GoPro Announces HERO10 Black 5K Action Camera; Preorder at B&H Photo

·4 min read

The new HERO10 Black action cam from GoPro has better across-the-board performance and is compatible with all existing HERO9 Black accessories

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is excited to announce the latest flagship entry in its action-cam lineup, the GOPRO HERO10 Black. The new action cam is capable of shooting 5.3K videos shot at 60 fps, or 4K video recorded at 120 fps, thanks to the new upgraded GP2 processor. GoPro has doubled the frame rate from the HERO9 Black's 5K30 and 4K60. A new image sensor also allows the new cam to shoot 23MP photos with enhanced low-light performance and HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization in all modes (upgraded from the 9's 20MP and HyperSmooth 3.0). The new flagship camera looks pretty much identical as the last gen HERO9 Black. Additionally, the HERO10 Black is completely compatible with all HERO9 Black Mods and accessories, so if you're upgrading you can continue to use any accessories you already have.

GOPRO HERO10 Black 5K Action Camera
GOPRO HERO10 Black 5K Action Camera

GoPro HERO10 Black 5K Camera shares many of the great features of its predecessor, such as being completely waterproof.

GoPro HERO10 Black 5K Action Camera
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1658382-REG/gopro_chdhx_101_hero10_black.html

  • 23MP GP2 Chip with Improved Performance

  • 5.3K60/4K120/2.7K240 Video, 23MP Photos

  • New Front Display/Rear Touchscreen

  • Cloud Connected, 1080p Live Streaming

  • Enhanced Low-Light Performance

  • HyperSmooth 4.0 Image Stabilization

  • 33' Waterproof without a Housing

  • Time-Lapse & Night-Lapse, 8x Slo-Mo

  • Built-In Flip-Out 2-Prong Mount

  • 1720mAh Capacity Battery

The HERO10 Black shares many of the great features of its predecessor, such as being completely waterproof up to depths of 33 feet and a hefty swappable 1720mAh battery. Other returning features include face, smile, and blink scene detection, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth for use with the GoPro app. HERO10 Black is also cloud connected with a GoPro subscription, so the moment you plug it in to charge, your footage is automatically updated to the cloud. Updated video features such as HyperSmooth 4.0 have never been smoother with better low-light performance and horizon leveling with a higher tilt limit. 8x slow-mo at 2.7k, as well as the ability to grab 15.8MP still photos from 5.3K video, ensures you won't miss a single moment.

You'll be able to order the HERO10 Black right here at B&H. To commemorate this milestone camera and help it stand out, the HERO10 Black is emblazoned with a special cyan blue GoPro logo on the front and sides. If you plan on upgrading your current setup or if you're new to the GoPro ecosystem of products, check out our product page for more details and be sure to let us know what you think of the HERO10 Black!

Learn More about the GoPro HERO10 5K Camera at B&H Explora
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/video/news/introducing-the-gopro-hero10-black-5k-action-camera

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

Contact Information
Henry Posner
B&H Photo Video
212-615-8820
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

B&amp;H Photo Logo (PRNewsfoto/B&amp;H Photo)
B&H Photo Logo (PRNewsfoto/B&H Photo)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gopro-announces-hero10-black-5k-action-camera-preorder-at-bh-photo-301379049.html

SOURCE B&H Photo

