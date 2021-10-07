U.S. markets close in 5 hours 11 minutes

Gordon Food Service® Unveils: Goodfinds By Gordon

·3 min read

New program seeks out, celebrates the most innovative, purposeful companies doing good in food service

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- Inspired by the belief that food should not only taste good, it should do good too, Gordon Food Service® has unveiled a new program for their customers called Goodfinds by Gordon.

The program's mission is to partner with companies on the cutting edge of food service innovation to deliver customers meaningful food solutions that do good for communities, customers, and the planet.

Vendor companies participating in the Goodfinds by Gordon program are vetted by a team of leading industry experts, chefs, brand consultants, and more. Selected partners must excel in at least one of the three pillars of the program: purpose-driven, people-focused, and planet-forward.

The first pillar, purpose-driven, ensures the program's mission of finding meaningful, purposeful food solutions are top priority. These companies are re-thinking processes and food systems; creating innovative plant-based alternatives to be more sustainable; re-thinking approaches to agriculture by growing crops indoors, saving land and water; and ensuring farmers around the world are stakeholders in the entire production process.

The people-focused pillar means our experts look to support companies that share community-first values, including supporting minority- and women-owned businesses, and family-owned farms that can thrive through fair-trade, fair wages, and more.

Planet-forward, the final pillar, details the program's commitment to partners who are putting sustainability and the planet's well-being at the forefront of their food production process.

"Innovation is in our DNA at Gordon Food Service. It's at the core of all we do," said Gordon Food Service® CEO, Rich Wolowski. "We could not be more excited to be launching the Goodfinds by Gordon program for our customers. The program will give the purpose-driven companies we partner with the exposure they so rightfully deserve, and our customers the meaningful and delicious products they and their consumers are looking for."

With the launch of Goodfinds by Gordon, Gordon Food Service believes customers will find new opportunities to broaden their menus, connect with their customers through shared values, and contribute positively to their communities and the planet.

To learn more about the program and the companies currently featured, visit gfs.com/goodfinds.

About Gordon Food Service

Since 1897, we have delivered uncompromising quality and heartfelt service for our customers. Beginning as a simple butter-and-egg delivery service, we've grown to become the largest family business in the foodservice industry by upholding the same approach for 124 years—remaining passionately committed to the people we serve. Today, we serve foodservice operators in the Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest regions of the United States and coast-to-coast in Canada. We also operate more than 170 Gordon Food Service Store locations in the U.S. By partnering with organizations from across industries—healthcare to education, independent and chain restaurants, and event planners—we help our customers create food experiences that people choose, enjoy, and remember.

Contact: media@gfs.com or Mark.Schurman@gfs.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gordon-food-service-unveils-goodfinds-by-gordon-301394632.html

SOURCE Gordon Food Service

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/07/c0377.html

