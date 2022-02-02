U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

Gordon Brothers Invests in Nicole Miller

Gordon Brothers
·3 min read

Boston, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory and investment firm, has made a majority investment in Nicole Miller.

The global, eponymous fashion and lifestyle brand was founded by Nicole Miller in 1982 and has become one of the premier names in American fashion. In addition to its womenswear collections, the company has previously partnered with leading licensees in numerous categories, including handbags, shoes, jewelry, fragrance and beauty, and home.

Gordon Brothers will drive further growth of the already highly successful enterprise. The firm’s key immediate focus will be partnering with Nicole Miller’s licensees to build the brand’s e-commerce presence and develop strategic wholesale relationships. Additionally, Gordon Brothers will expand the portfolio of licensees and franchisees internationally by leveraging its global relationships.

“We are excited to continue the incredible momentum Nicole Miller and her team has built and grow with current and new partners. We see tremendous opportunity in product extensions and territory expansion,” said Tobias Nanda, President, Brands at Gordon Brothers. “The brand is poised for growth given its unique position in the market, and as Nicole’s new partner, we will use our experience to build upon the legacy she has created.”

“Having successfully developed the Nicole Miller brand over the last nearly 40 years, I am thrilled for its next chapter with Gordon Brothers,” said Nicole Miller. “The firm has always understood the value of our business and long-term objectives and will continue to grow and expand the company both in the U.S. and around the world.”

Nicole Miller will continue her work with the company she founded as chief creative officer and as a member of the board of directors.

Gordon Brothers provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. The firm lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. Gordon Brothers has been actively investing in brands since 2003, partnering with leading companies to help revive and reimagine some of the world’s most iconic brands.

About Gordon Brothers
Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, operations and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

About Nicole Miller
Nicole Miller is a global fashion and lifestyle brand headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1982, the iconic brand has grown to be one of the premier names in American fashion. In addition to its celebrated womenswear collections, the company has partnered with leading licensees in numerous fashion and lifestyle categories, including handbags, shoes, jewelry, eyewear, denim, activewear, sleepwear, childrenswear, fragrance and beauty, and home, and the brand can be found online and in over 1,500 specialty and department stores worldwide. Among Nicole’s newest ventures; her signature Rosé. Please visit www.nicolemiller.com for more information.

CONTACT: Lauren Nadeau Gordon Brothers +1.617.422.6599 lnadeau@gordonbrothers.com Lauren Weissman Nicole Miller +1.516.455.2844 lauren.weissman@rogersandcowanpmk.com


