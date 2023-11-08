GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 7, 2023

Nicholas Woodman: Thanks, Chris, and thanks everybody for joining us today. I'm excited to share the positive progress we're making against the growth and TAM expansion strategy we initiated in May 2023. A strategy we believe will drive meaningful revenue, subscriber, and profit growth over the next two years. As a reminder, this strategy included a return to lower pre-pandemic pricing to drive unit sales, the reintroduction of entry-level priced GoPro cameras to reach new customers, increased marketing to drive awareness, expanding GoPro's global retail channel presence to better serve consumers post-pandemic shopping behavior. In Q3 2023, both revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share exceeded the midpoint of our guidance. Revenue was $294 million and non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.04 and we ended the quarter on target with 2.5 million subscribers.

In September we launched our new $399 flagship camera HERO12 Black, loaded with powerful new features for both professional and casual users and further establishing GoPro as the performance and value benchmark for our industry. As I mentioned, revenue for the quarter was ahead of guidance. This was a result of HERO12 Black and our entry level price point cameras, both exceeding our expectations. Our entry level SKUs generated 19% of camera revenue, demonstrating their TAM expanding potential without cannibalizing our high-end SKUs. Third quarter 2023 retail channel revenue grew 12% year-over-year to $231 million, or 78% of total revenue. Total camera unit sales grew 31% sequentially and 16% year-over-year. Total camera units sold into retail grew 35% and retail sell-through grew 29%, respectively year-over-year, aided by our renewed focus on growing our retail channel presence.

Last quarter we shared a target of adding approximately 2,000 new retail doors globally by the end of 2023 and I'm happy to report that we're tracking ahead of that goal, having already added 2,500 new retail doors as of today. Our work with these retailers includes refreshed point-of-purchase merchandisers, improved in-store brand presence, and enhanced account management to enable premium representation in each retail location. Our 2024 target is to open more than 3,000 additional retail doors globally, bringing our total to approximately 25,000 doors, which would be an increase of more than 30% from when we initiated this growth strategy in May of this year, 2023. To further leverage our growing retail network, we're going to expand our TAM.

Over the next two years, we plan to introduce several new types of cameras beginning in the second quarter of 2024. We believe each of these new camera SKUs will address distinct use cases and will be built at improved margin profiles, which we expect to contribute materially to revenue and earnings in 2024 and 2025. In addition to scaling our presence at retail, we continue to enhance the shopping experience at GoPro.com, where we sell in more than 60 countries. While GoPro.com is a significant direct-to-consumer sales channel, representing 22% of revenue in Q3, including our subscription revenue, it's also where consumers can learn about our complete end-to-end camera and software ecosystem, which includes our subscription service. Our subscription service continues to perform as both a high-value solution for subscribers and a high-margin revenue stream for GoPro.

We finished Q3 on target with 2.5 million subscribers, representing 20% growth year-over-year. Subscriber attach and retention rates remain strong, and we expect to finish 2023 with between 2.5 million and 2.6 million subscribers, with additional subscriber growth in 2024. As an added benefit for GoPro subscribers, later this month we're launching a desktop version of our Quik app for Mac OS at no additional charge. The Quik desktop app will bring the simplicity and convenience of automatic edits to desktop users, along with manual editing and media management tools, synced editing between mobile and desktop apps, plus the ability to import footage from any camera. We plan to launch a Windows version of the Quik desktop app in the second quarter of 2024.

As a part of the Quik desktop app launch, we're introducing a new premium plus $99 subscription tier that includes an advanced desktop based HyperSmooth Pro video stabilization feature, plus increased cloud storage for footage captured with any camera. GoPro subscribers at both the original $49 premium tier and the new $99 premium plus tier will continue to enjoy unlimited cloud storage of footage captured with their GoPro at original quality. We expect our new Quik desktop app to further establish GoPro as an exciting end-to-end content creation solution for consumers, whether they're just getting started or they're an advanced creator. Our innovative auto-editing experience represents a convenient starting point for new creators, and we believe the ongoing investments we're making in AI and computer vision will help maintain GoPro as an innovator in this space.

To reinforce GoPro's commitment to innovation and engineering excellence, we recently welcomed Vince Nakayama as GoPro's new Senior Vice President of Engineering. Vince brings a unique blend of software, hardware, and UX experience to GoPro, having delivered many unique product and content experiences, while holding influential roles at HP, Silicon Graphics, NetApp, Apple, Sony, Amazon, Flex, and Microsoft. He's passionate about cameras and cutting edge technologies, and we're excited for him to augment our efforts in AI to help our customers enrich their content and discover more utility in the use of their cameras and accessories. On the marketing front, we're making solid progress in driving awareness and visibility for GoPro's brand through increased marketing collaboration with our retail channel partners, as well as expanded athlete and event sponsorships and activations that align with the markets we serve.

An example of this is the recently expanded slate of motorsports series GoPro is now aligned with as the official action camera partner. MotoGP, FIA Karting World Championships, AMSOIL Championship Off-Road, Pro Motocross Championship, Monster Energy Supercross, MXGP, World Supercross, Formula DRIFT, and Nitrocross. These partnerships, along with the many other sponsorships in other verticals we serve, benefit both GoPro and the series themselves through the incredible content we produce together. Content that authentically demonstrates the performance of our products and legitimizes our brand in the sport. We're excited about our future, which would not be possible without our approximately 900 passionate employees. I want to thank them for their commitment to excellence.

We foster a workplace culture of respect and accountability, an approach that yields consistently high employee engagement rates and third-party recognition. Most recently, we were recognized by US News and World Report as one of the best places to work, adding to Outside Magazine's recognition of GoPro as one of the 50 best places to work for the past two years. We're excited for the upcoming holiday season. Demand is strong. We're making steady progress expanding our retail network. And we're looking forward to launching new margin-accretive hardware in 2024, while continuing to enhance our software and subscription offerings. We believe our strategy positions us well for the rest of the year and will yield meaningful unit, revenue, subscriber and profit growth in 2024 and 2025.

Now, I'll pass the call over to Brian to share some color on our Q4 outlook.

Brian McGee: Thanks, Nick. The third quarter of 2023 represented the first full quarter operating under our growth and TAM expansion strategy that we implemented in May 2023. I'd like to now frame at a high level where we are as we evolve our business. Based on the full-year outlook provided today in our written commentary, revenue and unit sales for 2023 are expected to be ahead of what we estimated on our Q2 2023 earnings call. We return to year-over-year unit growth in the third quarter at 15% and expect unit growth to be approximately up 15% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. We increased door count by 13% since the second quarter. Through October, we are tracking to our estimated 1 million units of camera sell-through in the fourth quarter of 2023.

We return to non-GAAP profitability in the third quarter and expect to be profitable on a non-GAAP basis in the fourth quarter. These are very positive, early signs that our plans to return GoPro to growth and profitability are working. Our success in selling more of our entry-level products than initially projected has put pressure on near-term margins. We expect margin pressure to continue through Q1 2024 until the replacement of our current low-margin entry-level products are replaced with newly designed entry-level cameras at lower price points -- lower product costs that are expected to come in the second quarter of 2024. We continue to invest in innovation, notably in system-on-chip, hardware accessories and software. In addition, we are expanding marketing and sales capabilities to fuel growth, while also driving efficiencies in other areas of the business.

We have prudently tightened operating expenses for 2023, which we expect to be at $365 million, down from $370 million estimated during our last earnings report. We continue to tightly manage our balance sheet metrics, particularly inventory and DSO. We expect to reduce inventory exiting the fourth quarter to be below $100 million or approximately 40 days of inventory. And we expect to exit 2023 with cash of $300 million, including a minimum of $10 million of stock buy backs in the fourth quarter or $40 million in share repurchases for the year. Our guidance reflects our excitement for the fourth quarter and 2023 and even more so for the future. Looking ahead to 2024, we expect to grow units to a range of 3.3 million to 3.5 million or more than 10% over 2023.

That would put revenue in a range of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion. We expect to end 2024 with approximately 25,000 doors, or growth of approximately 14% year-over-year. We expect to improve gross margin of 32% in 2023 to 37% plus or minus 50 basis points in 2024, driven by the following factors: by approximately 230 basis points from the introduction of our lower cost entry level product in Q2 2024; 150 basis points from price protection incurred in 2023 for the strategic price move; approximately 80 basis points from identified product component cost savings; and approximately 70 basis points from subscription growth and other improvements. We expect operating expenses to grow modestly from $365 million in 2023 to approximately $385 million in 2024.

And we expect non-GAAP tax expense to be approximately $1.5 million in 2024. Successfully executing against these assumptions would result in revenue growth, margin expansion, and subscriber growth. In addition, expected earnings leverage is substantial in 2024, and we expect to generate in a range of $30 million to $50 million in non-GAAP net income, a solid $50 million to $80 million improvement over 2023. This profitability improvement enables us to increase our capital allocation in 2024. In summary, we are pleased by the results of our first quarter -- first full quarter of our growth and TAM expansion plan. We look forward to exciting developments and software releases in the fourth quarter and believe we will enter 2024 with stronger momentum and our strategies will be a catalyst for expanding growth and profitability in 2024 and 2025.

And now, operator, we are ready to take questions.

