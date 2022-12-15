Gordon Brothers Transforms & Sells ORSAY Brand

Cologne, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory and investment firm, has transformed and sold the global ORSAY brand, archives, and related trademarks and other intellectual property to a private investor from the Czech Republic operating under Orsay International.

The private investor will continue to invest in the omni-channel women’s fashion brand and grow ORSAY’s presence in Europe online, in stores and with existing franchisees.

“Our firm has the unique ability to acquire, value, lend to, invest in and reimagine brands to accelerate their transformation and support continued growth,” said Frank Morton, Chief Investment Officer at Gordon Brothers. “Under new ownership, ORSAY will continue to reach consumers throughout Europe and embark upon its next chapter of growth.”

Gordon Brothers acquired the brand earlier this year, allowing ORSAY to maintain its brand DNA and continuity while developing new apparel, footwear and accessories. Since the firm’s acquisition, Gordon Brothers streamlined operations and created a nimble team, restructured the brand, optimized the product offering, strengthened and expanded franchisees, and invested in marketing to grow ORSAY’s e-commerce channels.

“When we bought ORSAY’s brand, it was a traditional, vertically integrated structure with legacy systems and a large brick-and-mortar store footprint,” said Tobias Nanda, Head of Brands at Gordon Brothers. “In record time, we revitalized sourcing and design options, established new manufacturing resources, optimized IT and reorganized human capital, and built out a robust distribution network online that allowed the brand to continue.”

Gordon Brothers has been actively investing in, repositioning and growing some of the world’s most iconic brands since 2003. As owners of several brands, including Laura Ashley® and Nicole Miller, the firm prioritizes expanding licensees and franchisees to bolster their e-commerce presence and develop more strategic wholesale and retail relationships.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

