Amazon discounts GoPro Hero10 Black bundle with extra batteries to $400

Amazon is running a deal on the GoPro Hero 10 Black right now, and you can get the device bundled with a dual battery charger and two rechargeable batteries for only $400. Considering the website is also currently selling the device alone for $400 — or $100 lower than its typical retail price — you're getting the batteries for free. The GoPro Hero 10 Black is a waterproof action camera that no longer needs a housing for most uses and can capture 23-megapixel photos, as well as videos with a 5.3K resolution at 60fps.

Buy GoPro HERO10 Black with Dual Battery Charger + Battery at Amazon - $400

We gave the device a score of 92 in our review, where we praised it for having a markedly better image quality than the Hero 9 for both photos and videos. The Hero 10 can reproduce colors closer to real life and can capture more details than its predecessor. In addition, the newer camera can capture videos in a higher resolution, which could translate to better looking footage after you crop it.

The Hero 10 is also the better choice if you typically edit your videos to show all the action in slow motion. It has a new 120fps mode for 4K videos that gives you the capability to produce footage in 4x slow-mo or to put out really smooth-looking videos in normal speed. The Hero 10 also features a faster user interface, and as a huge plus for an action camera, its lens now comes with a hydrophobic coating to repel water and keep the device safe.

To note, GoPro is also selling the Hero 10 with a bunch of accessories that include a spare battery, a magnetic swivel clip, a Shorty mini tripod, a 32GB microSD card and a camera case for $400 on its website. However, you'll need to be a GoPro subscriber to take advantage of that deal. If you think the $50 yearly membership fee is worth paying to get the discounted bundle, you can head over to GoPro's website through the link below.

Buy GoPro HERO10 Black + Accessories Bundle at GoPro - $400

