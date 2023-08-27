GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) shareholders have endured a 42% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. So we wouldn't blame long term GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 42% over a half decade. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 39% over the last twelve months.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because GoPro made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over half a decade GoPro reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 0.6% for each year. That's not what investors generally want to see. The share price decline at a rate of 7% per year is disappointing. Unfortunately, though, it makes sense given the lack of either profits or revenue growth. Without profits, its hard to see how shareholders win if the revenue keeps falling.

While the broader market gained around 7.9% in the last year, GoPro shareholders lost 39%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 7% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Before spending more time on GoPro it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

