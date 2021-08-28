GoPro's next Hero action camera might offer a leap in image quality

How will GoPro improve on its Hero 9 Black action camera? By focusing on the fundamentals, apparently. WinFuture claims to have leaked GoPro Hero 10 Black images suggesting the upcoming cam will improve image quality. Most notably, it would have a GP2 processor allowing 5.3K video at up to 60 frames per second — you wouldn't have to choose between 5K and glass-smooth frame rates like you do with the Hero 9, which only manages 5K at 30FPS.

GoPro will reportedly jump to a 23-megapixel sensor (versus 20MP in the Hero 9) that allows higher-resolution photos. You might also see improved video stabilization through HyperSmooth 4.0, although it's not clear how the company will improve its "gimbal-like" anti-shake technology.

There's no mention of when GoPro might introduce the Hero 10 Black, although it launched the Hero 9 in September last year. We wouldn't be surprised if the follow-up was weeks away. It might be a well-timed release, too. Now that society is (slowly) reopening, there are more opportunities to embark on outdoor adventures — more people may be looking for action cams to document their expeditions.