GoPro Quik subscribers are getting unlimited cloud backups

The GoPro Quik app is getting a bit more useful for subscribers. GoPro is giving them unlimited cloud backups at no extra cost. What's more, the app can back up photos and videos at full source quality.

The mural feature is designed to showcase your favorite memories and maybe free up some space on your phone. Not only can you send captures from your GoPro to the cloud, the app lets you save images and videos from anywhere on your device, including your camera roll, using the share sheet. The latest version of the Android app now includes limited mural storage, and the upgrade is coming to iOS soon.

Being able to upload unlimited images and videos at full quality is a solid improvement for GoPro Quik subscribers. At $2/month or $10/year, it might prove a more attractive storage option than Google One or iCloud. Those service's plans each scale up to $10/month for 2TB of storage. Google Photos ended free unlimited storage in June. You might even use GoPro Quik as a secondary, low-cost backup option for all of your photos and videos.

GoPro merged its namesake app with Quik earlier this year. Mural organizes photos and videos into events and the app can automatically generate highlight videos for you. There are editing tools for your images and videos, filters and access to royalty-free music tracks.