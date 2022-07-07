Gordon Brothers Acquires Unused Accommodation Barge Robyn S from Vanguard Shipping Limited for Immediate Sale

London, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, has acquired the Robyn S accommodation barge from Vanguard Shipping Limited.

The firm is managing the disposition of Robyn S, which is available for immediate sale to the international marine, shipping and offshore markets.

The barge was previously used to transport bridge sections and components during the construction of the Queensferry Crossing over the Firth of Forth. Robyn S was built in 2010 at Nanjing Yonghua Shipbuilding Industry Company Limited to standard North Sea specifications, and the topside was fabricated in 2012 by Consafe to DNV standards. In 2021, Vanguard Shipping Limited acquired a 120-personnel accommodation topside with helideck and combined both units. For additional vessel specifications, please visit www.gordonbrothers.com/robyn-s.

“We’re excited to build on our market-leading disposition and appraisal capabilities in the maritime sector with our acquisition of the Robyn S barge and to continue to support companies in the marine, shipping and offshore industries through strategic change,” said Oliver Veart, Director, Marine & Valuations at Gordon Brothers.

“Gordon Brothers has a proven track record in supporting companies within multiple industries and sectors and has shown an enthusiasm for the Robyn S barge,” said John Sumner, Managing Director of Vanguard Shipping Limited. “We are pleased to partner with them as they have the resources, expertise and market knowledge to sell the vessel and its associated assets.”

Gordon Brothers has established a dedicated marine services and valuations practice that leverages decades of experience buying, selling, operating and valuing assets in the commercial and industrial economy across Australia, Brazil, Canada, the U.K., Europe, Japan and the U.S., and the firm looks forward to developing additional strategic opportunities as it increases activity in the Middle East and Asia Pacific. Gordon Brothers provides clients with advisory services including fleet and vessel renewal analysis, disposition and investment strategies.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

About Vanguard Shipping Limited

Vanguard Shipping Limited is a British maritime company and sister company of Vanguard Packing Ltd, specialists in the export packing of large components and bespoke consignments operating from numerous locations throughout the U.K. Both companies sit within the Alkron Industrial group.

