Gordon Brothers Welcomes Nick Kitchin as Managing Director

Gordon Brothers
·2 min read

London, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, has welcomed Nick Kitchin as Managing Director.

Based in London, Kitchin is responsible for capital strategy and originating, structuring and executing investment opportunities in the U.K. and Europe. With over 15 years of experience in restructuring, finance, distressed investing, and mergers and acquisitions, he works with the firm’s pan-European clients to develop customized, flexible and rapid solutions across asset classes.

Prior to joining Gordon Brothers, Kitchin was a senior investment manager at a global investment and advisory firm where he reviewed and assessed investment opportunities within distressed corporates.

“Nick is a seasoned executive whose depth of industry expertise in the U.K. and Europe will play a critical role as we continue to enhance our capital capabilities and expand our integrated services globally,” said Frank Morton, Chief Investment Officer at Gordon Brothers.

“I am thrilled to join Gordon Brothers and look forward to working with the firm’s world-class team with deep sector expertise to deliver best-in-class liquidity solutions for our clients at any point of the business lifecycle with speed and certainty,” said Kitchin.

About Gordon Brothers
Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

CONTACT: Lauren Nadeau Gordon Brothers +1.617.422.6599 lnadeau@gordonbrothers.com


