were critical of the governor’s spending of oil money while pursuing policies many feared could stymie the industry itself.

State Rep. Cathrynn Brown (R-55) who sits on the LFC as a designee said the governor and Democrat leadership appeared intent on growing government beyond what she said was sustainable.

Brown pointed to about $7 billion in new money coming in through the last two years and being proposed for recurring expenses through long-term projects at state agencies.

Cathrynn Brown.

Instead, she argued that money should be used on one-time expenses to fix infrastructure like roads, especially in the southeast region of the state where most of the oil and gas is generated along with about two thirds of the new money in the last two fiscal years.

The governor’s request included a $240 million special appropriation to the Department of Transportation, while the LFC budget made no appropriation. That’s not enough, Brown said, to address the true needs of the state.

She said statewide, there was about $6 billion in needs for road funding, and hoped the appropriation could be increased this year to $500 million or $750 million to begin funding projects.

“Our roads are in terrible shape. We are behind the curve,” she said. “A lot of that revenue is coming out of the oil and gas areas of the state. We’ve got to keep our roads up.”

Larry Behrens with fossil fuel lobbyist group Power the Future said the State should return the revenue to taxpayers, rather than expand government administration.

“With a massive amount of new money delivered from the state’s oil and natural gas workers, Governor Lujan Grisham has another opportunity to give some of that money to families through rebates,” he said. “New Mexicans are paying 17% more for everything over the last three years and deserve to share in the state’s oil and gas revenue windfall.

“Unfortunately, Gov. Lujan Grisham’s budget priority is to take the money and grow more bureaucracy in Santa Fe.”

Governor says investments meant to protect New Mexico’s resources, future

Lujan Grisham credited the state’s economic growth with “prudent” investments made in recent years and argued times of economic growth were ideal for investments.

“Here’s my promise to New Mexicans today: I will continue to push for programs, services and solutions that work,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement announcing her recommendation.

“Here’s my promise to New Mexicans in future years and future generations: We will continue to spend within our means, responsibly and with an eye toward accountability, always, while capitalizing on the fiscal opportunities available.”

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issues on Sept. 8, 2023, an emergency public health order temporarily suspending the right to carry firearms in public across Albuquerque and surrounding Bernalillo County.

Conservation groups applauded the governor for pushing more funding for the Land of Enchantment Legacy Fund, a move they argued would improve conservation of public lands and waters.

“Investments in the Legacy Fund are incredibly important to New Mexico’s agricultural economy, and will help farmers, ranchers, private landowners, tribes, and acequia communities across the state,” said Debbie Hughes, executive director of the New Mexico Association of Conservation Districts.

Mark Allison with the New Mexico Wilderness Alliance said more investments should be made while state revenue is up, to ensure resources are sustained for the future.

“Utilizing a part of the historically high budget surplus to enhance the resiliency of our natural heritage and communities is an investment in our future,” he said.

Brown said the push at the state level to address impacts of industries like oil and led to “aggressive” regulation she said could be worsened by legislation during the session.

That could limit future oil production and leave New Mexico without the strong finances reported this year, she said.

“It seems like there’s an agenda to make things harder for oil and gas,” Brown said. “I want sensible regulation. I think some of those measures don’t give us much value.”

She also worried that oil demand could plateau in the future, meaning swollen agency budgets could see cuts.

“We need to stop growing government,” Brown said. “There will come a time that we’re in a horrible position and will have to start cutting budgets.

