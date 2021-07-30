U.S. markets close in 4 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,397.32
    -21.83 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,972.09
    -112.44 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,673.01
    -105.26 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.69
    -3.34 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.53
    -0.09 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.40
    -10.40 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    25.56
    -0.23 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1864
    -0.0032 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2290
    -0.0400 (-3.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3907
    -0.0051 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7370
    +0.2760 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,962.09
    -999.69 (-2.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    923.95
    -25.95 (-2.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,036.51
    -41.91 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,283.59
    -498.83 (-1.80%)
     

Gopuff confirms new $1B cash injection at a $15B valuation to expand its instant grocery delivery service

Ingrid Lunden
·5 min read

Gopuff, the startup that's helped kickstart a new category of food delivery in the U.S. -- "instant" delivery of essential groceries and other home goods for a flat fee of $1.95, 24 hours a day -- has closed a huge tranche of funding to help it scale its service further across the country and globe. It's raised $1 billion in a Series H round that values the Philadelphia-based company at $15 billion.

New backers include Blackstone’s Horizons platform, Guggenheim Investments, Hedosophia and Adage Capital. Previous backers Fidelity Management and Research Company, Softbank Vision Fund 1, Atreides Management and Eldridge Capital also participated in the round.

This news confirms our scoop of last week, when we reported on this Series H as it was still being closed.

Gopuff said it plans to use the funding to continue expanding in North America, the U.K. (where it has already acquired one company, Fancy, and, sources tell us, is acquiring another, Dija) and Europe; on more hiring; and to continue building out the tech platform that bridges an ecosystem that includes customers, drivers, suppliers and distribution centers.

It currently operates 450 sites across North America and the U.K., which includes more than 285 dark stores (or "micro-fulfillment centers," in Gopuff's words), plus more than 185 retailers by way of its acquisition of BevMo earlier this year.

One of the reasons that Gopuff has raised such a large sum is that building out a food-based, logistics-fueled transportation business along all of those parameters is capital-intensive.

But also, that effort to grow is coming amid a strong surge of competition. Getir, out of Turkey, backed by Sequoia and others and most recently valued at $7.5 billion, is also aggressively expanding. And just looking at Europe, there is a wave of others -- such as Flink, Gorillas, Glovo, Zapp, Cajoo and Weezy -- also bulking up their bank accounts to throw their delivery bags into the ring. (In the U.S., established delivery giants like DoorDash will also be moving deeper into Gopuff's territory.)

Gopuff believes it can give all of these and others a run for their money. Founded back in 2013 by Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola -- now co-CEOs -- while they were still in university to fill a gap they saw in the market for students like themselves, Gopuff has expanded well beyond that by catering to anyone looking for a quick and relatively low-cost way of getting essential goods without physically going out to get those items themselves.

In a stretch of time when many of us were either being ordered by our municipal governments or acting on our own decisions to stay in place to curtail the spread of COVID-19, Gopuff's star rose quickly as an easy way of complying without compromising our consumerist tendencies.

But companies like Turkey's Getir -- which has been around for years and is also building out a model of "instant" delivery of essential goods -- have demonstrated that there is staying power to the concept, and that is what Gopuff is betting on, too.

Gopuff has quietly built a very strong business and solidified itself as the leading player, continuing to define this evolving category,” Scott Minerd, global chief investment officer of Guggenheim Investments, said in a statement. “Rafael and Yakir are focused on maintaining fiscal responsibility while having the ability to successfully execute on strategic growth opportunities. This measured approach along with Gopuff’s impressive offering has only just scratched the surface. We are thrilled to support this incredibly strong company and look forward to being part of Gopuff’s journey and continued expansion.”

Part of Gopuff's strategy has been to augment the basic instant delivery of essentials with more efficient distribution along with a wider vision of what constitutes "essentials."

So in addition to building out more localized “dark” stores to more easily distribute goods to customers who buy them, that has included starting “Gopuff kitchens” to make and deliver ready-made food; buying alcohol retailer BevMo for $350 million in November 2020; and acquiring more logistics technology in the form of buying rideOS for $115 million.

Gopuff has been on a fundraising tear to finance all of this. It was only in March that it raised $1.15 billion at an $8.9 billion valuation, which came just months after a $380 million round at a $3.8 billion valuation. Together, the three most recent rounds total around $2.5 billion in funding in the space of 10 months, and the idea here seems to be that there may be more of where that came from.

“As Gopuff continues to define the Instant Needs economy, we are thrilled to have new leading global partners onboard, along with the support of our longtime investors," Ilishayev said in a statement. "This funding round is further validation of the success of our model and will enable us to continue to do what we do best: deliver an unmatched customer experience."

"We have truly doubled down on our key business priorities, accelerating our geographic expansion by entering new markets in the U.S. and abroad, innovating for our customers, and continuing to invest heavily in our technology, our people, and our partners," Gola added. "We look forward to continuing to enhance the customer experience and to bring the magic of Gopuff to new customers around the world."

Recommended Stories

  • Platform as a service startup Porter aims to become go-to for deploying, managing cloud-based apps

    Its goal is to build a platform as a service that any team can use to manage applications in its own cloud, essentially delivering the full flexibility of Kubernetes through a Heroku-like experience. When they want to move to Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud or DigitalOcean, Porter will be that bridge, Shim said. Each year, companies move on from the platform due to technical limitations and cost, Rhee said.

  • 4 reasons why Amazon stock is getting nailed

    Amazon's stock is getting hit after its latest earnings report. Here are three quick reasons why.

  • Pinterest stock drops after mixed Q2 earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the key numbers from Pinterest's Q2 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • SEC freezes Chinese company IPOs over risk disclosures: report

    U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded lower in early trading on Friday on a Reuters report that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stopped processing registrations of U.S. initial public offerings (IPOs) and other sales of securities by Chinese companies.

  • Amazon Stock Sell-Off: A Buying Opportunity?

    The market may be overreacting to the e-commerce giant's revenue miss, giving investors a good buying opportunity.

  • VALE SA (VALE) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    With us today are Mr. Eduardo de Salles Bartolomeo, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Luciano Siani Pires, Executive Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations; Mr. Marcello Spinelli, Executive Vice President, Iron Ore; Mr. Mark Travers, Executive Vice President, Base Metals; Mr. Carlos Medeiros, Executive Vice President, Safety and Operational Excellence; and Mr. Alexandre D'Ambrosio, Executive Vice President, Legal and Tech. First, Mr. Eduardo Bartolomeo will proceed to the presentation on Vale's second quarter 2021 performance.

  • This Is the Biggest Risk With Investing in Sundial Growers

    Canadian marijuana company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) is a much safer investment than it was at the start of the year. Initially, Sundial invested CA$188 million, and it has since increased that to CA$538 million.

  • 10 Best Electric Utility Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best electric utility stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Electric Utility Stocks to Buy Now. The economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic created problems for many industries from the sharp decline in demand […]

  • Why Citrix Systems Stock Just Crashed

    Shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ: CTXS) plummeted 14.3% through 1:15 p.m. EDT today, after the software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider announced what even it called "mixed" results in its fiscal Q2 2021 financial report. On the one hand, Citrix beat earnings with a report of $1.24 per share (pro forma) earned, where Wall Street had been looking for only $1.19. Citrix's $1.24-per-share pro forma profit vastly overstated the company's profits as calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), which amounted to only $0.50 per share, a year-over-year decline of 44%.

  • Pinterest's Q2 Revenue More Than Doubled

    This was particularly the case for Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Pinterest's second-quarter 2021 results definitely proved to be interesting, highlighted by staggering revenue growth and user engagement headwinds simultaneously. Pinterest's second-quarter revenue skyrocketed 125% year over year to $613 million.

  • Will Moderna Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

    With its rapidly produced and highly effective coronavirus vaccine, it's no surprise that Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is one of the most-discussed stocks of the year. Right now, Moderna's market capitalization is about $137 billion. Moderna's trailing revenue is $2.73 billion, but it already has signed advance purchase agreements that should total $19.2 billion before the end of 2021.

  • Amazon Q2 revenue falls short of estimates, Q3 forecasts disappoint

    Amazon reported its Q2 earnings after the bell on Thursday, missing analysts' expectations on revenue, and falling short on its Q3 forecast.

  • Charles Schwab UK boss: 'FOMO and HODL are not investment strategies'

    Richard Flynn warned that 'naive' investors were at risk of 'life changing' losses because they did not understand risk management.

  • The Huge News That Sent Tellurian Stock Surging Today

    Shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ: TELL) surged more than 12% in afternoon trading today, before closing up about 9%, only to surge again in after-hours trading. The big news was about as important as it gets for the company: It announced a 10-year contract with Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A)(NYSE: RDS.B) for 3 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas per year. What makes this particular deal so important is that it fills up essentially all of the capacity Tellurian expects to get from the first two plants at its long-anticipated Driftwood LNG facility.

  • Better Buy: Robinhood Markets vs. Coinbase Global

    Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) made its long-awaited public debut at $38 per share on July 29, but the stock opened at just $33.35 and ended its first trading day at $34.82. Ongoing concerns about Robinhood's business model seemingly overshadowed its impressive growth rates. Robinhood's disappointing debut might remind investors of another hot fintech company, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), which went public via a direct listing this April.

  • P&G Beats Estimates as Consumers Absorb Price Increases

    (Bloomberg) -- Procter & Gamble Co. rose in early trading after reporting sales for the latest quarter that exceeded expectations despite a difficult comparison with last year’s stockpiling.The maker of Gillette razors and Downy fabric softener, which announced a leadership transition on Thursday, said that organic sales, which strip out the impact of items like acquisitions and currency swings, grew 4% in the quarter that ended in June, beating the 3% estimate from analysts. Growth was faster t

  • Atlassian Stock Jumps As Earnings Beat, Outlook Tops Views Amid Cloud Transition

    Atlassian stock soared after it forecast higher-than-expected subscription revenue in fiscal 2022 amid a transition to a cloud business model.

  • These 3 Tech Companies Could Double Their Revenues by 2025

    Many tech companies regularly update their growth forecasts for the current quarter and full fiscal year. Let's take a look at three of these bold companies -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV), and PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) -- and see why have such rosy expectations for the future. Last December, Salesforce -- the world's largest cloud-based CRM (customer relationship management) service provider -- told investors that it would generate more than $50 billion in annual revenue by fiscal 2026.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About New Oriental Education Stock?

    New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) has been one of the most talked about Chinese stocks in recent months. The stock was once considered a top investment in China's booming private education market, but the government's abrupt crackdown on the entire sector erased nearly 90% of its market value over the past three months. Let's take a look back at New Oriental Education's history, why it incurred the wrath of China's regulators, and if its battered stock will ever recover.

  • Caterpillar Earnings Impressed. Here’s Why Its Stock Is Dropping.

    (CAT) stock is slipping after the machinery manufacturer reported robust sales and earnings Friday morning. Caterpillar (CAT) reported a profit of $2.60, beating estimates for $2.41, on sales of $12.9 billion, ahead of forecasts for $12.5 billion. “Our dedicated global team remains focused on serving our customers, executing our strategy and investing for future profitable growth,” Caterpillar CEO Jim Umpleby said in a statement.