Gordon McArthur Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc's (LON:BKS) CEO is the most bullish insider, and their stock value gained 48%last week

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in Beeks Financial Cloud Group's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

54% of the business is held by the top 4 shareholders

Institutional ownership in Beeks Financial Cloud Group is 36%

If you want to know who really controls Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 38% to be precise, is individual insiders. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Clearly, insiders benefitted the most after the company's market cap rose by UK£31m last week.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Beeks Financial Cloud Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Beeks Financial Cloud Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Beeks Financial Cloud Group. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Beeks Financial Cloud Group's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group is not owned by hedge funds. With a 37% stake, CEO Gordon McArthur is the largest shareholder. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 6.4% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 5.8% by the third-largest shareholder.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 4 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Beeks Financial Cloud Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc. Insiders have a UK£35m stake in this UK£94m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 25% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Beeks Financial Cloud Group. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

